Zim legends raise funds for Mandigora

AT least $1 077 was raised from the David Mandigora fund-raising football match in Birmingham, England, on Saturday. The legendary Mandigora recently had his leg amputated and former Zimbabwean players, who are based in the UK, decided to have a fund-raising day for the former Dynamos and Warriors ace.

Former CAPS United midfielder Joe “Kode” Mugabe, Dynamos legend Memory Mucherahowa and former Black Aces defender Charles “Star Black” Kaseke were part of the show that saw the ex-footballers taking on Walsall Warriors, a social football outfit comprised of Zimbabweans based in Walsall.

Kaseke, who is the spokesperson of the group, said the money will be handed over to the 1980 Soccer Star of the Year Mandigora by former DeMbare and Bosso star Makwinji Soma-Phiri in Harare.

“We want to thank all the people who contributed towards this cause. We even managed to get support from companies such as Doves Care and Support (Ltd) and Reliable Parking Management after such a short notice,’’ said Kaseke.

“The response from both the ex-footballers and members of the Zimbabwean community based here in the UK was excellent. We also got money from someone in South Africa. I would also want to thank the Zimbabwean community, especially Wallsall Warriors, who even promised to participate in future events. I want everyone to understand that this gesture is just an honour to our legend David Mandigora.”

Kaseke said Soma-Phiri was their representative in Harare. “Makwinji has agreed to be our representative in Zimbabwe and we will be working with him in future. He is the one who will hand over the money to Mandigora on our behalf,” he said. Though some people failed to attend, they sent their contributions.

Chamu Musanhu, Brian Badza, Obey Murefu, Haddon Mutanda, David Ndunduma, George Guyo, Shingi Kuwana, Derick Manyanda, Maxwell “MaRhino” Dube, Thomas Thomic, Bheki Mlotshwa, Alvin Chirimuuta, Green Chiroodza, Shadreck Medzani, Francis Nechironga, Charles Chikeya, Canisius Tongesayi, Liberty Masunda, Makanaka Medzani, Danai Chitakasha, Jabulani Nare, Makatendeka Medzani, Berven Pemhayi, Albert Marufu, Lovejoy Mugadza, Davison Sedze, Antony Sibanda and Kennedy Chihuri took part in the event. The Herald