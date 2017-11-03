DeMbare coach ostracises Mukamba, Zvasiya

Mukamba and Zvasiya went AWOL last week as the team was preparing for their crucial top of the table clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium.

Mukamba, who has been in the past granted many pardons by coach Lloyd Mutasa for his indiscretions, went incommunicado as he missed training and was eventually dropped from the squad.

Zvasiya attended training at the start of last week but asked to be excused as he had marital problems he wanted to solve first.

The defender was, however, spotted in Ngezi some 150km away from Harare where he claimed he had gone to see some friends. He was also dropped from the squad.

Since Tuesday this week, Mukamba and Zvasiya have been coming to the Dynamos training ground at Motor Action Sports Club but Mutasa has not allowed them to join the rest of their teammates.

The two players have been among the first to arrive for training ground this entire week but have had to cut lone figures as they sit in the stands wearing their training kit while watching their teammates in action.

“As the technical team, we have written a letter to the club executive to inform them about the behaviour of these two players,” Chihoro said yesterday.

“They have been missing training since last week and this is a labour related issue. I’m sure after the Chapungu game; we will be meeting as the technical team, the two players and the executive.

“It’s the executive that will make the final decision on whether to be suspend, fine or terminate their contracts.”

Mutasa admitted that Mukamba and Zvasiya’s conduct had affected his plans for the Ngezi game but it is not the same case ahead of Sunday’s match against Chapungu.

“Last week it disrupted us a lot because if you are a coach you always look at players that are available and those that are on injury,” Mutasa said.

“As coaches, we only had Carlos Rusere and Obey Mwerahari with injuries with everyone in the mix for selection. But we ended up having two players that were in our plans move away.”

“This week though, we don’t have anything to worry about because we have put that issue aside and probably we can only be able to talk about it later.

“In regards to the Chapungu match, we have started our preparations without them and we have not moved away from our.” Daily News