Open Letter to ED on Enemy Number One

By Tendai Tagarira

Honorable Vice President Mnangagwa. Greetings.

In a 2016 interview you said the following,

“Pa corruption, haiitwi nemunhu mumwe, inoitwa vanhu vaviri handiti. Umwe anocorrupter umwe, neumwe anocorruptiwa. Ivava havarepotani, kuti nhingi andicorrupter.

“Kana Kuti ini ndakumbira corruption. Havarepotani. Asi, tazvipira kuti chive chimwe chinhu chatavakuvona kuti its enemy number one muno mu Zimbabwe, which we must fight and there should be no sacred cows panyaya iyoyo.”

You also went on to say,

“Hapana nyika ingasumuka zvakanaka kana ine huori nekuti zvino huori unohwuona muhurumente hurimo, public sector humiro, mu judiciary ! eh vanhu vatinovimba navo chaizvo chaizvo chaizvo kuti ah chokwadi ava ndovanhu vanemaethics epamusoro tavekunzwa kuti zvirimo.”

I agree with you that enemy number one in Zimbabwe is indeed corruption. You admit that corruption is in our government, public sector and judiciary and goes unreported. That is a very sad state of affairs. I also agree with your remark that no country can develop properly through corruption.

So how do we fight this enemy number one in Zimbabwe ?

This is precisely the reason for my humble letter to you Mr Vice President. The cure for the deadly cancer of corruption is not beyond the reach of Zimbabwe. In fact, it is available for free and the ailing government need not spend a single cent to pay for the medicine. So there is really no excuse for the epidemic to continue unchecked.

Mr Vice President, the nation needs to uproot the root of the epidemic. Fortunately, our LORD JESUS already freely identified for us the root cause of corruption.

He said,

“Don’t you see that whatever enters the mouth goes into the stomach and then out of the body? 18 But the things that come out of a person’s mouth come from the heart, and these defile them. 19 For out of the heart come evil thoughts—murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, slander. 20 These are what defile a person; but eating with unwashed hands does not defile them.” Matthew 15:17-22

Mr Vice President corruption comes from the HEART. That is where the thought of corruption emanates from and once the thought is hatched, the corrupt action is inevitable. The hearts of many Zimbabweans are defiled Mr Vice President ! That is where the problem lies.

The days are like the days of Noah. That is the truth. In Noah’s days the inclinations of the hearts of people where only evil all the time.