Mukamba on the brink

By Mugove Chigada

DYNAMOS want Denver Mukamba out but both the technical team and executive have no guts to pull the trigger and face the backlash of fans.

H-Metro understands the technical team believes the player, who sometimes misses training, has been highly disruptive while the management says they will act on anything put in writing.

Such a move will pave way for the player, who still has another year on his contract, to request clearance for a possible move to either Yadah or Ngezi Platinum.

Manager Richard Chihoro said they had surrendered the issue into the hands of the executive.“We have communicated with the executive about Denver and for now that is what we could do, nothing more. And we can’t comment more about the issue,” Chihoro told H-Metro.

Webster Marechera is on record saying they will only act on what the coaches will put in writing, saying they needed more detail as it is the coaches that spend more time with the players at training.

There are only four games remaining for Dynamos before the season comes to an end.

Mutasa spared Mukamba the axe when he did not renew contracts of senior players last season, preferring to rebuild the team. The decision to retain Mukamba has backfired terribly at the crucial stage of the season.

Given that log leaders Ngezi Platinum and second-placed FC Platinum are on 60 points and still to play against each other, DeMbare have a chance to win the title.

“Now the technical team is concerned about making sure the team is in shape for the last four games and try to lift the championship. There is no time to think about how they can help Denver at the moment. As things stand, his fate could be decided after the season is over and chances are very high he may not get a chance to be part of the team,” said an insider.

“The executive is only ready to act on what is recommended by the technical team. If the technical team comes out in the open and say fire Denver, they will do so.”

The player’s handler Gibson had also come out public saying he is trying to talk to the player to mend his ways. But as things stand, both the club, coach and player’s manager may have lost the battle. H-Metro