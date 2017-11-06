Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Who is the bogeyman – Mnangagwa or Mugabe?

By Moses Chamboko

It was not his real name but the entire community knew him as Jangwa. If a child misbehaved during those days, elders would threaten that they would call Jangwa “to deal with you”. That name would send some shivers down the spine of the innocent little ones.

File picture of President Robert Mugabe addressing the Zanu PF politiburo while flanked by his wife and the two Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) and Phelekezela Mphoko (right)
Jangwa was a mortuary attendant for many years at the local hospital but children knew him as the man who took dead people and ate them. The mere mention of his name was extremely scary! But in real life, Jangwa was a decent and loving family man with beautiful and intelligent children. He would not hurt a fly.

A hundred kilometres away, in the rural district of Zaka, there was Chitanduro. He was known for moving around villages singing and loudly beating an African drum which was held by a long dirty strap round his neck. He had some missing front teeth and would never miss an opportunity to show the gaps as he forced a smile from time to time.

For unruly children during that time, when parents or elder siblings could not put up with our energy levels, they would simply shout “Hokoyo naChitanduro – Here comes Chitanduro!” It was like being told that a lion was just about to devour you!

Elders would warn us that if we did not behave, they would invite Chitanduro who would put us one by one into his drum and do the singing for him from inside that drum around the villages. The imagination of being in that drum was worse than a nightmare.

As we grew older, we learnt that Chitanduro was a harmless man who was only suffering from some kind of mental illness, just as we learnt that Jangwa was like any other parent.

What reminds me of these two bogeymen are events of the past 37 years, particularly the last three years when ZANU PF went overdrive into self-destruction mode. As a nation, we had become so scared of Robert Mugabe that we could not say anything about him no matter how wrong he was.

In the past, some including a former mayor of Harare, Tony Gara and lately Kudzanayi Chipanga equated Robert Mugabe with Jesus. Others thought Mugabe was a super intelligent human being who knew everything, was always right and could not be challenged by anybody.

Even today, there are those who are too scared to say anything about Mugabe except to praise him. These are the crazy Jangwa-Chitanduro moments that our nation must outgrow. For how long shall we run away from a bogeyman?

When Margaret Dongo, those many years back, said that ZANU PF ministers and MPs were Mugabe’s wives, others wanted to beat her up. Nathan Shamuyarira threatened Dongo with harm but she hit back and said she would dance on his bald head. In hindsight, Margaret Dongo’s observation was probably right. Over the years, Mugabe reduced all his ministers to mere secretaries and sycophants whose primary role is to sing praises for the master.

If Emmerson Mnangagwa is not a bogeyman, sycophant or one of Mugabe’s wives, this is the perfect time for him to rise to the occasion and show Zimbabweans what he is made of. More than enough has been thrown at him. Now there is nothing to lose or wait for. I do not support anybody in ZANU PF. Nonetheless, when a politician is attacked because of their tribal origin, it naturally attracts my attention and sympathy.

I am neither an admirer nor a supporter of Mnangagwa but, if he is attacked by Robert Mugabe and his wife or anybody else because he is a Karanga who should go and form his own party for Masvingo and Midlands, I am left with no option but to leap to his defence.

Tongogara was a Karanga, Tungamirai was a Karanga, Sheba Gava was a Karanga, Muzenda was a Karanga – they did not fight for Masvingo or Midlands. They all fought for Zimbabwe. They must be turning in their graves, and understandably so.

 Zimbabweans must never discriminate between one another because of ethnicity. And we must never allow the Mugabe family and a few of their cronies to divide us on dangerous tribal lines. We must stand together despite our differences and say no to political madness and desperation which is now taking the dangerous form of tribalism.

Mugabe’s interface rallies (a euphemism for farewell/succession rallies) must not be the platform to set us against each other. While we have been politically polarised for decades, nobody must leave behind a nation in tribal turmoil. We do not want to be another Rwanda just because one family thinks it owns Zimbabwe.

To our war veterans, all I can say is that there is no wrong time to do the right thing. After all, puppies do not open their eyes on the same day. Come along and let us confront the monster together. Let us build a critical mass to throw the pipe-dream of a dynasty into disarray.

Events between now and January 2018 are likely to unmask which of Mugabe and Mnangagwa is merely a bogeyman. In the meantime, the opposition must seize this moment and make the most out of it. Here is an opportunity for Zimbabwe to start afresh. We must not allow ourselves to be the North Korea of Africa where only members of one family have a say in the running of the country. Zimbabwe belongs to us all and we demand equality. It is our right.

Moses Chamboko is a pro-democracy activist and Secretary General of Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE). You can contact him at [email protected]. 

www.zunde.org, [email protected], [email protected], @zundezim 

  • Its too late,gone are the days that any 1 from zanu pf can be recognised by the electorate,,only Simba Makoni tried but failed dismaily,,its 1 way.burial.they must join e already formed political parties,!

    • His 8% made us experience GNU and Save became PM and others ministers in their political life carrierso it was significant dear Eddie

  • Hamuna nyaya

  • Both of them are boogy men who have no place in morden day politics and one more thing Moses Chamboko dont be sucked in tribal wars

  • … Grace is also Karanga, I understand

    • haasi mukaranga,ndewe kuChikomba she is a Zezuru

    • Even if she is a karanga she did not fight the armed struggle

    • Munjanja from Nharira area or Chikomba district. Not really Karanga but many big wigs from the struggle come from her area. Very close to Save’s home.

  • Idiot.People of Masvingo start your own party 2017 best Quotes

  • Ngaaende ngaaende

  • You’re missing the point. Its not a tribal struggle, its a power struggle. Mnangagwa happily aided Mugabe when he helped him amend the zanu constitution, he helped create the monster and now it will devour him. He put too much stock in his personal relationship with the president forgetting that such loyalty in politics would never be rewarded. He gambled and he lost, its nothing to do with his tribal background.

    • And Masvingo Zanu Pf wants him gone. This got nothing to do with tribalism – ZANU pf on top of its game lol. Latest – ED fired.

    • True he’s so dull he could have learnt from Edison zvobgo

    • Political Powers not even Economic powers

    • Wizzy you damn drunk boy ,don’t y see that Mugabe is creating a vacant for his wife and the next thing is amending the constitution and will tell us that the first vice President is going to take over when he retires,and one time at a rally in mashonaland the first lady clearly spoke of tribalism and told Mnangagwa to keep his masvingo and midlands ,the way y don’t see this is the way other rural friends of yours do and that’s why Zimbabwe are subjected to suffering by this “conman Zanupf

    • Sorry James I can’t respond. Your rant is making no sense at all. What rural friends of mine are you talking about?

    • Arikutiiko James Wallace uyo inga Macheso akaimba wani kuti kunyarara kunokunda kuhwereketa kkkk. Why display your stupidity for all to see?? Make sure you are well informed and objective before you pass a comment kwete kungotaura kunge munhu ariku mbare musika.

  • Those Karanga idiots are all spendforce…they only managed to prop Mugabe till this age, they only know war but no brains.

    • Yu tok as if you r Grace’s prodigal son yu idiot

    • You have gone too far man . to call karangas idiots wakurasika big time ? What tribe are yu iwewe?

    • Kkkkkkkk Wezhira Wapindira kkkkkk

    • That’s nonsense. I’m not a politician but what you’re saying it’s just a devilish talk. You are that brainwashed person who knows nothing.

    • INI zwiii hangu!!!

    • Tell mi one thing they did except to declare that noone would rule Zimbabwe besides Mugabe….remember they were in bush fighting war while clever people were studying…..they never attended school meaning 100% illiterate…..Idiots!!

    • Chokwadi chako chinorwadza ose makaranga nemanyika aidziya musoro were either killed or silenced.

    • Uriduzvi wazvihwa. Idiot ndimbuya namai vako.

    • masvingo yaramba zvemadhisinyongoro

    • Usadaro hama yangu,there are some,ivavo varikumsoro kwete tese,l’m also a karanga,kkkk

    • Can i ask a ?…vakaenda kuhondo vakaenda vachiti ini mukaranga mundau mundebele here kana kuti????stop this tribe thing…ndizvo zvamunoshandiswa nazvo.pavanodya makambodaidzwa kuti makaranga kana manyika or zezuru huyai..inga hurombo huzere ivo vqchidya…wake up

    • Wake up…work hard and love one another…full stop…dont be used

  • Ngaagare arova pasi anovukura ariuko

  • And I thought the name of our country came from Masvingo

  • Saka mnangagwa akafa haaende kuheroes

  • Ngaaende muurayi uyu. Kubva nguva yehondo achitongera vanhu rufu on behalf of Mugabe. Go go go go go go handy yenyika

  • That’s the problem with Africa .these useless ethnic groupings . Zezuru ,karanga manyika are only mentioned in politics but on the ground we live well marry each other. Politicians are always trying to divide us . For the nation to live the tribe must die.

  • At this rate twist and turns will speed over many

  • U have reminded me of Chitanduro kkkkkk.It was in Zaka West under the chiefdom of Nyakunhuwa.I know him and I was too young those days.Aiwanzouya kuZion kwaSipuma achiita izvozvo.Yah,thanks homeboy aiva mazuva acho apawo Marova achiita zvake.

  • I urge all the so called politicians in this country to proceed with caution.

  • Does it not strike you as odd that the only rebellions in Zanu PF have been led by maKaranga? That’s because the real fighters at the front were mainly Karanga and manyika due to their closeness to Mozambique among other things. Nhari was just fighting that the party leaders must not abuse funds but send weapons to the front. Nhari had personal beef with Tongogara as Tongo had taken his wife. So Nhari also kidnapped Tongo’s wife and kids together with Dare reChimurenga members. Tongo was ruthless in his retaliation. Mugabe won favour with Tongo as he refused to go to Geneva unless Kaunda freed him and others accused of killing Chitepo.then uyu Rex, yah these guys. It is alleged Runiada had a child with one infamous character Morrison Nyathi before she became the General’s wife. Her rise to high positions was because of her links to Rex. Rex is the one who handed Nyerere a paper saying the leader fo Zanu PF is RG Mugabe. Rex also gave up his position as Zanla commander to Tongogara. Touya pana Tungamirayi. Tungamiray was like a brother to General Tongo but there was an issue involving women that resulted in Tungamirayi being severely assualted by the gigantic and burly Tongogara. His parting words were “Mukoma nhasi mandiirova, zvinoshura mwana wamai”. Tungamirayi swears Tongo was drunk and died from accident injuries. It is alleged Tongo had a mortal bullet wound. Oppah a manyika was his “secretary”. Muzenda is in the same league as Takawira. Mnangagwa was Tongogara’s brother in law. Mugabe’s mother is from Gutu so he is half karanga. Unfortunately, Mugabe keeps hsi inner circle relatively “zezuru” with loyal ndebele, karanga and manyika loyalists. He struggled to make the top echelon of teh security forces zezuru but has largely succeeeded now. Its a fact makamaradha epaMasvingo varova hondo vachidziya musoro. They were the most difficult to convince that the war was over. The first commanders sent to them were tied up on a tree for two days before Tungamirayi was sent to rescue them. Ehe Znla vaive makaranga nemanyika mostly.

    • Vamudungwe munenge marasika musoro wenyaya

    • Panganai Panganai I am simply saying that it had nothng to do with them being nationalists but power hungry people. Mugabe is the most power hungry of them and surrounds himself with loyal zezurus because the karangas and manikas are hot headed but not good politicans. Ndauwona musoro wenyaya asi handina kubvumirana nawo. Iwe chingobata history yechokwadi chete kwete nyaya dzekunyepa dzeZBC neHerald. Even Mugabe does not want to admit he wrote a letter to the birtish asking for leniency for teh teengae Mnangagwa. Anyway Bob is malawian and Ngwena is Zambian.

  • Zvamutsana mutsana

  • But zvinenge zvakunakidza Mdhara president ,Amai vice President kkkkkkkkkk aaaaaaaaaaaaaaa zvonyadza izvi uuuuuuuuuuu

  • Rwendo

    These are useful warnings because Mugabe is a known master at divide and rule. After 2000, when it became evident that a critical mass of Zimbabweans were no longer behind him, he exploited unresolved differences between white and black Zimbabweans then aggressively branded the opposition as lackeys to the whites. And now it is hopefully not too late because tribal fissures that have begun to emerge (vis-à-vis succession) are being exploited by Mugabe, to achieve the same end again, to distract and divide the nation (rather than unite it) and thereby extend what is now his family’s rule.. Are we to repeat ourselves?

    • Ijaha leNkabazwe

      And in 1979 he refused to take part in the elections as the Patriotic Front because he could not share the “spoils” with ZAPU.He then exploited the tribal differences between Shona and Ndebele to get the vote!! And yes our Shona speaking brothers and sisters accepted his “Nkomo is a dissident’ setting up polarisation which exists even today. I am personally glad that we Zimbos are now united to fight the emergency of a family dynasty. I don’t like Mnangagwa but I am with him on this one.Surely we cant be reduced to pulp by Ntombizodwa who clearly has shown the poor the middle finger. What with luxury homes,cars and million dollar rings ,not sure what exactly the YOUTH are endorsing when the majority are street vendors

  • Trully chamboko u mssd de idea…its nt abt tribal lines bt about turning zanupf and zimbabwe into a gushungo property! Mnangagwa s a feard threat so 2 dem elimination s de best! Ngaanobika doro Ed hs words ar comng tru its no longer a dream

  • Rega ndikusetere team

  • Ndakambokuudza siya zvenyika nhasi vakuchema jojo unozofa haiwa haiwa jojo chenjera

  • Yawa nyika yake Mugabe nemukadzi wake nhaka tichaonerera

  • So Mnangagwa helped Mugabe to kill more than 20000 pipo from Matebeleland now he is being kicked out like piece of shit hahaha truely he helped a piece of shit party

  • An old man who is suppose to b unifying the nation but he is busing fuelng division n hateradge

  • KUSVIKA MATI SORRY KKKKKK

  • What special have ED done to us from Masvingo,we wont support Mnangagwa bcz adzingwa.Wil either vote for Zanu or MDC even any other political Party .His present as VP hv never helped us.its the same as Mujuru akazotanga kuda kutahra kuipa kweZanu after 40yrs ari mairi.Hatingateveri Party yaED uye huipi haeZanu hatingaudzwi naED ndezvekwake izvo.

  • But chii chaizvo chatirikuona munyika yeZimbabwe?

  • Maybe its just a fake news.

  • Munangagwa got Mujuru kicked out of ZANU and was the happiest man on this planet . Now it’s his turn . What goes around comes around!

  • What comes around goes around

  • mnangagwa wekuzipigwa akanzwengera kuri kubva chibhakera

  • Ndinomudonhedza mangwana chaaiye, ggod 1

  • I’m not a ZANU PF supporter but president and his wife are being unfair. Vanhu vakaenda kuhondo were suppose to rule this country by now were suppose to have 3 presidents not 1 president since 1980 no no no no no this is too much pple deserve a new president with new ideas to keep Zimbabwe moving.

  • Kana ukatarisa zim yachinja ma vice mangani so far ko iye ambori chiii chisingade kuchinjwawo

  • Mugabe

  • Ngezveyikoko ihwayi kuti zvonaka seyi , u fired Tekere , Nkomo , Mujuru now ED , asiyingeni leyo

  • Ngokwakhonale,siyadibana ekhoneni,,

  • Its not about Karanga !!!! Mnangagwa was Vice President and noone said that.I have always told people Mnangagwa is power hungry,that was the origin of his demise.He thought of himself being the main man.Read between the lines,and have a deeper analysis not smoke screen reporting.He was behind the Tsholosho ( sorry wrong spelling) Declaration….was he not Karanga ? Last year he had a cup WRITTEN THE BOSS ,was he not a Karanga then ?
    O

    • Ukurasawo nyaya iwe… Though m nt an Ed fan but currently thers no any othr wh deserves 2 b vp n zanu dan ed

  • Speedy spoil hasten plunder – mahershalalhashbaz

  • If yu beat a defenceless som1 in public , beware onlookers wl cm to his rescue ,and yu wl be shamed,

  • Hatidye hukaranga isu vese dzava harawha havachabatsiri chinhu muzim I say to you guys we are suffering bcoz of this useless pple like bob and Mugabe imbwa

  • Khama means what goes around comes around, this man is not the one was laughing at Mujuru?

  • Like if u dont care what n how they do… u jus kinda like the drama n u like… Dai zvaramba zvichirumana kkkk

