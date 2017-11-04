Grace Mugabe on corruption, nudity and madness

It is true that corruption is akin to nudity and madness. It is also true that pointing out someone else’s corruption while one is also quite corrupt is akin to the naked man chasing after the mad man. Therefore, to be in a position to point out corruption, it is wise to be above board by being properly clothed with incorruption.

So who then in Zimbabwe is clothed ?

The most naked of people in Zimbabwe are to be found in the so called church. She was supposed to have been above board, in order to point out and clean up the corrupt filth in the land. But she is naked and she is enjoying it! Why?

Because of sexual sin, false prophets preaching a sweet message that is tickling her itching ears, “sow a seed and get a miracle!” Majority of churches in the land are akin to a brothel. They are busy gyrating on a stripper pole called the prosperity gospel ! They think they can bribe God with their harlot earnings.

The so called men of god are her pimps and have gotten wealthy off her shameless harlotry. The harlot church of Zimbabwe can be found at every street corner, spreading her legs with impunity to any so called man of god. She is literally worshiping in the nude. She has indeed become the adulterous wife mentioned in Ezekiel 16 !

Her evil desires have become her god. Her greed has become her god. Lies have become her gospel. False prophets have become her pimps and gods. She has fashioned for herself a golden calf and has gotten up to eat and drink and indulge in every shameless and abominable revelry !

So who then in Zimbabwe is clothed?

Many of the rulers and authorities are also quite naked since they constitute the church and are also in bed with the so called men of god who are defiling the land with their prosperity gospel which is worse than vomit. Many rulers and authorities are drunk from the delusions coming from the false prophets, false apostles and so called prophetesses.

“Man of god, I receive!” they say. Receive what? Lies and Delusions ! So who then in Zimbabwe is clothed ?