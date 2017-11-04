Open Letter to ED on Enemy Number One

By Tendai Tagarira
Honorable Vice President Mnangagwa. Greetings.
In a 2016 interview you said the following,
“Pa corruption, haiitwi nemunhu mumwe, inoitwa vanhu vaviri handiti. Umwe anocorrupter umwe, neumwe anocorruptiwa. Ivava havarepotani, kuti nhingi andicorrupter.
“Kana Kuti ini ndakumbira corruption. Havarepotani. Asi, tazvipira kuti chive chimwe chinhu chatavakuvona kuti its enemy number one muno mu Zimbabwe, which we must fight and there should be no sacred cows panyaya iyoyo.”
You also went on to say,
“Hapana nyika ingasumuka zvakanaka kana ine huori nekuti zvino huori unohwuona muhurumente hurimo, public sector humiro, mu judiciary ! eh vanhu vatinovimba navo chaizvo chaizvo chaizvo kuti ah chokwadi ava ndovanhu vanemaethics epamusoro tavekunzwa kuti zvirimo.”
I agree with you that enemy number one in Zimbabwe is indeed corruption. You admit that corruption is in our government, public sector and judiciary and goes unreported. That is a very sad state of affairs. I also agree with your remark that no country can develop properly through corruption.
So how do we fight this enemy number one in Zimbabwe ?
This is precisely the reason for my humble letter to you Mr Vice President. The cure for the deadly cancer of corruption is not beyond the reach of Zimbabwe. In fact, it is available for free and the ailing government need not spend a single cent to pay for the medicine. So there is really no excuse for the epidemic to continue unchecked.
Mr Vice President, the nation needs to uproot the root of the epidemic. Fortunately, our LORD JESUS already freely identified for us the root cause of corruption.
He said,
“Don’t you see that whatever enters the mouth goes into the stomach and then out of the body? 18 But the things that come out of a person’s mouth come from the heart, and these defile them. 19 For out of the heart come evil thoughts—murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, slander. 20 These are what defile a person; but eating with unwashed hands does not defile them.” Matthew 15:17-22
Mr Vice President corruption comes from the HEART. That is where the thought of corruption emanates from and once the thought is hatched, the corrupt action is inevitable. The hearts of many Zimbabweans are defiled Mr Vice President ! That is where the problem lies.
The days are like the days of Noah. That is the truth. In Noah’s days the inclinations of the hearts of people where only evil all the time.
Genesis 6:5 says,
“The LORD saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time.”
Ndipo panedambudziko remu Zimbabwe apa. That is where the problem in Zimbabwe is.
That is where we are in Zimbabwe, in Genesis 6.
“Now the earth was corrupt in God’s sight and was full of violence. God saw how corrupt the earth had become, for all the people on earth had corrupted their ways.” Genesis 6:11-12.
So what is the SOLUTION ?
In Noah’s day, the whole corrupt regime of mankind was flushed in an epic flood. But Noah found favor in the eyes of the Lord!
Why?
“Noah was a righteous man, blameless among the people of his time, and he walked faithfully with God.” Genesis 6:9
THAT IS THE ANSWER MR VICE PRESIDENT, GENESIS 6 VERSE 9.
Noah was righteous (morally upright and justifiable). Noah was blameless (free of blame, innocent).Noah walked FAITHFULLY with GOD. Noah was not worshipping dead ancestors. No! Noah was not involved in corrupt land deals. No! Noah was not involved in covering up bloodshed. No!
Noah was just, righteous, upright, justifiable, free of blame, innocent and he walked FAITHFULLY with GOD. Noah was not consulting mystery cults and false prophets for an oracle. No! Noah was communing directly with GOD. So GOD revealed his grace and plans to save Noah and his family. Noah was set apart from all the violence, sexual sin, corruption that was taking place in his time.
Mr Vice President, our generation is more fortunate than Noah because we have the new covenant that was established for us by the blood of THE LORD JESUS on calvary. All we need to do is to genuinely REPENT of our wickedness and we are justified and made righteous in the blood of KING JESUS. THAT IS THE ANSWER MR PRESIDENT. But instead, the blood of JESUS is being trampled in the land by false prophets, mystery cults masquerading as christians, the prosperity gospel, lies, wickedness.
I therefore call upon you Mr Vice President to join me in genuine REPENTANCE before the LORD.
Sir, let us REPENT today and ask for the favour of the LORD JESUS.
If you are willing, Say,
LORD JESUS, FORGIVE ME A SINNER. LORD, I REPENT OF LIES, SEXUAL SIN, CORRUPTION AND ALL WICKEDNESS THAT I HAVE COMMITTED FROM THE DAY I WAS BORN UNTIL THIS DAY. FORGIVE ME LORD JESUS. PLEASE DISCONNECT ME FROM ALL COVENANTS I MADE WITH THE OCCULT, KNOWINGLY OR UNKNOWINGLY.
FORGIVE ME OF BLOODSHED. FORGIVE ME OF EVERY SIN. TODAY I RECEIVE YOU IN MY HEART, AS MY LORD AND SAVIOUR. CLEANSE ME WITH YOUR PRECIOUS BLOOD THAT WAS POURED OUT FOR ME ON CALVARY. FILL ME WITH YOUR MGHTY HOLY SPIRIT. TEACH ME YOUR WAYS AND LEAD ME NOT INTO TEMPTATION. PROTECT ME JESUS FROM THE ENEMY AND THOSE WHO PLOT AGAINST ME. SUSTAIN ME LORD IN ALL THAT I DO. RELEASE ME AND MY FAMILY AND THE NATION OF ZIMBABWE FROM BONDAGE TO SATAN. BLESS THE NATION OF ZIMBABWE LORD. CLEAN UP THE FILTH IN THE LAND. BRING GENUINE PROSPERITY AND DEVELOPMENT TO THE LAND WITHOUT CORRUPTION. TODAY, I RECEIVE YOU AND I AM BORN AGAIN. AMEN.
BLESSING.
LORD JESUS, YOU ARE THE SON OF GOD WHO WAS SACRIFICED FOR OUR SINS. FORGIVE THE VICE PRESIDENT, FORGIVE HIS FAMILY, FORGIVE HIS ENEMIES. LORD PROTECT THE VICE PRESIDENT FROM PLOTS AGAINST HIM. LORD REVIVE THE LAND OF ZIMBABWE. ESTABLISH YOUR BRIDE IN ZIMBABWE. SAVE YOUR RIGHTEOUS PEOPLE OH LORD. REMEMBER THE WIDOWS AND OPHANS. REMEMBER THE POOR AND DESTITUTE. CLEAN UP THE FILTH IN THE LAND JESUS. BLESS THE HEAD OF STATE, VA MUGABE AND HIS FAMILY. BLESS THE GOVERNMENT OF ZIMBABWE. GIVE US PEACEFUL ELECTIONS LORD. CHANGE THE HEARTS OF OUR LEADERS FROM HEARTS OF STONE TO HEARTS OF RIGHTEOUSNESS. BLESS THE ECONOMY OH LORD AND PLEASE REMOVE THE FALSE PROPHETS AND AGENTS OF SATAN THAT ARE OPERATING IN THE LAND. EXPOSE THE HIDDEN WICKEDNESS THAT IS IN THE LAND OF ZIMBABWE. BLESS THE LAND OF ZIMBABWE OH LORD JESUS. AMEN AND AMEN.