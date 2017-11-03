Top four firmly in control

By Ricky Zililo

IT isn’t an easy road for the top four clubs fighting for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title heading into the last four games of the season.

Log leaders, Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are tied on 60 points with FC Platinum, as well third-placed Dynamos, who trail by two points, and Chicken Inn, who are on 56 points, cannot afford any slip up.

The four teams face tricky assignments this weekend, but their form suggests they understand the importance of collecting maximum points.

But taking into account results from the first half of the season, the odds will favour out of form DeMbare, who have gone for three games without a win.

Against their remaining opponents Chapungu (home), Bulawayo City (away), Bantu Rovers (away) and Chicken Inn (home), Dynamos picked 10 points out of a possible 12 in the first part of the season, the most compared to their three title rivals.

DeMbare hammered Chapungu 4-0 in Gweru, edged Bulawayo City 4-3 in Harare, then beat Rovers 2-0 before playing to a goalless draw against Chicken Inn.

If Dynamos can repeat these results, then they can fancy their chances of claiming the title, but only if Ngezi, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn struggle in their last four games.

DeMbare have struggled in their previous three games, losing 0-2 to Ngezi and playing to identical 1-1 draws against Tsholotsho FC and ZPC Kariba.FC Platinum, who take on ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium, picked up seven points out of a possible 12 against the teams they will play in their remaining matches.

The Zvishavane side drew 0-0 with ZPC Kariba in the reverse fixture, beat Tsholotsho FC 1-0 at home, lost 1-2 away to Ngezi and then beat Chapungu 1-0 at home.

FC Platinum will not only be out to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games, but they will also want to collect maximum points. ZPC Kariba are no pushovers and coach Norman Mapeza knows that if his strikers don’t covert created chances, they will again remain a nearly side.

The match likely to decide the title’s destiny is FC Platinum’s home clash against Ngezi in Match Day 33. FC Platinum are tipped to collect maximum points against ZPC Kariba and Tsholotsho, but Ngezi will give them a real test.

Ngezi had one win against their remaining four opponents, beating FC Platinum 2-1 at home, drawing 2-2 against Bantu Rovers, settling for a scoreless draw against Chicken Inn before succumbing to a 0-1 loss to Triangle United.

With nothing to lose other than marketing themselves, Bantu Rovers’ youngsters are likely to give Ngezi a tough time at Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn have an opportunity to go within a point of Ngezi should they beat Tsholotsho this afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium. The Gamecocks edged Tsholotsho 1-0 in the first half of the year.

After today’s game, Chicken Inn will be on the road to face Ngezi, who held them to a 0-0 draw in the first round, making the encounter at Baobab Stadium potentially explosive.

The 2015 champions will then host Chapungu, who beat them 2-0 in Gweru, and wrap up their campaign against Harare giants Dynamos, with whom they drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture.

Matchday 31 Fixtures

Today: How Mine v Caps United (Luveve), Chicken Inn v Tsholotsho FC (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: Yadah FC v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Shabanie Mine (Morris Depot)

Sunday: Bantu Rovers v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Hwange v Highlanders (Colliery), Triangle United v Harare City (Gibbo), Dynamos v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium). The Chronicle