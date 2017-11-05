Zanu PF Bulawayo pushes for Mnangagwa expulsion

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Zanu PF Bulawayo Province has passed a resolution to expel Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the party, while some Central Committee members were also given marching orders for causing disturbances during 9th Presidential Youth Interface rally at White City Stadium yesterday.

President Mugabe speaks to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa while Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and Secretary for Commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere looks on at the Women’s league National Assembly meeting in Harare yesterday. Picture by Justin Mutenda
President Mugabe speaks to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa while Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and Secretary for Commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere looks on at Women’s league National Assembly meeting in Harare. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Bulawayo Province called an emergency Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting to discuss yesterday’s event, where some Central Committee members including the Women’s League Provincial Chairperson, Eva Bitu were ejected from the meeting.

The stormy meeting saw a number of party officials being fingered as being part of Mnangagwa’s camp who participated in the disturbances that took place at the interface rally.

Also fingered as being the financier of factional politics in Zanu PF was businessman, Mr Raj Modi who was said to have provided meals for the party factional team that is said to have come from the Midlands using the Kwekwe and Deka high schools’ buses.

The meeting resolved that Mnangagwa be expelled from the party. The provincial leadership said the resolve will be communicated to the party’s national leadership.

Meanwhile, the province has apologized to President Robert Mugabe and the First Lady, Grace Mugabe for the disturbances that happened at White City where some rogue elements booed the latter while delivering her speech.

A communiqué that was read out by Provincial Chairman, Dennis Ndlovu stated that the incident was an embarrassment for Bulawayo although they were not part of the misguided elements. It was also resolved that the party must continue rebuilding its structures ahead of the 2018 elections. ZBC

  • my advice to ngwena chingo former kapolitical party kako uwane kutanda nyadzi #hardlucky wakambodyravo

  • now the game is on team weee.am already in the terraces.lets wait n c.referee ndiwe Lance

  • Mxxxx varikunyepa byo my ass,they jus want to expel him,who was booed in Byo kkkk

  • This is crazy.I can’t believe this happening

  • the pic intrestingly shows like Mphoko is a rumour guy kkkk

  • This is the time Mnangagwa must stand up and show kuti he is not a coward. Why is he keeping quiet when all hell is loose,

  • What will Bulawayo gain from the ouster of Munangagwa?Nothing.

  • Chigaro chinopisa. Kana ukaisa pfungwa dzakowo Zidhara-dhara rava kuona sekuti wava kuritorera. Mupedzisiro wazvo unopingwa ndare kana kupfochoreswa saMujuru. Hona, VanaMsika naMuzenda unoti yaiva AIDS here, ayiwa maayizikirimu ayo. Ndisingazivi hangu Nkomo kuda kukura. Chigaro chisingasurirweba chinopisa. Wada Zanu kutongoita MP unyerere zvirinani.

  • Asi kunemakuva azaruka kanhi? Kuti zwirizwega izwi asina shuwa ini

  • vobayana regai ini hanndibati

  • Oxamu bayaxakelana kkk

  • Usaenda ku Congress! Haidzoki! Dai ndiri iwe ndabgwandira!, kugarisika chaiko!
    Atokuudza nezuro anogona kukukutura nhasi chaiye!😳😳😳😳
    Robert is a male Witch!
    ED bgwandira please no Congress! Unless if you don’t want more embarrassment or death!, vanaManyika vakakuturwa nguva isakafanira!!!

  • vice president nguva yekubikadoro yakwana

  • Ndoo pazvaari here apa?

  • Well at least grace is getting rid of the old guard.

  • Bond note richingo fire

  • Dziva remvura rapwa manje ichararama sei ngwena .

  • Ice cream failed to kill munangangwa this time meet face to face win or lose do or die

  • Now l believe them when they say, ‘Zanu chiororo.’ Indeed, chiororo. When it happened to Joyce, she was labelled all sorts of names by all the Zanu Pf members including the soon to-be-victim. Anyway, such is politics. Welcome honourable. Very soon we will be watching from the terraces together. Kutsva kwendebvu maface anodzimurana.

  • Expelling ED don’t solve anything people are suffering

  • But ka its not fair , Byo province is scared of wat happened kuStadium (da Boes )hence they want to blame it on Garwe n pass da vote of no confidence on him , aita sei VP wedu , is he da one who booed cde amai , kwanai imi vanhu imi and face da reality nxaaaa !!