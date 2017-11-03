Jah Prayzah drama: Fresh details emerge

Popular musician Mukudzei Mukombe walked into a trap by friends of the late Cris Nyemba, who attacked him with stones and other forms of missiles during the burial of his former aide at the Glen Forest Memorial Park on Tuesday.

The Daily News can authoritatively report that the lanky musician angered a band of Nyemba’s friends by arriving late for his burial — having been already miffed by what they claimed was the display of a cold heart by the dreadlocked artiste who is commonly known as Jah Prayzah.

Contrary to earlier reports that the chaos started after Jah Prayzah’s security team allegedly tried to forcibly disperse people to make way for him, it has emerged that the music star arrived at the burial without his security team.

The Uzumba-born artiste’s security details were already at the burial where they were helping in the interment of their former boss.

A well-placed source told the Daily News that Jah Prayzah unknowingly walked into a well-laid trap.

Some bouncers at the burial who were unhappy with the music star for firing the late Nyemba, had hatched plan to attack him.

When he arrived, tens of excited mourners mobbed his car — prompting the bouncers who were busy with shovels at the gravesite to pretend as if they had not noticed his arrival — by continuing with the burial rituals.

Instead, they used the shovels not to distract Jah Prayzah who was said to have angered Nyemba’s friends by arriving at the cemetery when his body had been lowered into the grave.

“Munhu uya auya (he has arrived),” a source told the Daily News what he claimed the bouncers said as Jah Prayzah made his way to the graveyard.

“Unbeknown to him, pavai fushira vakaunganidza matombo and pakasvika Jah Prayzah padhuze ndopakasimuka mhepo dzese (they had collected stones under the guise of using shovels but the moment Jah Prayzah got nearer, all hell broke loose),” said the source.

Jah Prayzah’s new head of security identified as Tatenda who was at the burial but not aware of what lay in store for his boss, suddenly sprang to the defence of his boss.

He put his body in harm’s way as he led Jah Prayzah to the safety of 2 Kings Entertainment boss Tich Mharadze’s car.

Tatenda was hit by a number of missiles from the marauding bouncers who were baying for the Watora Mari singer’s blood.

Mharadze, with Jah Prayzah on board, quickly drove away from the scene. In the process, the businessman-cum-promoter’s vehicle was dented and scratched as they drove away to safety.

Jah Prayzah reported the assault case at Harare Central Police Station soon after escaping from the chaos. It was not clear yesterday if the police had made any arrests.

On Tuesday, Jah Prayzah’s manager said they had identified some of the assailants.

“We will make sure that the perpetrators will be brought to book. We know some of them,” he said.

Police yesterday confirmed a report had been made but refused to comment further. Daily News