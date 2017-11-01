Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Russia and the US send nuclear bombers to North Korea as tensions with Kim Jong-un soar

By Sam Webb | The Sun |

Russia and the US have flown nuclear bombers near North Korea as tensions grow over tyrant Kim Jong-un’s atomic threats.

President Donald Trump sent a nuclear-capable B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on a long-range mission to the Pacific this weekend.
And the Russian Defence Ministry today announced that US and Japanese jets escorted Russia’s missile-carrying Tupolev-95MS strategic bombers during flights over the Sea of Japan and the Pacific.

A spokesman said: “Two strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS of Russia’s Aerospace Force have carried out routine flights over international waters of the Sea of Japan and the western part of the Pacific Ocean.

“At certain sections of the route the Tupolev-95MS crews were accompanied by a pair of F-18 fighters (of the US Air Force), and a pair of F-15, F-4 and F-2A fighters (of the Japanese Air Force).”

The threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating, US defence secretary Jim Mattis warned at the weekend.

Mattis made his remarks as he accused the North’s leader Kim Jong-un of “illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programmes”.

Speaking in Seoul alongside South Korean defence minister Song Young-moo, he warned: “North Korea has accelerated the threat that it poses to its neighbours and the world.”

Because of this, he said, military collaboration between the US and South Korea had taken on “a new urgency”.

Mattis added: “Any use of nuclear weapons by the North will be met with a massive military response.”

The news came shortly before reports emerged of a tunnel collapse at an underground nuclear test site, prompting fears of a radioactive leak.

The North says it needs nuclear weapons to counter US efforts to strangle its economy and overthrow the Kim government.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg called North Korea a “global threat” today and said he backed tighter sanctions against it during a visit to Japan, which has been targeted by Pyongyang’s provocations.

Stoltenberg is in Tokyo to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other senior officials including defence minister Itsunori Onodera later in the day.

  • Uumm ava vanhu havagwiwi navo avo

  • What in the world can be done to stop the twisted minds behind this?

  • Ngazvibayane tiwane kunyorawo ma books kkkkk

  • North Korea ngairege kutamba magames nehupenyu wepasi rino.

  • That’s the spirit.Russia and the US must continue to work together to enforce peace across the Globe.We want nuclear free world,and rogue nations like North Korea should be made to understand .This cooperation by the two Superpowers should be a reminder to all dictators across the world that their warmongering behaviour will no longer be tolerated.

    • But US and Russia both have these Nuclear weapons…

    • Russia and the US are the real warmongers. North Korea has never been to war with anyone but Russia and the US always drop bombs on innocent people.

    • two bulls of the world…. north Kore wl soon be nomore

  • We dont want WW3!!

  • Rwendo

    I have no time for Kim Jong-un but his response to Trump’s rants has been almost predictable – a steep increase in nuclear testing since the “No drama-Obama” years. And with a noose recently put on display in DC by Mueller, God knows what Trump might do as a distraction, in the months ahead.

  • They are now thirst of human blood. Remember what they did to Iraq. Blaming her of atomic weapons and later it was found that it was not true. Do they punish USA for that mistake?.WW 3 is certain. This is going to be the bloodiest war.

    God deliver us from evil.

  • Kim Jong-un should simply heed the call to put a stop to his nuclear project, unless he doesn’t give a hoot about the imminent bloodshed in the event of an attack on North Korea by the superpowers

  • ko ivo mamisels ekurwisa north korea vanobvumidzwa kuaashandisa sei

  • Felix J Mashonganyika

  • danzo

    Bob’s friend fat Kim need to be taken out as soon as possible.

  • Matambiro rudzii iwayo nhai

  • Aaah both countries they wll benefit from the war this political conspiracy ngava kuvadzane isu we don’t interfere

  • Our Father. Who is in heaven!

  • But whats with all these tensions? ????Watch out for ww3….you will see how north korea will respond…

  • CHAVA CHEMUTENGURE VIRI REGORO

  • One world governance is coming .They are trying to eliminate those that they know that they are going to refuse .

