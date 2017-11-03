Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Zimbabwe police arrest U.S. citizen over Mugabe "Goblin" Tweet

Zimbabwean police detained a U.S. citizen and seized her laptop on Friday on suspicion of calling President Robert Mugabe a “Goblin” on Twitter, the first arrest since the creation of a Ministry of Cyber Security last month, her lawyers said.

US citizen Martha O'Donovan has been arrested in Zimbabwe for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe on Twitter
US citizen Martha O’Donovan has been arrested in Zimbabwe for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe on Twitter

In a tweet, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) group said Ms O’Donovan – the manager of Magamba TV, an online-based satirical video outlet – was the first person to be arrested on such grounds since the ministry was formed.

Police arrested Ms O’Donovan during a dawn raid at her home in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, seizing electronic devices, including computers and a phone, ZLHR’s Obey Shava said in a statement.

Police had not yet charged her but they alleged that “tweets emanating from her IT address are insulting to the president”, Mr Shava was quoted by the Associated Press news agency as saying.

Mr Shava referred to some tweets sent from Ms O’Donovan’s account which referred to a Goblin, whose step-son recently bought a Rolls Royce, but said that Mr Mugabe was not mentioned, reports the BBC’s Shingayi Nyoka from Harare.

Recent online reports have claimed Mugabe’s two adult sons, Robert Jr and Chatunga, have imported at least one luxury vehicle from neighbouring South Africa.

O‘Donovan’s Twitter account was locked on Friday but a photograph on her home page referred to #ShutdownZimbabwe2016, a series of protests last year that rattled Mugabe’s government and elicited a fierce crackdown on the streets and online.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said she had no immediate information about the case. The U.S. embassy in Harare confirmed that an American citizen had been arrested and said it was monitoring the situation closely.

Zimbabwe does not yet have a cyber-crime law, so if O’Donovan is charged it is likely to be under the presidential insult law, she adds. 

Hundreds of people have been arrested over the years under this law.  BBC News/Reuters

  • @MunyaBloggo @CNN,@BBCBreaking

  • @MunyaBloggo & @WHO had appointed this man a goodwill ambassador!

  • How does this Cyber Security works?
    can someone xplain

  • You are now starting to chase away tourists because of 1 person think bigger that man must vacate that position please

  • Kubva ndichaendawo pa fb handina kumbonzwa zvemhondi dzakasungwa dzaponda munhu,kana minister akasungwa nehuori ,imhuka rudzii iyoyo inonzi ciber security

  • Our president Mr Zuma is insulted everyday but culprits are not arrested.

  • kkkkkk goblin

  • yu need to protect the tourists

  • This so called Mugabe is keeping clinging on the chair for whose benefit if I may ask,Zim citizens are used like slaves all over the world simply because they can’t go back home knowing they will starve,This old man so called gobbling must get back to his senses and see how much damage he is causing to the entire country

  • Ndozvamaiita muchidzinga varungu muchiti vanemiswe yerata, vakauya nesugar kuzotipamba muchifurira vanhu kuti vanomora huchi kana vasuwa tea kunge ndimi maigadzira nyuchi dzacho apa matanga futi kuti atuka munhu pa internet aaaa imika tikwanirei manzwa.

  • haha they are crazy, why are they arresting her because she is an American, USA doesn’t play mickey mouse games, rhey better let her go

  • Nonsense

  • Leave this gal alone, was she wrong though?? I see no problem there, if that’s the case u will arrest everyone

    • not everyone its not true

    • No one wants Mugabe in power,people are just too scared to say it but the man must just step down,he has overstayed in power

  • Ngavandibate ini Mugabe chipoko

  • The people that surround Mugabe are overzealous. Mugabe is the worst when it comes to calling names

  • Even the local people has that photo why are they not arrested some of them are the policemans and plolice womans who kept those photos in their cell phone they should delete first b4 they arest anyone

  • But its true though or is he not?

  • Trump urikuzviona here

  • North Korean style.

  • If he is not a goblin why he feel offended childish case if somebody says u are dog, u will never develop tail zim people must focus on uplifting ordinary people than abusing already depleting recourses

  • What a waste of government paid labour . Taxpayers money.

  • Kuratidza kuti vamwe tinoku regererai asi tichikuonai hedu

  • be warned..dont disturb deep waters of americano lest we drown

    • Havana basa nazvo coz tisu tinonyura,right now we are using bond notes,are they also using that,kukanzi hakuna fuel dzavo mota dzinononwa muna Zambezi river,vana vavo vanodziidza zvikoro zvekunze,u watch Ztv 100% local ,they have dstvs ,so its like they own the whole world ,l wish l had a relative who is a minister

  • This is ridiculous-

  • Ndobva atii paya

  • Just inviting trouble, leave this American journo alone maan!

  • Mugabe is a goblin….come arrest me too!

    • Hehehe too baaaad hahaha mandipedza blaz hahaha hahaha hahaha

  • Wrong move

  • What is cyber attack??? This is another operation, similar to gukurahundi,murambatsvina,in name of cyber attack shame!! Y only apply to those on top not all citizens. Shame!!

  • How do you validate a ministry?? Arresting blogers, twitters etc etc!

  • Understand what is cyber attack, for reference ask Russians, USA or your modern colonialists China before you put everybody to grave yards

  • They called or calling him a GOBLIN? What is the difference between A goblin and a mermaid?

  • ofcause he is a goblin, let them came and arrest me

  • I think prison will be full this time.watch this space. School the nation on cyberspace rules.

  • If you wanna see how America cares for its citizens detain that woman for those draconian laws meant to protect a chosen few, but get ready for a long winter.Other countries value the life of every citizen.

  • Kkkk that means they are going to arrest the whole world

  • Mugabe is a goblin vele. A dinosaur, an ancestor. An importent old dog

  • Mxxxxxxxxm that wll not change anything coz Mugabe is an OLD GIANT GOBLIN and he knows that so arresting someone about say ,,’ its all Zanu pussy

  • One step

  • One step

  • arrest all of us coz Eish taneta naye isu

  • This country our land jokes aside is a Comedy Central channel.

  • A paranoid system fears even it’s shadow as evidenced by the factional feuds in the accursed ruinous party

  • Eish zvakunyadza goblin ,bere ,chembere, imbwa zvinebasa rei koakazotukwa nezvemukati modii

  • He he he he…thz guys dont know America…u dnt mess around wth USA citizens f u dont want big trouble…mark my word!

  • Please Mr Trump send a B52 packed with Tomahawk missiles nd finish these idiots

  • Is he a goblin?? If not… Nyaya iripapi?

  • A Goblin

  • Anambwa

  • Nxaaa

  • Americans are Goblins because are the one who put sunctions on Zimbabwe.

  • Oh please. America looks after its own. And here comes Trumps travel ban to Zimbabwe. Let her go. Makuda kunganganisira vanhu varikuda kuenda America. Kwanai please.

    • Hapamboitwe ban,inongoti release her vobva vaita saizvozvo,vanoziva ma consequences.

    • Shakespear Madzima Zhou . I hear you. But now they are going to make it difficult for Zimbabweans to get American visas. Scrutiny inonyanyisa.

  • Its getting real now be careful twimbos

  • Isu wamwe tongoti msunu kanyoko, or muroyi but hatisungwe wani

  • Mugabe is a fucking goblin, I repeat mugabe chikwambo icho

  • Can’t arrest the thieves who stole our $15 000 000 000 now wasting time arresting someone for a stupid twitter message

  • What’s next

  • kkkk ministry yatombosevawo 1

  • Ana

  • Ko kunyeba here ?

  • He is indeed