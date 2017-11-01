Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Jah Prayzah battered at burial

42,729 153

By Vasco Chaya

Musician Jah Prayzah was beaten up by angry mourners at the burial of his former security manager Chris Nyemba at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare yesterday for allegedly failing to contribute towards the deceased’s funeral.

Jah Prayzah
Jah Prayzah

Sources who were at the burial told the Daily News the singer was battered by angry bouncers who accused him of ill-treating the deceased when he was still working for the Third Generation band as the head of security.

“Jah Prayzah used to pay the deceased a paltry $30 and this development angered fellow bouncers. They were chasing him for being a hypocrite.

“Jah Prayzah did not even contribute a cent towards the funeral but he chose to drive to the burial in style with some bouncers,” said another source.

Another source claimed that the chaos started after Jah Prayzah’s security team allegedly tried to forcibly disperse people to make way for him.

Jah Prayzah was forced to run for dear life with the marauding mourners baying for blood.

The Third Generation boss had to thank 2 Kings Entertainment boss Tich Mharadze who quickly rescued him.

Mharadze rescued Jah Prayzah and quickly drove him away from the scene.

In the process, the businessman-cum-promoter’s vehicle was dented and scratched as they were trying to make a quick getaway.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, who was in the company of the beleaguered musician, confirmed the beating.

He, however, claimed that they did not know the music star was beaten.

“We arrived just like other mourners to pay our last respects to Nyemba. From nowhere some bouncers started attacking Jah Prayzah.

“We suspect the bouncers had grudges with him so maybe they found the burial as a better place to settle their grudges,” he said.

Mushapaidze said Jah Prayzah had since reported the case to Harare Central Police Station.

“We will make sure that the perpetrators will be brought to book. We know some of them,” he said. Daily News

  • Mmmmm… ana Nehanda… kubva maita kumashure kudaro….

  • Kutonhodzwa kwachauruka

  • Taurai zvizere

  • tatumira venguwani tsvuku ķunorovà mufi

  • He must learn to be responsible,aifanirwawo kuisa a hand

    • Ndiyo here nyaya yacho Handifufaro kudharo

    • Zvinomanikidzwa here? Ko inga pajanzi FORMER which means vanga vachisiri vose

    • saka if he ddnt contribute sumthing zvinoreva kuti ngaarohwe here?

    • thoz wer not even mourners,this whole thing was planned

    • yah i can smell a rotten rat on this issue,

    • Shadreck …..vaive vose kuti former varevera kuti ave mushakabvu

    • Ko munhu anomanikidzwa kucontributor kumunhu aimushandira? Ah

    • Saka akaenderei,he is not a gud friend,lets not hide facts veduwee,ini l’m a fan ya jah ,but when he is wrong ,he is wrong

    • Chinonzi rudo chii,even the bible says God is luv,& rinoenderera mberi roti zvaunoda kuti vamwe vazokuitira vaitirewo izvozvo,kuno kwandinogara wani kukaita rufu kunoto colectwa hupfu me $ ,chero munhu wamusingazive chaiye,koo iye akarwadzirwei nekutenga chero macabbage ari kuita $ hobho,ngatitendeukei hama

    • Chero friend yako yawaimbotamba nayo lkafirwa hauende here kunhamo kune vamwe nekubvisa chema?????

    • Imhata Jah

    • Munhu hunhu…..l love jah but we not supposed to be one sided….justice always…..Jah semunhu anobva kunevanhu was supposed to give a hand…..itsaona…..as far as i’m concerned jah akatanga achiimba ma cultural songs and now haacha implement zvaaiimba???Ko chinonzi kuchema chii???or kubata maoko….unotobvisawo mari ye chema.Anyway let the guy rest in peace and kurohwa kwa Jah its now water under the bridge……he has to wake up,clean up the dust,forget about it and move on… this is now history

    • No one is obligated to give a hand. Any death is family business. I have close friends & don’t expect a penny from them when I die. MaZimba just drama for nothing.

    • What l know is when you fail to contribute panhamo yevamwe, people will do the same pane yako. Hazvirovesi, ndekupi kwamakambonzwa kwakaroverwa munhu such a thing. MaAfrica this is all hatred.

    • Joe Mash how can you expect something when you dead?lts jus a cultural thing not a forced matter.lts a matter of paying your last respect……

    • @Davison…..this is different parwariwa nepaitika tsaona yemugwagwa these are two different things ……l understand these people were bitter

    • But there’s a reason for them to be bitter

    • Koo kana iriyo suspect yavo

    • Brighton Barksteen Chirairo Jnr it’s an outdated norm. Verbal respect is enough.

    • Outdated really???Ok noted but as for us we continue with the practice.

    • Kana kusvikawo hako pamba wobatawo mawoko kwete kusvikoita chi vip pamakuva

    • kutonzi side re ma mourners kkkkk ivo vanhu vese varipakuchema…..zvaakaitwa zvishoma….yazobuda mu press jus bcoz mu celebrity……ngavaone video ya system tazvida kkkk vanhu vachi chema then you come nezvakowo……

    • Kuita kweudofo chete azvimanikidzwe munhu asi zvinobva pamoyo .saka kumurova kwakabuditsa mari here ?kushaya nhere soo

  • There is a hidden agenda to all this

  • kkkkk,,lacks love ,,don’t know kuti vanhu parufu vanoda chingwa nekokokora mazuvano

  • which guy was his former,guys didnhe featured pamandimba anombobuda pama videos here

  • saka,akatandanisirwa,kusaisa hand…saka ndoozvaakadzingirirwa here…tinonyadzisa

  • Ndozvingaroverwe munhu izvo nxaaaaa ngashande dzavo marika nxaaa

    • Hausi mushangu dzevanhu vakafirwa saka uri kudaro,ini ndine mwana housegel ,worwara wofa hake,zvese tinee tiinazvo ,Mai vaaishandira havauye kana kufona ,tozongovaona kumakuva vachiblinker ,ndainzwa sei,ndoozvakafanana nezvakaitwa na jah

    • Akati haana kuuya kumba ndiyani kuzobata maoko ndiyani.plus arikunzi ayimbove guard so zvebasa rei zvekuti azouya kumakuva.

      Chero mwana wako wavinga ka handione pane problem coz anenge asisina kukosha kwavari ka.

    • He was a forma worker uyo haana kana dhiri hama idzo mapenzi chaiwo kutadza kuzvishandira kuda zvemahara…
      Takarasima kusimudza zvisimbi uchitadza kuita ecosure yecoin
      Shame on u anambwa vakarova Jah

    • kkkkk apa anenge akasiya aba kwaJah ndokusiya basa then Jah onetserwa munhu ainge asina future nxaaa 2 hell

    • Moreblessig Munemo anga ariko kumba

    • Ngavatiudze zve unknown lady anga ane hama yavo KKKKKKKKKK

    • kkkkkk ahahahah taura hako

    • Kwete Kuda kutinetsera soja redu

    • Kkkkkkk haaaa waramba Sherries Sheu Saidi

    • Aaaah nhayi tofarira kupi zvino

    • Iro ndoshai revakafa manje kurohwa kumakuva here. Kana muroi chaiye

    • Zvakagara zviri mu plan izvi

  • Jah haasi Nyaradzo funeral policy

    • tell them mabharanzi ayo

    • Uri mwana mdiki ,you do not know what is lyfe yet ,& if you behave like him to your friends & relatives,uchanzi ndiwe une chikwambo chinouraya vamwe,kungoonekera munhu aakuiswa mugomba chete,chenjera kushaya anokubatawo maoko mangwana

    • Hooo

  • By words I guess

  • Hachisicho chikonzero ichi guys… Paweekend akatombofurwa nemacan pastage futi kureva the story was continuing from part one yekurohwa kwake

  • Kutemwa kwaro

  • kuvha atadzawo nekutenga kabichi muimbi ane mari kudai

  • Kurohwa kwaro Gamba

  • kumakuva kwakatozoonekwa kuti jah praizah haasi Zvinhu asi chinhu, a thing

  • Saharawifoxx

    Hatidi kunyepa it’s very embarrassing kumamiswa iwe uri rume guru. It is both painful and intensely hurtful.

  • maida kuti aite sei…is he a company iye Jah Prayzer

  • maida kuti aise hand pamunhu vasisashande naye moziya kuti vakaregerei ushanda wese here haisimboriyo nyaya yakarowerwa panenyaya apa

  • Kurowa kwaro gamba

  • kozvekuti G40 youth zvapinda papi kurufu uko

  • vanhu muchafa nenhamo muchingoshandiswa kurowa vanhu tsvekufunga kuti togadzira nyika sei kuitira vana vamuchasiya sika sika nemunhu arikushandira mhuri yako maida kuti atenge cabbage kuti ihama yake here

  • pane nyaya apa munhu angaroverwe chema ndaramba

  • vangu musango nyengedzwe nemari inotenga zvimaSuper zviwiri muchiitiswa mabasa erima tarisai vamwe vakungopenga mutwn nenyaya yekungotunwa kuita zvakashata mwana vako ukafa anosara akatambura pasina chavaita siyai kuda zvemhahara shandisa mwari pakuita kwako uone kuti unotambumbura puuu munonyadzisa imi

  • Aimbumura mhute arikumarinda.

  • Vanhu varibusy kurova jah muchitadza kurova vanhu vezanu vezanu vauraya nyika 😏😏

  • Ngaabvise regalia iyo

  • Mushonga uya wamakabata wave ku
    back-fire

  • Imhata jah praysah

  • Dzungu mari yacho musina chiyisayi zvishandwa ana Jah dololo apo kuzoti dziwurayi nzira ndozvinorovesa ana Zhakata vakambodero

    • Was he obliged to pay?

    • Zhakata wakambodii iwe taura tinzwe?

    • Zhakata wakambodii iwe taura tinzwe?

    • Zhakata wakambodii iwe taura tinzwe? Usafananidza Zhakata nepwere idzi iwe ,wakambonzwa nyaya yake yakadaro kupi kwana iwe ,bvunza isu kana uchida kuziva about ZORA ,mfana ,we are ZIM all stars Yacho , taura tinzwe

    • Zhakata akambopindawo busy naMugove panenyaya apa.kwete izvo zvamurikubwereketa.

    • Oswell israel nadzo i did not blame zhakata verenga mushe i said do like Zhakata havana kumbopindana ne idxi

  • Munhu kuenda kunosimudza masimbi kutadza kuziva rufu ruchauya .ungaita ndimba ndimba kusimudza ma100kgs simbi uchitadza kubhadhara $1 kuecosure,kuda kuzotengerwa nana jar puu rongekai varume kwete kugarira pfungwa

    • Imagine

    • kkkkk taura hako kkkkkk mipengo vanhu awa kuchemera chema kunge basa

    • Even though everything was there,jah akatadza kuenda kunhamo,kwete kubvisa chema,kwaakuzongoonekera kumakuva achiratidza kutonga kwaro gamba,ndoozvaakaroverwa,& for the mean tym ,hatizive kuti aive asiireyi basa,saka jah dai akatanga nevamwe zvaisava nepressure,kutoviga munhu wavo ku Glen Forest kureva kuti mari iripo

    • Eco sure haitengere munhu casket kana kuviga munhu kuglen forest

  • Jah haana mhosva. He was not obliged to pay. Probably he had intentions to do so but for some reasons couldn’t do it. However, munhu haaroverwe kubvisa chema.

    • He lacks Ubuntu/hunhu which makes one respected. Sinyoro was Jah’s employee whom he did not give salary some months. Where then was he expecting kuty anovigwa sei?

    • Do you know what happened with their contract?

    • Which contract?

    • Sure haaana mhosva yes bt he shldnt cme achiboster parufu lyk ndiye aita zvinoshamisira. Ngaapukute guruva aaenderere mberi nerwendo

    • You said he was his employee right? Do what was contained in the contract and how was it terminated?

    • Haaaa kungovenga munhu mahara apa..Jesu chaiye aiitira vanhu zvakanaka wani but pane vamwr ma Pharisee vaimuvengera annointing yaive paari..same applies na Jah ..pple hate him coz of his popularity probably those hoodlums were suppprted by some musicians to stone Jah prayzr coz they ar not match him in music industry..in short it was ” Jealous” more thn anythng

    • Kkkkk problem with majority of Zimbabweans they didnt analyse data but they just rush to comment anything basing on the data collection failing to realise that the collected data needs to be analysed

    • Shame on u Harrison.kuve celebrity hazvina basa .akaregererei kubvisa chema vaitofanira kumubvisa ziso

    • He don’t have a heart ,including u unosapota

  • Kutiza kwaro gamba kumarinda versus kumarinda hakuna shasha chokwadi unoendaaaaaa singing zvangu 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

  • Pane nyaya apa

  • stll nyangwe ndine funeral policy bt stll my employer must contribute on my funeral or kupa chema

    • Was no longer his employee. He was 4 months ago

    • stll aidei iye akadzinga munhu cz of 4$

    • Munhu haarambidzwe kuchema munhu waanoziva even basa rake rakapera

    • 4 months chete here ,unochema shamwari yawakapedzesera kuona 10 years ago wani ,lets be realistic here

    • saka ngaabudise chema zve nembiri yake iyi otadza kubudisa kana 1$

    • Dai akasvika kumbazve nhai.Wongouya pamakuva uchivhurisa vanhu nzira netumonya.Kutowonererwa panhamo.Unowachiswa plus panezvisirikutaurwa zvakakonzeresa chaizvo.Pane ma previous anoziikanwa nemandimba akamumhanyisa

    • it’s not a must to contribute on someone’s funeral.

    • It’s a must kana ndiri employee wako,remember vanhu ava vane bag ravo already ,kuviga ku Glen Forest kutemba homwe dzavo,akadii kurega kuenda

    • I think the whole.story is yet to unfold. Tichine zvizhinji zvatisati taziva zvichabuda hazvo pamberi apo. Uye zvinoita kunge zvanga zviinayewo mwaka uno. Takambonzwa.kua temwa.kwakati nekumwe . Delaying performance,sound check isingapere etc. I see a pattern.

  • kusapa kwaakaita akatoratidza kuti mushandi wacho ahana basa …saka aizotsvakei ikoko

    • True,vanhu ngavasati munhu kana ari muceleb haachanzi ari wrong,iye ari wrong

  • Kana anga asingabhadhare mushandi wake aida kuti hama dzake dzidiiii

  • Ngaarohwe kuda VIP parufu aiti pamuchato here? Icho chizita chale chekuti mukudzei ndochumukanganisira. He thinks anofanira kuremekedzwa.

  • Why should we derive our joy from someone’s sorrow nhai? Mamwe maZimbo and their comments so!

  • Vese vanotenga macabbage panhamo ihama dzepo here,even a neighbour can contribute,coz anee achiziva kuti mangwana ndiye

  • AIWA BHAIBHERI RINOTI MWANA AKATADZA TORA KASHAMHU UNYAPURE, ZVINO JAH SEMUNHU MUKURU MUREFU VAKATORA MATOMBO HAPANA NYAYA KUGADZIRISWA CHETE UKU

  • Akadherera but apa. Sorry hako but wakadherera

  • Ini handifunge kuti pa vanhu vakarova jah pane hama yake vanhu vaitoitiswa kutenga nyaya isiri yavo nokuti vanhu mafirwa mungakwinye hembe kumhanya muchijamba makuva kuda kurova munhu handione sekudaro

  • Tsvagai mabasa musashandiswa neZanu zvisina kana chinokubatsira kuzvitsvagira ngozi dzisina basa ivo mapolitians akarara nemhuri dzavo ndakaona uye wekuda kurova Mutodi pamusangano apa nechekupfeka haana chihat chemachawa chakabvaruka kuda kurova munhu anesuit hanzi ibva pamusangano shame on you guys mayouths changamukai musaitiswe imi

  • Thomas Mukanya Mapfumo akamboimba kuti Jojo siya zvenyika

  • Politics ngaadziite shoma

  • Karumbidza Karumßidza

  • Plan

  • KUSHANDISWA NE ZANU UKO HADZISI HAMAIDZO

  • Irabishi akuna celebrity yakadaro kkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Akamama

  • Musombodhiya ukawanda mabasa oshaika…pfungwa dzakazara nyaope….manje hazvititadzise kusupporter Jah izvozvo mato kuchidzira motto,,,,,SOJA RINOSVIKA KURE

  • Chema haimanikidzirwe munhu,

  • pakafambwa nemhuri kunokwana kutatu kukabuda rekuti chris ainge aburana naJah prezah ,akatoudzwa kuti uchazviona usatambe nesu uchasangana nazvo hezvo akazosangana nazvo arip ?6 feet down ,manje hakuna chisingabude,kuzouya kumakuva kuti aite tumarituals twake kuti asapfuke manje ,chakabhinyuka mbiri haidi hurombwa veduwe inongoda mwari

  • Mngasimbisana zvenyu bt mutemo uri stubborn muridzi wenyaya afa maita mhosva marova mnhu mhosva yamatanga apa mafrwa kupusa mnofunga kut inopera yakadaro mchaona return match yacho yakaipa

  • Ma1

  • Haaaa kusaziva ukoooo..parufu panorohwa munhu kt adini..

  • Kwahi nyaradzo yava ne policy iri cheaper kudarika data re week. Vhurai mapolicy nxaaaa siyanai na jah nemari dzake. Chema haimanikidzwe

  • Hazvimanikidzwe

  • Bvanha rakadzungaira riye,dai vakadambura mazikumbo iwayo

  • Ko ivo vakaitei towards the deceased

  • I hate politics unogadzirwa size

  • The consequences of the current economic meltdown is affecting all and sundry, including JP. So what is all this noise about?

  • Kkkk

  • Simudza……tione kt gamba ndiani

  • Chibharanzi chinenge pamusha pachowo iye jambureza Wenyu iyeye kurohwa marufu here vakomana paoneiwo apa

  • Kudzima moto .

  • Stupid Zimbabweans attacking Jah P for not donating paFuneral yes you are folding hands 15billion ichishayikwa mhata dzenyu.

  • Unomamiswa shaz

