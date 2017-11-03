Mutasa still believes

The Glamour Boys, who last won the league in 2014, missed a chance to go top of the log when they lost 2-0 to Ngezi Platinum in a match marred by crowd trouble at Baobab Stadium last Saturday.

Ngezi are now on 60 points together with second placed FC Platinum while DeMbare are on 58. Chicken Inn are still in the title race in fourth place with 56 points.

On Sunday, Dynamos take on relegation-threatened Chapungu at the National Sports Stadium with Mutasa still convinced his side still has a chance to land the title.

“I still remember when I was still a player when we played against Black Rhinos on the last day of the season when we really wanted three points to win the league and a two-goal margin as well.

“We were put in a corner because Ian Gorowa scored first and that meant we now needed three goals. We managed to get those three goals through myself, Tawuya Mrehwa and Vitalis Takawira; and we won the league.

“Later on after my playing days, as Dynamos we have some titles under our belts with Kalisto Pasuwa when the team won the league at the very last hour.

“As Dynamos, the spirit is there and we still believe in these youngsters; this team has the pedigree to repeat this history.”

After playing Chapungu, the Glamour Boys still have to take on Bulawayo City, Bantu Rovers and Chicken Inn to wrap up their season.

Following a rather subdued performance in that defeat to Ngezi last week, Mutasa has been tempted to tinker with line up for Chapungu’s visit.

“We will see when we get there but we have a lot of variations and those are the combinations we were trying,” Mutasa said.

“I have been impressed by some of the combinations that we saw and obviously changes are bound to be there on Sunday.

“After losing three points last week, we would want to gain three points on Sunday and that is what we are trying to do.

“We have been in this situation before and I’m sure we will be able to do it again against Chapungu.”

In the reverse fixture, the Glamour Boys were able to secure a 4-0 win over the Gweru-based side but the match will largely remembered for collapsed goalpost in the second half.

The two teams later on resumed the remaining 34 minutes of the match three months later after the Premier Soccer League finally worked around the modalities of the game.

“It’s a different ball altogether but we are Dynamos and we have not been winning in recent weeks so it is high time we start winning regardless for whichever team we are playing against,” Mutasa said.

“We will put all our energies in this game so that we can get the three points.”

Today: How Mine v CAPS United (Luveve), Chicken Inn v Tsholotsho (Barbourfields)

Saturday: Yadah FC v Bulawayo City (NSS), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Shabanie Mine (Morris Depot)

Sunday: Bantu Rovers v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Hwange v Highlanders (Colliery), Triangle v Harare City (Gibbo), Dynamos v Chapungu (NSS). Daily News