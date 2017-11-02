Sadomba to the rescue: Helped Nyemba family buy grave and groceries for Chris funeral

By Problem Masau

Former Dynamos player Edward Sadomba came to the rescue of the Nyemba family when he paid $255 to secure a grave at Glen Forest Memorial Park for the burial of the late Jah Prayzah’s former aid Chrispen Nyemba.

Nyemba perished in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday and was buried on Tuesday, at a ceremony that was characterised by mayhem, resulting in the assault of Jah Prayzah.

Crispen and Sadomba knew each other when the late body-building enthusiast was providing security at Dynamos matches.

In addition to paying for the grave, Sadomba brought groceries that were consumed during the funeral, after the Nyemba family revealed that they were in desperate need of assistance.

The late Crispen’s brother Tamburai Nyemba said they were grateful to Sadomba for his humbleness and contribution to the family during their trying times.

“Sadomba called me the moment he touched down at the airport to pay his condolences. Within minutes he arrived with groceries which we badly needed.

“As a family we had run out of money and he volunteered to pay $255 for the burial expenses. He is so humble that most people did not even recognise him,” he said.

Crispen’s wife dismissed rumours circulating that Jah Prayzah had contributed towards the coffin. She said instead, the singer came for the funeral wake on the second day and decided to stay in his car.

“It must be noted that Jah Prayzah did not contribute anything. The first day he came and paid his condolences. The second day, he just came and parked his car and never disembarked.

“It is Sadomba whom we want to mention by name for his contribution, his contribution went a long way in helping the family,” she said.

Other people who contributed on the funeral included veteran football administrator Eddie “Mboma” Nyatanga and the security team from Prophet Walter Magaya’s church. The Herald