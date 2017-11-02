Reveller murdered, robbed of cash, phones

By Lovemore Meya

A 23-year-old Chitungwiza man, who allegedly murdered a reveller in Dema before robbing him of $4 and two cellphones which he later gave to his girlfriend and friend, appeared in court on Saturday last week.

The girlfriend allegedly sold one of the stolen cellphones to Herbert Mhonda. Christopher Mutsvairo (23) of Mutsvairo Village was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo. Mr Mapfumo remanded him in custody to November 11.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa told the court that on October 11, the now deceased (name not disclosed) went to Dema Business Centre for a beer drink.

It is alleged that during the same night, Mutsvairo ambushed and struck him twice with a steel file on the back of his head. Mutsvairo allegedly robbed the deceased of his two cellphones and $4.

The now deceased was found the following day at around 7am in the bush behind the business centre.He was taken to Kunaka Hospital where he was further referred to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, which, in turn, transferred him to Parirenyatwa Hospital because of his serious condition.

The court heard that the man was pronounced dead the following day. Post-mortem results indicated that the cause of death was severe cerebral oedema, skull fracture and head trauma. During investigations, the police discovered that the deceased’s cellphones were taken and disposed by Mutsvairo.

He gave the cellphones to his girlfriend and friend, only identified as Matema. The steel file that was used to attack the deceased was also recovered at Mutsvairo’s house concealed in a tool box.

This led to his arrest on October 26 and subsequent appearance in court. The Herald