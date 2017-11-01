Stunner expects new baby

By Rest Mutore

RAPPER Desmond “Stunner” Chideme says he is expecting a new baby to be born early next year.

He told this publication that he shifted focus to the unborn baby.

“I have changed my style so as to accommodate my unborn baby.

“I am no longer focusing on labels like Gucci and other expensive items so as to prepare for the baby who is coming early next year.

“I am not going to say much about the unborn baby because I am afraid of the evil intentions from the enemies,” he said.According to Stunner, he will leave the country tomorrow for Dubai where he will hold a show on November 3 before heading to United Kingdom for another show slated for November 10 in London.

Stunner will wrap up his international schedule with a show on November 26 at Club Yolo, Pretoria courtesy of Cheesebouy Entertainment.

“As I am going for shows outside the country. I will be buying clothes for the unborn baby.

“I am focusing more on this baby, so it means I am taking a break on buying my expensive clothes and gadgets.

“I will be busy buying nappies and other clothes for preparation.”

Stunner recently dropped a new nine track album titled Stray Bullets which is yet to be appreciated by music lovers.

He also boasts of touring the country more than any other hip hop artistes.

“I am the most touring hip pop artiste in the country.

“I promise nothing but the best when I get shows in or outside the country.

“Hip hop music is still relevant in this country but it’s just that some people are not understanding the genre,” boasted Stunner. H-Metro