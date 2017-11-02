Man jailed for raping sister at Ngozi Mine squatter camp

By Codelia Mondela

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Ngozi mine squatter camp in Bulawayo has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for raping his 12 year-old sister.

The court heard that the man was caught in the act on Monday after his other female sibling walked into the shack while their mother had gone out to scavenge.

The man was convicted on his own plea by regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison but will serve an effective 10 years after four years were supended on condition that he is not within the next five years convicted of a similar offence.

In a statement to the police, the minor said her brother summoned her into their shack saying he wanted to send her somewhere.

“He did not say anything to me but pushed me onto the bed. I tried fighting him but he overpowered me and raped me. My sister walked into the room while he was raping me and she quickly left. My brother was startled and he stopped raping me. My sister questioned me about what had happened and I told her that our brother had raped me,” she said.

The minor said she told her mother about the rape when she returned home and she accompanied her to the police to make a report. The Chronicle