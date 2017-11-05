Zanu PF Bulawayo pushes for Mnangagwa expulsion

Zanu PF Bulawayo Province has passed a resolution to expel Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the party, while some Central Committee members were also given marching orders for causing disturbances during 9th Presidential Youth Interface rally at White City Stadium yesterday.

Bulawayo Province called an emergency Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting to discuss yesterday’s event, where some Central Committee members including the Women’s League Provincial Chairperson, Eva Bitu were ejected from the meeting.

The stormy meeting saw a number of party officials being fingered as being part of Mnangagwa’s camp who participated in the disturbances that took place at the interface rally.

Also fingered as being the financier of factional politics in Zanu PF was businessman, Mr Raj Modi who was said to have provided meals for the party factional team that is said to have come from the Midlands using the Kwekwe and Deka high schools’ buses.

The meeting resolved that Mnangagwa be expelled from the party. The provincial leadership said the resolve will be communicated to the party’s national leadership.

Meanwhile, the province has apologized to President Robert Mugabe and the First Lady, Grace Mugabe for the disturbances that happened at White City where some rogue elements booed the latter while delivering her speech.

A communiqué that was read out by Provincial Chairman, Dennis Ndlovu stated that the incident was an embarrassment for Bulawayo although they were not part of the misguided elements. It was also resolved that the party must continue rebuilding its structures ahead of the 2018 elections. ZBC