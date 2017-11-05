Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa plotted coup since 1980: Grace Mugabe

838 24

The First Lady, Grace Mugabe has described Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a liquidator, who has plotted to topple President Robert Mugabe since 1980.

The First Lady, Grace Mugabe has described Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a liquidator, who has plotted to topple President Robert Mugabe since 1980.
The First Lady, Grace Mugabe has described Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a liquidator, who has plotted to topple President Robert Mugabe since 1980.

In what others could view as the clearest hint on the fate of the Vice President, Grace told thousands of indigenous churches’ members during an interface rally dubbed ‘Super Sunday’ at Rufaro Stadium in Harare today that the end in now for the Lacoste faction.

“Women and youths who support Lacoste you are dead, you are gone. We want people who respect President Mugabe as the only centre of power.

“The President is an anointed leader and anyone who fights such a leader, does it at their own peril. President Mugabe was anointed by God and no one can reverse that decision,” said Grace.

She castigated Mnangagwa as a worse factionalist than former Vice President Joice Mujuru, who was expelled from the party and government in 2014 for allegedly plotting against Mugabe.

“Makhosini, he [Mnangagwa] is a liquidator…….haaite munhu iyeye, anegodo, ruvengo.’ [Dr] Mujuru was even better. He [Mnangagwa] has taken the President for granted for too long,” said the First Lady, adding that he plotted a coup from as far back as in 1980.

She went on to sing the famous Sulumani Chimbetu song – Batai Munhu – saying ‘it is time to strike a snake’s head.’

The First Lady said she and President Mugabe have on several occasions tried not to humiliate Mnangagwa and make him realise that what he is doing is wrong, but a “demon is upon him, and he has continued to take the President as a fool.

“Igwara murume iyeye, he is a coward, rinotya muchiriona rakadaro. I confronted him when he complained to the President about what l had said about him at a rally” the First Lady said.

Grace Mugabe reiterated her calls yesterday for the amendment of the Zanu PF constitution and the change in the presidium to ensure that there is a female vice president.

She also said she is the brains behind the Command Agriculture Programme and not Vice President Mnangagwa as other sectors were claiming. ZBC

 

You might also like More from author

  • It took you 35-years to tell us this.

  • Really now?? that’s news lol!

  • Its all pussy ,, stop talking kak u are fucken horny bitch

  • Kkkkkk

  • Smear campaign just like the husband did to Joshua Nkomo.

  • Devil’s angel

  • Aaah please,, how do you know wena,, and if that is the case why was he appointed VP after same ridiculous claims against Mujuru. Do you think we are as stupid as those people listening to your hogwash watermouth wena mfazindini. Everytime you sick people decide to fire someone from their post , you bring up an array of allegations just to get rid of that person and get ” misplaced” sympathy from your followers. You are busy denigrating people old enough to be your father and protecting corrupt young thieves,, strange bedfellows you are with young men ,Grace,,ummmmm

  • God bless Africa with everything,

    including bad leaders.

  • Still there Dr Cables,you husband killed thousands of people in matebeleland don’t forget that.keep that in mind

  • Am thinking that someone needs to be commited to mental institution urgently….the stress of losing power is taking a toll on this poor woman

  • Just like Joice hanti? 😂😂😂

  • @93yrs chii chavachada, nyika vakapiwa na Smith iri uchi nemukaka, ikozvino maishakadza sezvakarehwa na Dr mze. Madi kungobva mega zvenyu, inzwaiwo tsitsi, vana vatakashira munyika dzevamwe kutsvaga pundutso..

  • same feather madofo fugu +pos

    who is stupid tyo believe Fugu anopinda postori. Mapostori kusaenda kuchikoro nekupata ndiko kucharamba kuchipa zimababwe maproblems. Mapostori are targeted because they do not understand complex issues such as politics. Tumahochi tunongoteerera nhema dzataurwa nechero anozviti mukuru wavo. Vazhinji vacho havan pfungwa dzavo vega. Mamwe madofo aya ari kuteerera dofo guru fugu. madofo vese regai zvakadaro . zims haisi yemapostori chete. mapositori nenhamo yese yamunato iyoyo moteerera fugu anokushainirai achitaura kuti haana chhanoshaya. mugabe haana kuiswa naMwari inhema. mugabe akmbovhoterwa asati atanga kuriga maelections haasi mwari akamuisa ipapo and tikavhota tinogona kumubvisa fair fair paina zvekunyeperwa nezihure iri. mapositori munoti chiuhure chakaipa wani saka sei muri kuteerera zihure iri,ndaedza kunyora nechishona kuti pamwe kune mapositori anogona kuverenga tomboti pamwe shona vanoigona. Chirungu mapositori anoto chitya mapostori. Mapositori anoda kurohwa havanetse kuvabata nehembe dzavo .Povho yeZimbabwe mupostori ngaarohwe adzidze hupenyu.

  • Grow up, FFS!

  • May be we could have been in a better position as a country

  • Coups towards election taneta nadzo nyaya idzodzo.

  • Gire the bitch must die a very painful death. I love what is hapoening within zanu though.

  • Mwari huyai mutinunurewo vana veZimbabwe tatambura

  • But he was busy in Matebeleland with CIO in the 80s

  • Muzorewo wanted to tople mogabe muzorewa same thing tekere same tongogara same mujuru mudhara the same mujuru mbuya fanana tsvangirai worse akabatana naariben menashe nhasi ndimunangwagwa do u think all those people failed to do what they were aleged to have ploted or its only fabrication to do away with opposition. Me i think their is nothing like topling mogabe

  • She was not there so grace shut up

  • Chikiti

    Kkkkkkkkkk!! Madzimai Dr Amai, they know vapostori will believe whatever they say Amen !!!!