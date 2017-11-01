Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Nadia Nakai headlines Pablo'z celebrations

SOUTH Africa based Zimbabwean female rapper, Nadia Nakai, will headline a double celebration set for Pablo’z Club and VIP lounge this Friday.

Nadia Nakai
Nadia Nakai

Club owner, Pablo and one of the spot’s wheel-spinners Juice the strongest DJ, are hosting a potentially exciting double birthday celebration that is expected to attract the capital’s high heeled and socialites.
Pabloz Club manager Oceane Skinner said:“We are hosting a double celebration this Friday featuring one of the finest female rappers in Africa at the moment, Nadia Nakai.

“Patrons will have an opportunity to m ix and mingle with rapper as well as get Kodak moments with her.

“We are welcoming Nadia with an early cocktail at our new establishment called Hometown which is just close to Pablo’z and then have the main event later on at Pablo’z”

He added:

“This is the start of many events that are coming up at Pablo’z as we enter the festive season.

“Pablo’z VIP is about bringing par excellence clubbing to our patrons.”

Born Nadia Nakai Kandava the 27 year old beauty is signed to top South African rapper Cassper Nyovest’s Family Tree Record Label.

She is popular for songs like The Ma, Sqwaa and Ragga by Gemini Major where she was featured with top rappers Ricky Rick, Cassper Nyovest and Major League DJs. H-Metro

  • These musicians brains are corrupted ndiani wakavaudza kuti kushama ndiko kugona kuimba

  • Female artists think to be famous they need to perfom naked.

  • Ah ,vaakungoitawo zvinoitwa kuwest,makamboona here Ana Beyonce na rihana ,they forget kuti we are zimbas,& that will never change

  • Nothing wrong with any female showing her body…nothing wrong at all.If a woman has any part of her body that is well shaped and attractive,she must be proud of it and show it,flirt around with it and flaunt it…why not?those men complaining are the types which make their wives wear long dresses all the time and have sex with the lights off always doing it in missionary position and your foreplay is the devil’s kiss or Judas Iscariot cheek kiss.

    • What type of weed did yu take before posting this trash? Une mukadzi here nhaiwe Munya? kana unaye isa pic rake akashama pa Facebook pano tione akakusekerera? Stop sapoting zvisina basa!

    • Dai atobhema dhob angadai achirhizina but uyu mfana uyu akakudzwa namai vakabatwa nechikomba vakapihwa red card .ndotype yevana vacho iyoyii

    • Kkkkkkk mupei ice cream mpfana uyu

  • I don’t condone nudity

  • tsano can yr wife show the world her curves and u satisfied wth it…..clean yr brain properly

  • I hwaga kairi no big deal

  • She not just southafrican based she was born there and raised there…i hate it when zimnos try to claim people just coz they hav shona names…shes not a zimbo….u are not a zimbabwean jhst coz your grandfather was a zimbabwean

    • Get your facts right. Soon you will be claiming The Beast. Tinashe got roots Nadia i shona. Whats saka in zulu?

    • I dont evn know wht beast you are talking about ,you’Re not mking any sense. Whose talking about tinasge here tinashe is an american with zim roots shes not a zimbabwean same as nadia she has zim roots but aint a zimbo..

