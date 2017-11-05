Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mujuru, war vets smoke peace pipe

1,272 34

By Blessings Mashaya

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has said it is now ready to work with National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru, claiming President Robert Mugabe was the one who divided them.

War Vets Secretary General Victor Matemadanda
Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary general Victor Matemadanda

The ex-liberation fighters played an instrumental role in the campaign to unseat Mujuru as vice president in 2014.

While Mujuru, who joined the liberation struggle as a teenager, was famed for downing a Rhodesian helicopter with a machine gun on February 17 1974, ZNLWVA chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa rubbished the claim saying she never did — blemishing her war record and credentials.

Mutsvangwa’s revelation came at a time Mujuru was under vicious public attacks from President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, which culminated in the former VP’s humiliating ouster from the ruling party and government.

However, speaking to the Daily News this week, ZNLWA secretary-general Victor Matemadanda said they had finally realised that Mugabe has been using divide and rule tactics on war veterans, and they were now engaging Mujuru and NPP vice president John Shumba Mvundura.

“We are ready to work with Mujuru and Mvundura. As war veterans we want to be united. Mugabe was trying to divide us for him to remain in power,” he said.

Asked to give details of exactly how they were used by Mugabe to attack Mujuru, Matemadanda refused to reveal the details saying “past is past let us move forward, we want to bring all war veterans on board”.

“We went to war together with Mujuru and Mvundura and it is high time for us to work together for the good of war veterans. Mugabe was using a divide and rule tactic on us and this has come to an end because we want to map the future of our country. We want to stop such slogans like pasi nanhingi (down with someone). We are ready to engage all war veterans.

“We are also going to engage people in Diaspora,” he added.

The fallout between Mugabe and the ex-combatants burst into the public domain in July last year after the war vets released a damning communiqué in which they savaged the Zanu PF leader and demanded he steps down.

The shock move ended a relationship dating back to the days of Zimbabwe’s 1970s liberation war.

The war veterans also said Mugabe’s continued grip on power was now a stumbling block to Zimbabwe’s development, adding almost maliciously that the nonagenarian would be “a hard-sell” if he ever contemplated contesting next year’s elections.

Mugabe responded by warning the war veterans that they would be dealt with severely, including through the use of extra-judicial suppression methods that his former liberation movement incorporated during the country’s independence war — such as incarcerating dissenters in inhuman dungeons where they were forced to live like caged rats.

Shortly after that, police launched a savage crackdown against the war vets leadership and arrested five officials, including Matemadanda and ZNLWA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya, who were set free by the courts.

Over the years, war veterans have served as Mugabe and Zanu PF’s political power dynamos, playing particularly significant roles to keep the nonagenarian on the throne in the hotly-disputed 2000 and 2008 national elections which were both marred by serious violence and the murder of hundreds of opposition supporters. Daily News

  • Hapana hapana apo

  • 😂😂😂😂😂

    Funny how we find each other in tragedy

  • Confused cockroaches kwaaaaaaaah

  • Confused fr real

  • Sour grapes

  • Mirirai umwe wenyu arikudzingwa manje manje

  • These confused morons. 1stly they supported ED as if he is not part of e system that destroyed Zim now vakuhukura abt supporting Mujuru.these selfish bustards.I’m glad bob is now ready to fire ED after wat ED did to the innocent citizens in 2008 rerun and after he worked so hard to destroy GNU thinking kuti achatonga,I’m sure he is feeling used and I luv that.outside ZANU he is a nobody.ZANU isinjonjo

    • Whoever told those war vets that they are so special to an extend of swaying power to their favour akavanyepera.they should just accept kuti everything has an end, period

  • These ppl vanozoona kuipa kweZanu kana vasisapihwe huchi nemkaka,pazvainge zvakavanakira vaisacomplainer zvimapenzi zvevanhu.Izvezvi ED vavakunzwisa tsitsi bt pavazviitira Teurai zvainge zvichitapira nhas woinanzviswawo salt.

  • These idiots. Nxaaa

  • Stupid and confused idiots , they don’t know what they are doing. They must just keep mum.

  • Confused.com, chaiyo.!!!

  • Ko Munangagwa masiya futi..??

  • Hooo

  • Tibvirei mazimvivi nxaaaaaa maiti makaifira nyika pano ,zvekunyepera kufa murivapenyu manje mava kuona chokwadi,dai mukambotikinyiwa zvataitawo shiiiit

  • Kungovukura tuchingovukura confused old madalas

  • So this guys are really confused nhaii? I dont know kuti kwavo chaiko ndekupi! They are totally homeless nekuti futi hapana kana arikuvada

  • I wonder if these called Veterans even went to war as they claim. Jabu never went to war, was very quick to condemn Bedroom coup. Instead you helped to remove one of your own ‘Joice’.. where are we today!!

  • Ini muvunzo wangu ndewekuti vaya vayinzi vatengesi (zvimbwasungata) vanenge vapanduka so between mgabe nema war vet ndiyani akapanduka ndiyani chimbwasungata nekuti vese ma cde. Diyani mpanduki

  • These lunatics never stop to amaze.Their principal (mutsvangwa) is the one who dressed down joice mujuru saying she was a nobody but a errand girl during the war. So now they gonna say that was a wrong version and surely mujuru downed a helicopter. These morons just wanna replace a dictator with another dictator. Mnangagwa, mujuru, mutsvangwa and company are equally bad they should just go hang. These are the guys who denied zimbabweans a chance to freedom when tsvangirai romped to victory in 2008 so let them have a taste of their medicine. As for Ngwena your past is well documented back to the gukurahundi massacres up until you told the people that you were trained to kill

  • I bet it was a pipe of weed.

  • Hepana confusion apa,after realising tht the enemy is mugabe who was/is making them fight,hanti izvozvo mugabe ari kushandisa vana mandi and nyaruwata to fight their colleagues bt i am happy because vazhinji vacho vasvinura.I dnt see anything wrong wth them reconciliating and uniting wth mujuru &company mareconciliations anongoitwa.Nkomo akatomboshuvirwa rufu namugabe asi vakaregererana vakashandidzana saka apa chashamisa chii.Tiri kutoda kuti vabatane and help to fight ths evil system.Ikozvino ndovega vari kutaura the opposition is quiet as if its normal

  • yawnnnn

  • confused

  • Kķkkkķkķkkk

  • confusan !!!! handidi ndinoda

  • MukarangawekuMberengwa

    Mapenzi awo kungozuwa mumapepa nhau musingativonisi kuti munovunganidza vanhu zvakadii kumaruwa titende kuti mungavunza shanduko 2018 . Ndinoti ukashanda nenhubu idzo mangwana dzofuma dzadzokera kuZANU PF havavimbike avo

  • Kupererwa zvakunoita. tibvirei kumhepo! Nxaa

  • Confused wake up cdes

  • Mujuru! Of all the opposition party leaders, Mujuru! Have been praising you all along thinking that maybe you guys have now awoken frm a deep slumber, but l was wrong.