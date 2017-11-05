Counterfeit christianity is veiled satanism

By Tendai Tagarira

Counterfeit christianity is essentially veiled satanism and it is rampant in Zimbabwe and the world. “Man of god I receive!” they like to say. But what are they receiving ? In the end, the whole world will worship satan in a one world global satanic religion. Only those whose names are written in the BOOK OF LIFE will escape this.

HE IS THE FATHER OF COUNTERFEIT CHRISTIANITY.

In his most cunning and deceptive war against christians, satan ushered in a seductive counterfeit christianity. On the surface, it looks very appealing. It even talks like christianity but it is a deceptive form that misleads people into error. It appeals to the senses and essentially lures people away from the Kingdom of God. That deceptive christianity is what is being practiced by the majority of so called christians today and many have put up with it.

It is being dispensed by the so called men of god, televangelists, prophets, prophetesses, interfaith fellowships, prosperity gospel, idol worshiping christians etc. Some of them tell their followers to sow a seed and get a miracle. Some of them sell anointing oil and other trinkets. Some of them say masturbation and sexual sin is not a sin. Some of them are called prophet major, mightiest prophet, papa god. YES, not all christianity is true christianity !

Counterfeit christianity is essentially veiled satanism and it is rampant in Zimbabwe and the world. They are preaching a Jesus other than the true Jesus, a counterfeit Christ and many christians have put up with it. The WORD OF GOD clearly warns us about this deceptive form of christianity.

“2 Corinthians 11:3-4 But I am afraid that just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere and pure devotion to Christ. For if someone comes to you and preaches a Jesus other than the Jesus we preached, or if you receive a different spirit from the Spirit you received, or a different gospel from the one you accepted, you put up with it easily enough.”

“Mark 13:22, Matthew 24:24 For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.”

“Matthew 7:21-23 Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’”

HE WANTS YOU TO DISOBEY GOD.

The sole purpose of the counterfeit christianity is to lure people into disobeying THE LIVING GOD. The devil accomplishes that by offering people fantastic lies, signs and evil pleasures. Yes, the devil can perform signs and wonders too! Many thus exchange the