Mugabe set to appoint wife as VP

By MacDonald Dzirutwe | Reuters

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to appoint a woman deputy after a special ruling party congress next month, the first lady said on Saturday and added that there was nothing wrong if her husband appointed her. 

President Robert Mugabe gets the "hands off" treatment from First Lady Grace Mugabe
The 93-year-old Mugabe has held power in the southern African nation since independence from Britain in 1980 and consistently refused to anoint a successor. He argues that the ruling ZANU-PF party would choose his replacement if and when he decides to retire.

Grace Mugabe told a ZANU-PF rally in the second city of Bulawayo that the party would amend its constitution this month and the changes would be adopted at a special December congress to ensure that one of Mugabe’s two deputies would be a woman.

Allowing Mugabe to appoint a woman deputy could scuttle the presidential ambitions of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been seen as a shoe-in to succeed Mugabe. Phelekezela Mphoko is the second Mugabe deputy, but lacks any political base.

Mnangagwa, nicknamed ‘Ngwena’ (Crocodile), has seen his political stock plummet in the last few months, on accusations by party rivals that he was plotting to get Mugabe to step down in his favour. He denies the accusation.

On Saturday Grace cranked up the pressure against Mnangagwa, calling him the “root cause of factionalism” that was gnawing at the ruling party. She also accused the vice president’s supporters of booing her while she gave her speech.

“Before that special congress, this November we need the constitution to be changed accordingly so that when we are going we will adopt the proposal that one of the vice presidents should be a woman,” Grace said in a speech broadcast on state TV.

“What if I get in (as vice president)? What’s wrong with that? Am I not in the party? If people know that I work hard and they want to work with me what is wrong with that?” Grace said.

A visibly angry Mugabe told the same rally that he and his wife were tired of constant insults from people who identified themselves as Mnangagwa’s supporters.

  • Ah..hga, mukadzi anejende uyu!

  • Nonsense I blame ZANU PF nekuvhotera life President inzwai rimwe zvarinotaura

  • Tisuka magandanga tinobvumirwa kuita zvatinoda ne nyika ino ndeyedu

  • Fake news

  • LET AMAI BE THE PRESIDENT , BONA VICE , ROBERT JUNIOR SECOND VICE AND CHATUNGA MINISTER OF JUSTICE AND MUKUWASHA MINISTER OF DEFENSE

  • Let them bury ZANU

  • Be a sad day when she gets her hhands on the power lever she is an emotionally unstable loose cannon

    • She’s gonna be taken out when he goes,they got too much money stashed away and the dog’s are sniffing..!

  • From typist to VP… Life is so easy to other people. Too easy to be true really… With a PhD attained in no time, hey!

  • That will be horrible

  • zvichapera give it some time

  • Haa politics is a dirty game for sure

  • Those that once said they will never salute someone who’s not a former war veteran soon will salute a former secretary 😂😂🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼

  • Pa pic apo zvanzi kurumudza kunyarara ndisati ndakupai mbama pane vanhu zvakaoma hama dzangu

  • Let’s pray for peace in muma elections arikuuya

  • KKK MAGANDANGA MURIPIKO ?

  • Not wrong at all after all, they are like husband like wife, Mugabe is being a fool thinking that if he and his wife die in office, there will be no room to prosecute them for the evil they have done in Zimbabwe, but no dictator shall go unpunished!

  • Mukadzi anonga varume kani uyu ,kana nyika ichiinevarume simudzai msoro tione kkkkk

  • Vice president Fugu

  • Dynasty – not good!

  • We need presidential reconfiguration not bringing another monster of the same specie no its enough…..#Notobedroomcoup

  • Deputy presidency is not sexually transmitted from Robert to Grace. What does she bring to the table??? What wisdom does she possess??? This is maddness. Zimbabwe has now become rubbish

  • Yaaa Zim never cease to amaze me…Wooow

  • Absolutely there is something wrong if your husband appoints you as a Vice President of Zimbabwe while he is serving as a president. I have said this about you and your so-called husband repeatedly and i will say it again. Apparently the part of the human brain that controls his or her conscience, yours may be deactivated or does not exist. You are just an egotistic, self serving unconscionable bitch. How many women do you know that are serving their husband as vice president? Is this an invitation from you to Zimbabweans for a conflict that may precipitate the military intervention? If you hate Zimbabwe that bad go back to South Africa.

  • We deserve it..

  • gentleman i see more drama ahead …quote my words

  • I like this pic very much

  • This is the reason y women shouldnt be inpowered they are too emotional act rushnal jump into conclution and wen the are on their periods they tend tobe so hard to deal with so chitogarayi maziva kuti wants a month dzikakwidza kuchamamiwa

  • The fall of Robert

  • Apana chamomuita nokti muri [email protected]!

  • House of Cards Zimbabwe 🤦🏽‍♂️

  • It will not happen, mark my words, it won’t.

  • Claredon Trading

    in politics you should learn that there is no permenant friends or enermy

  • Jezebel ngaatonge before her judgement pevails cause achatongerwa dzababa .

  • Jezebel ngaatonge before her judgement pevails cause achatongerwa dzababa .

