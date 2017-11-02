Jah Prayzah gives his side of the story after brutal assault by bouncers at burial

Jah Prayzah says the people who attacked him at his former aide’s funeral are not even related to the deceased.

The musician escaped unhurt at Glen Forest Memorial Park where he was attending his former security chief Chris Nyemba’s burial-when a section of people mainly bouncers charged at him throwing stones arguing that he should not attend the burial.

Chris died in a car accident Sunday morning on his way from the Tarrus Riley show.

In an exclusive interview with H-Metro yesterday Jah Prayzah said there is no bad blood between him and the deceased’s family.

He also said he had a good relationship with his former bouncer and showed some of his chats with Chris before his death.

“To be frank with you, the people who attacked me are not even from Chris’ family.

“It’s an overzealous group who had their own agenda. I went to Chris’s home on Sunday and I was well received, there were no issues. In fact I had no issues with Chris because he was no longer with 3rd Generation band.

“The last time we talked it was a good chat, see these chats,” he said giving this reporter his phone.

Jah Prayzah said all was well when he arrived and some mourners were even jostling to have ‘selfies’ with him.

All hell broke loose as he walked towards the grave where the bouncers were standing.

He was protected by his security personnel and went on to seek refuge in music promoter Tich Mharadze’s car which went on to be damaged.

“When I realized that they were targeting me with missiles, I had to retreat. My guys tried to protect me as well and Tich Mharadze told me to get into his car and his car was damaged a bit,” he said.

The singer is convinced the move was premeditated.

“It was planned, as I said earlier. This has nothing to do with the family of the deceased but some people who have their differences with me, which I do not know.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened. I went there to pay my last respect to my brother whom I worked with” he said.

He said the bouncers expected him to fund the funeral which was not part of his visit.

“I heard they wanted me to fund the funeral but ndanga ndaenda kti ndionekedzane neumwe wangu wandakashanda naye.

“I didn’t know they had they had their own expectation , unfortunately people who are not even part of the family are making these demands.”

Jah Prayzah is now worried about his safety and has since informed the police.

“Of course you get worried when such things happen and you inform the police but in this case, I will leave it to the police but I am fine, I don’t have any problem with anyone, ” he said.

When H-Metro arrived at his offices for the exclusive interview, many friends where coming to check on him.

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa was among people who visited Jah. H-Metro