Jah Prayzah battered at burial

Sources who were at the burial told the Daily News the singer was battered by angry bouncers who accused him of ill-treating the deceased when he was still working for the Third Generation band as the head of security.

“Jah Prayzah used to pay the deceased a paltry $30 and this development angered fellow bouncers. They were chasing him for being a hypocrite.

“Jah Prayzah did not even contribute a cent towards the funeral but he chose to drive to the burial in style with some bouncers,” said another source.

Another source claimed that the chaos started after Jah Prayzah’s security team allegedly tried to forcibly disperse people to make way for him.

Jah Prayzah was forced to run for dear life with the marauding mourners baying for blood.

The Third Generation boss had to thank 2 Kings Entertainment boss Tich Mharadze who quickly rescued him.

Mharadze rescued Jah Prayzah and quickly drove him away from the scene.

In the process, the businessman-cum-promoter’s vehicle was dented and scratched as they were trying to make a quick getaway.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, who was in the company of the beleaguered musician, confirmed the beating.

He, however, claimed that they did not know the music star was beaten.

“We arrived just like other mourners to pay our last respects to Nyemba. From nowhere some bouncers started attacking Jah Prayzah.

“We suspect the bouncers had grudges with him so maybe they found the burial as a better place to settle their grudges,” he said.

Mushapaidze said Jah Prayzah had since reported the case to Harare Central Police Station.

“We will make sure that the perpetrators will be brought to book. We know some of them,” he said. Daily News