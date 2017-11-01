Mutekede ready for Warriors job

By Innocent Kurira

ZIFA technical director Wilson Mutekede, who was named Warriors’ interim coach on Monday, says he is ready for the biggest coaching job of his career.

The national team assignment is his biggest task in his career, a gamble in some regards if he fails to deliver.The Warriors face Lesotho on November 8 and Namibia on November 11 in international friendlies.

Mutekede announced a strong Warrior’s squad for the upcoming assignments on Monday and is eager to deliver in the two games.

“This is a big challenge for me; this is the highest level of coaching in Zimbabwe. I know the responsibility that comes with it. It is all about approaching the challenge objectively while the eye is focused on the bigger picture, which is to build a team that can compete in the Afcon and even qualify for the World Cup. I believe we are capable of achieving that,” said Mutekede.

“As a coach, I am always ready for the challenge. We expect to do well and l believe the squad is strong enough to come up with positive results. Hopefully we have all the players we have called up to the side in time for camp so that we have smooth preparations, which are a tonic for good results.”

While the name Mutekede may not be as popular in the football fraternity, the man himself is not new in football circles. He is a Caf instructor, a qualification held by a few in Zimbabwe and of pivotal importance in modern football.

In addition to attaining Zifa and Caf coaching qualifications, Mutekede has a diploma in coaching and management from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), where he is studying for a Sports Science in Coaching and Management degree.

Mutekede has worked with Premiership clubs before. Between 2008 and 2009, he was the technical manager/assistant coach at Kiglon, the same role he held at Caps United from 2009 to 2010.

During his stint at Caps United, Mutekede worked with Lloyd Chitembwe, who has been appointed his assistant for the two friendlies.

In 2011 he joined Twalumba FC in Division One as technical manager

In April of this year, Mutekede was head coach of Shabanie Mine where he masterminded a famous 1-0 victory over Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium, in what was his last game for the Chinda Boys before taking up the Zifa technical director’s job.

Warriors’ squad

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United), George Chigova (Polokwane City).

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (Yadah Stars), Tendai Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos), Kelvin Moyo (F.C Platinum), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders).

Midfielders: Kundai Benyu (Celtic), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Ali Sadiki (F.C Platinum), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Ishmael Wadi (Bulawayo City).

Strikers: Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona ( KV Oostende), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester), Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens), Tendai Ndoro (AL Faisaly F.C).

Technical Team: Wilson Mutekede (Head Coach), Lloyd Chitembwe (Assistant Coach), Tembo Chuma (Goalkeepers Coach), Hillary Tshuma (Team Doctor), Admire Nyamadzawo (Physiotherapist), Wellington Mpandare (Team Manager). The Chronicle