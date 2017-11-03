Magaya prays for Denver

By Grace Chingoma

TROUBLED Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba, who has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, has been invited by Prophet Walter Magaya’s Prophet Healing and Deliverance Ministries to attend today’s Night of Turn Around 6 in the capital for deliverance.

Mukamba has received a special invitation to sit in the VIP tribune during tomorrow’s all-night vigil at PHD.

A letter of invitation from prophet Magaya’s church was delivered to Mukamba and said this is meant “to change the spiritual and physical aspect of human lives as this shall be a night of turn around witnessing God intervention and the demonstration of God Power.”

“Mukamba is in trouble at the Glamour Boys over his truancy. The technical department has recommended their course of action to the executive which is now expected to act. Yesterday, the former Bidvest Wits midfielder and his friend Lincolin Zvasiya attended the DeMbare training session but watched the proceedings from the sidelines.

Mukamba’s special invitation to church was brokered by his cousin brother and former Dynamos and CAPS United forward Clive Kawinga, who is now a born again Christian and a member of the PHD family.

Speaking in the company of their grandmother, Gogo Kawinga at their family house in Lusaka, Highfields yesterday, Clive said he has been encouraging his brother to shed off the bad boy image. Clive is now living in Kadoma with his family but is in the capital for the Night of Turn Around.

“My brother is really talented. He still has a bright future ahead as long as he is willing to change. Fans love him, so he should repay them before they lose patience. It is not too late to change. I went through that path but it got me nowhere. It hurts me, what he is doing. Last week I received numerous calls from people after he failed to report for training before the Ngezi match. I made a lot of mistakes during my career but l have realised that l won’t get anywhere with that type of behaviour. I am a father to four children and they all look up to me.

“I now go to PHD and through Prophet Magaya my life has been transformed. I feel I am even ready to revive my career which was affected partly by my wayward behaviour as well as injuries. I am sure that his life will be transformed. Prophet Magaya is an amazing person. He is very patient and always willing to go that extra mile to help someone. I saw it for myself that my friend Rodreck Mutuma’s life changed since he began going to that church and I felt I should give it a try”.

Gogo Kawinga said he would be happy if Mukamba turns to God.

“I don’t know what his problem is, if there is any. You are here trying to understand why he is not coming to training and so forth. But I am now an elderly woman, someone who can only encourage good things from these boys. I used to be proud of these boys when they were growing up,’’ she said.

“I remember when they boarded a plane together going to Sudan (CHAN tournament). All my neighbours came out of their houses saying I had done a good job raising these boys. But that is no longer the case. I encourage him to go to training.

“I know the importance of hard work and I do my best accommodating him and giving him food together with his wife. Last week, he told me that he was not feeling well, he had a headache so he wasn’t attending training. Sometimes he leaves in the morning so I won’t know what would be happening.” The Herald