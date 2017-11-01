Nadia Nakai headlines Pablo’z celebrations

SOUTH Africa based Zimbabwean female rapper, Nadia Nakai, will headline a double celebration set for Pablo’z Club and VIP lounge this Friday.

Club owner, Pablo and one of the spot’s wheel-spinners Juice the strongest DJ, are hosting a potentially exciting double birthday celebration that is expected to attract the capital’s high heeled and socialites.

Pabloz Club manager Oceane Skinner said:“We are hosting a double celebration this Friday featuring one of the finest female rappers in Africa at the moment, Nadia Nakai.

“Patrons will have an opportunity to m ix and mingle with rapper as well as get Kodak moments with her.

“We are welcoming Nadia with an early cocktail at our new establishment called Hometown which is just close to Pablo’z and then have the main event later on at Pablo’z”

He added:

“This is the start of many events that are coming up at Pablo’z as we enter the festive season.

“Pablo’z VIP is about bringing par excellence clubbing to our patrons.”

Born Nadia Nakai Kandava the 27 year old beauty is signed to top South African rapper Cassper Nyovest’s Family Tree Record Label.

She is popular for songs like The Ma, Sqwaa and Ragga by Gemini Major where she was featured with top rappers Ricky Rick, Cassper Nyovest and Major League DJs. H-Metro