Mandigora receives his funds

368 49

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

FORMER Dynamos and Highlanders striker Makwinji “Kwinji 15’ Soma-Phiri yesterday handed over the money raised by former Zimbabwean players based in the United Kingdom to help David Mandigora who recently had his leg amputated. Soma-Phiri handed over $1 070 to the legend.

David Mandigora
David Mandigora

“I think what the boys did is something great as it is good to remember those who have hit hard times. I look forward to continue working with the ex-footballers in the UK not only to help Mandigora but to help any former footballer who has challenges.

There is need for unit and I know Allah will add more from where you have subtracted. For Mandigora, I wish him a speedy recovery as he goes through his rehabilitation here at home,’’ said.

“I thank everyone who has contributed, right now l am on rehab so this money will help me a lot in terms of medical bills. I extend my gratitude to everyone who took part in this exercise. I didn’t even know some of the people who attended but it shows that they care.

I hear they are from all the clubs — CAPS, Dynamos, Black Aces among others. I thank the leaders of the group and they should not do it for me only but others as well,” Mandigora said.

Former CAPS United midfielder Joe “Kode” Mugabe, Dynamos legend Memory Mucherahowa and former Black Aces defender Charles “Star Black” Kaseke were part of the fund-raising show. The Herald

  • the struggle is real, players in the UK raised $1070 chete? kunenge kune nhamo yeCoin ku UK uko

    • Who said kuUk kunonongwa mari can’t you appreciate zvaitwa nevana vevamwe kusatenda uroyi

    • Fuseki!

    • Ko imi makabvisa marii va Peter Jindu.

    • Language yerombe ndiyoyi.Rakafanana nemwana mudiki anofunga kuti mari inonungwa mustreet

    • Tseke kumeso kusikasambwi indaaa uchishora ndimi type dzana jah

    • Yakawanda yacho imarii,to those w functional brains wat we cherish here z nt even the amnt o money contributed bt that kind o mindset yekutombofunga umwe from that far.That act z very rare

    • your thinking capacity is below minimum wanzwa. u a failing to help ur related ones ne $1 re slippers wakushora zvaitwa nevamwe. u a an ignorant mercy on you

    • U have a dirty mind why can’t u see the sympathy yaitwa nevamwe u are just busy kushora uri muroyi here asinga gone kuchema nevamwe padambudziko

    • Uribenzi

    • What a fool

  • Football without boundaries…… #LivingTRUELegnds…..

  • Thanx guyz.ko vhiyangwa nezifa vati vaunzeiwo bz tongonzwa achigwauta kuti hauna cash hauna cash

  • GOOD GESTURE

  • Sorry hako mukoma mandigora

  • Spirit of Ubuntu

  • Ukadzidza kutenda muhupenyu chero chawapihwa, you will go far….Thank you guys. .

  • u shot minded people stop kungoti adakubatsirwa hanzi chiyangwa azoitei.iwe wakamboitei.asi mari yake ngaiperere mukubatsira kani.ko uyo weku glenorah wema cup okuwanda akabatsirwa wani.kwanai mhani.iwe kana sauti chaiyo inovava awudi kuti mukadzi wako apewo asina wani

  • Thanx UK Guys. Yogi ndihwo hupenyu coach hapana chekuita.

  • if yu can feel someone s pain thus the human spirit thank you guys.

  • Thanks guys Mwari vakuitirei nyasha

  • Kwinji 15 wangu

  • Get well soon Yogi

  • Only

  • Oh thanks soma and the guys in USA,to David give yourself to our might lord!!

  • Thank u guys nerubatsiro. To Yogi I say,,Get wel soon mdala!

  • Thats great

  • A VERY BRILLIANT idea, THANKS GOOD PEOPLE. May God bless you

  • Thanx to all and especially Kwinji15

  • thanks Kwinji 15 and d UK based former legends 4 such a job nicely done,it is a clear yardstick to show love of one another wen one is in need.To Yogi,don’t lose hope in life dude.De Lord will give de strength and power to soldier on .

  • Thank you guys for that

  • Ko vamwe vane dambudziko sera mandigora vasingazivikanwi vatsvakirwawo Mari nani ,? Mandigora nembiri yavo nhasi anotsvakirwa 1070 , Mari yake yaienda kupi? Tsvakai dzimwe hama hobho dzine matambudziko anosiririsa mu ghetto umu,

    • Haana kumbonzi haana mari inga he is curently ku reharb moti akaenda nei ikoko. As for vamwe vasingazikanwi i am sure vane vanovaziva ikoko kwavari. Aita chake ndihombarume ngatiyemurewo

    • Moyo yenyuwo fut vanhu imimi kubatsira kunekut anazvo hre akat anobatsirwa ndiyeasina ndiyan ndimi mukurigira nyika pasi imi vakangorangarira mumwe wavo wavaishanda naye ndidzo shamwari dzerwendo dzinorehwa nebible dzinomira newe pakuoma kwazvo vakangotendeka chete zvasiyana nemi majaira hudzvinyiriri

    • Saka mari yaakaita inei nekubatsirwa kwake,murombo chaiye anobvisa chema parufu rwemupfumi wani.Indava uchivenga chakanaka chaitwa nevamwe vachiitira umwe wavo,kubva wavengaDynamos zvekutoshuwira Mandigora suffering usarwadziwe namatira moyo wako uchiri kurarama cz mmmmm ndauona

  • Hope you will be fine Yogi,u r such a good friend and a gentle soul,a very intelligent and humble man,I remember when Dembare was riding high with back to back league championships when u were coach but u would still have time to hang around and enjoy a drink with me paBira,this is a very big challenge for you and your family but please don’t let it dampen your spirits,u r a fighter and u will get past this phase,your fans and friends love you and I will always keep u in my prayers for the true friend u r,stay strong my friend, strong sprit strong mind,I was very hurt when I read this and I wish u a speedy recovery Yogi,

  • What a good gesture! Thanx guys.Siyanai neavo vanongoziva zvekushora. Hameno dai pasina kubviswa mari iyi vaizoshora chii.

  • Language yerombe.Tsvaka iwe uvapewo.Hakuna kunonongwa mari mu street.Basa kusvora Chete Judas Iscariot

  • this spirit of ubuntu…kudai tine moyo nekuita kwaiitwa naMakwinji nd frenz..the world ws going to be a better place..big up guys.

  • A great gesture kwinji 15

  • That’s da gudness of real football ,i.e unity&togetherness.Thanks lot to all who contributed

  • thank you guys may God bless you

