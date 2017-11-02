‘Tsholotsho game a must-win’

By Ricky Zililo

FORMER Castle Lager Premiership champions, Chicken Inn are wary of First Division bound Tsholotsho, whom they face tomorrow in a match Rahman Gumbo has termed a must-win for the Gamecocks.

Tsholotsho are firmly rooted in the relegation zone and will get the chop if they lose to Chicken Inn. Chicken Inn are fourth on the table with 56 points and trail leaders, Ngezi Platinum Stars, by four points.

Tsholotsho have threatened to spoil the party for their opponents, saying they will not go down without a fight.

Gumbo said his team’s focus is on getting maximum points and close in on the leaders.

“This is a tricky game, but we don’t have any option other than to pick up maximum points so that we reduce the gap to just a point as we wait for Sunday’s results. We have to do the job for ourselves by winning our games and avoid focusing on how other teams play. Remember we still have to play Ngezi and Dynamos, meaning the destiny of the championship is in our hands and we just have to do the job ourselves and not rely on anyone,” Gumbo said.

Chicken Inn head into the game following a 0-0 away draw against ZPC Kariba.

Tsholotsho are capable of spoiling the party for Chicken Inn as they have a tendency of raising their game when playing top teams.Gumbo will be without Guide Goddard, who is recovering from tonsils while striker Darryl Nyandoro has to pass a late fitness test.

Meanwhile, champions, Caps United, will face How Mine at Luveve Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow: How Mine v Caps United (Luveve), Chicken Inn v Tsholotsho FC (Barbourfields)

Saturday: Yadah FC v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Shabanie Mine (Rufaro)

Sunday: Bantu Rovers v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Hwange v Highlanders (Colliery), Triangle United v Harare City (Gibbo), Dynamos v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium) The Chronicle