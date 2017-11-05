Counterfeit christianity is veiled satanism

By Tendai Tagarira
Counterfeit christianity is essentially veiled satanism and it is rampant in Zimbabwe and the world. “Man of god I receive!” they like to say. But what are they receiving ? In the end, the whole world will worship satan in a one world global satanic religion. Only those whose names are written in the BOOK OF LIFE will escape this.
HE IS THE FATHER OF COUNTERFEIT CHRISTIANITY.
In his most cunning and deceptive war against christians, satan ushered in a seductive counterfeit christianity. On the surface, it looks very appealing. It even talks like christianity but it is a deceptive form that misleads people into error. It appeals to the senses and essentially lures people away from the Kingdom of God. That deceptive christianity is what is being practiced by the majority of so called christians today and many have put up with it.
It is being dispensed by the so called men of god, televangelists, prophets, prophetesses, interfaith fellowships, prosperity gospel, idol worshiping christians etc. Some of them tell their followers to sow a seed and get a miracle. Some of them sell anointing oil and other trinkets. Some of them say masturbation and sexual sin is not a sin. Some of them are called prophet major, mightiest prophet, papa god. YES, not all christianity is true christianity !
Counterfeit christianity is essentially veiled satanism and it is rampant in Zimbabwe and the world. They are preaching a Jesus other than the true Jesus, a counterfeit Christ and many christians have put up with it. The WORD OF GOD clearly warns us about this deceptive form of christianity.
“2 Corinthians 11:3-4 But I am afraid that just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere and pure devotion to Christ. For if someone comes to you and preaches a Jesus other than the Jesus we preached, or if you receive a different spirit from the Spirit you received, or a different gospel from the one you accepted, you put up with it easily enough.”
“Mark 13:22, Matthew 24:24 For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.”
“Matthew 7:21-23 Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’”
HE WANTS YOU TO DISOBEY GOD.
The sole purpose of the counterfeit christianity is to lure people into disobeying THE LIVING GOD. The devil accomplishes that by offering people fantastic lies, signs and evil pleasures. Yes, the devil can perform signs and wonders too! Many thus exchange the
TRUTH of THE LIVING GOD for his lies and wicked pleasures. Satan promised Eve enlightenment and the Godhead and in her lust she obeyed satan and disobeyed GOD, hence death entered the world through disobedience.
The nations today are legalising abominations which are against the WORD OF GOD, because the nations have become subject to satan. Hence it is now lawful to disobey THE LIVING GOD. But it is all in vain.
“Acts 4:24-26 Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth rise up and the rulers band together against the LORD and against his anointed one.”
Genesis 3:1-5 4 “You will not certainly die,” the serpent said to the woman. 5 “For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.”
HE LOST THE WAR IN HEAVEN AND WAS THROWN OUT
Owing to his disobedience and great apostasy, Satan lost his place in heaven. He waged war in heaven and was evicted, thrown out ! Therefore, he does not want anyone else to ascend into the Kingdom of Heaven, which is what Christ came to accomplish for those who love JESUS, who obey the commands of JESUS. Anyone who disobeys THE LIVING GOD becomes subject to satan and will be left out of the Kingdom of God.
“Revelation 12:7-9 Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back. But he was not strong enough, and they lost their place in heaven.The great dragon was hurled down—that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him.”
HE WANTS TO BE EXALTED AND WORSHIPED AS GOD.
The greatest desire of satan is to be exalted and worshiped in the place of GOD. That is why satan lures his followers and worshippers with promises of great riches and worldly power, in return for their ultimate devotion. Many people today have sold themselves out to satan in exchange of his dainties and in the guise of worshipping GOD. They are profiting from the things of the world at the expense of the Kingdom of Heaven. Even THE LORD JESUS was tempted by satan but was not overcome.
Therefore each person will be tempted by the devil and many are lured away by their evil desires and thus become subjects of satan. That is how satan works. However, the true christian should refuse to bow down to satan. In the end, the whole world will worship satan in a one world global satanic religion. Only those whose names are written in the BOOK OF LIFE will escape this.
Matthew 4:8-11 Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor. 9 “All this I will give you,” he said, “if you will bow down and worship me.” Jesus said to him, “Away from me, Satan! For it is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve him only.Then the devil left him, and angels came and attended him.
Isaiah 14:13-14 You said in your heart, “I will ascend to the heavens; I will raise my throne above the stars of God; I will sit enthroned on the mount of assembly, on the utmost heights of Mount Zaphon. I will ascend above the tops of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.”
“Revelation 13:8 All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world.”
MAKE SURE YOUR NAME IS WRITTEN IN THE LAMB’S BOOK OF LIFE.
Say,
Dear LORD JESUS, I am a sinner. I have obeyed satan and I repent of being lured away by evil desires. LORD JESUS, cover me with your precious blood. Send me your precious HOLY SPIRIT and teach me your genuine ways. Save me from deception and the seductions of satan. Please write and keep my name in the Lamb’s book of Life and remember me when you establish your Eternal Kingdom. Today I receive you and I am born again. Amen.
BLESSING.
‘If you are not baptised, make sure to do so.’
May the LORD help you and lead you to a HOLY baptism of water and the Holy Spirit. The Lord Bless you, The Lord keep you, The Lord sustain you in his all sufficient grace. The Lord provide for you and the Lord anoint you with his Mighty Holy Spirit, in King Jesus Mighty name. Amen.