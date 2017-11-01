Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizFeaturedNews

Jah Prayzah assaulted at funeral

73,799 164

Jah Prayzah’s bid to pay his last respects to his former aide, the late Crispen Nyemba, backfired when he was manhandled and stoned at Glen Forest Memorial Park yesterday.

Jah Prayzah
Jah Prayzah

Nyemba died in a car accident along Samora Machel Avenue in the early hours of Sunday. The lanky musician, who was accompanied by his manager Keen Mushapaidze, had to run for dear life across the Glen Forest Memorial Park, with some irate mourners in hot pursuit.

Amid the unfolding drama, some mourners had to temporarily abandon proceedings and scamper for the nearest cover amid a hail of misdirected objects aimed at the “Kutonga Kwaro” hit-maker.

Jah Prayzah, who was wearing a grey outfit, could be seen being shepherded from the graveside by a sea of people, all the while ducking and placing a protective hand over his head to avoid the flying missiles.

It, however, did not help as one missile seemingly hit the musician on the back, forcing him to quicken his pace towards his waiting vehicle.

Nyemba’s burial was temporarily halted, and pallbearers had to put the coffin on the ground as emotions ran high. Some colleagues of the deceased evidently blamed the musician for their friend’s death.

“Ngaabve pano apo, ane basa rei? Tinomutema. Ndiye akauraya (He must get away from this place. He has no business here. We will stone him. He is the one who caused his (Nyemba) death,” some mourners could be heard saying. Jah Prayzah’s manager Mushapaidze confirmed the incident and said the musician had since reported the matter to the police.

“We had gone to pay our last respects when some mourners descended on us. We did not know that some mourners were aggrieved. We do not know whether it was because we did not contribute anything towards the funeral or it is because of how we severed ties with Crispen (Nyemba),” he said.

This is the third time in less than a week where Jah Prayzah has been found at the mercy of restless crowds. On Friday, he was forced to abandon a show in Masvingo after fans threw missiles at him when he was about to perform at Caravan Park.

Show organisers are said to have been responsible for the mayhem after arriving with the public address system at around 11pm when Jah Prayzah was scheduled to perform an hour later. They only realised that they had no cables to connect the instruments at around 12.45am.

Revellers who had braved the chilly weather ran out of patience and started throwing missiles, forcing Jah Prayzah and his team to abandon the show. On Saturday, in the capital, Jah Prayzah’s band members were stoned by angry revellers as the contemporary crooner also took his time to come to the stage. The band members had gone for more than 30 minutes doing a sound check. The Herald

  • soja rambumura mhute richitiza

    • Lol inga gore rino nderezvidzidzo, JP akati mbuum kumbumura mhute paGreen forest. Chibatei ichi nyaudzosingwi Gr 7 question 1 final exam.

  • ipapo pfungwa dzekutiza dzakanga dzisati dzavapo kkkkkkkkkkkk hakuna gamba rakadaro

  • Zvinonyadzisa hazvo

  • #Kutemwakwarogamba lolk

  • Success is never permanent. Failure is never final. So do not stop your effort until your victory makes a history. A bird that you set free may be caught again. But a word that escapes your lips will not return. May the good Lord grant you the heart to speak words of wisdom always and may He continue to guide your steps.

  • Ndobva tadii paya hatina Kuzviva kuti soja rinotiza WO hondo paya

  • Mob justice, Ok? They’re going to kill him either way. If there’s any guilty in him may God deliver him into those hands vying for his blood. God’s case no appeal

  • HAMENO KUTI URI KURASIKA PAPI.

  • Album ya JP must called (#Kurohwakwaro) Hahahahahahaha

  • sarah Mahoka

    while not condoning the pelting of Jah Prayzah and company, I think Jah Prayzah and his team need to grow up fast. and behave like vanhu vakuru. Unoenda kurufu rwemunhu waunoziva never mind kuti you parted ways and contribute nothing chirudziyi ichocho? this man was a ember of their team. Jah must grow up

  • He will regret the day wen he associated himself with evil zanu pf

  • Anything zanu must fall

  • Jealous people

  • The story he never paid the bouncer who worked for him for years also .his co gym mates confessed calling prayers for days and kept ignoring them and cutting them off to assist with burials until phillip chiyangwa chipped in and paid all …

    • Good wauya nenyaya yose

    • Haaaa hamureves, monya kutadza kupiwa mari yayo haaaaa monya chaiyo. I’m not buying that story but pachiitiko chakadai hapashaikwe muroyi. Truth will come out

    • Ska cei airamba achienda iye asina pay,????theyz a story behind

    • Catherine Kaseke true i agree with u

    • Vangani vakushanda now vasiri kubhadharws mumabasa.

    • U r ryt Mavindidze zvinhu zviknetsa .inga zvkweret zvinongotaurwa pamafuneral zvobhadharwa wan

    • Vaifonera Jah kuti inyaradzo here iye mufi kana ayi afforder kutenga mota akadii kujoiner policy vasati nyaudze zvekusabhadharwa dzaanhema idzi

    • Vakawanda vasinga bhadharwe nenguva kumabasa, asi vanongoenda nekuti pabasa panoita zviwanikwa uripo.

    • I am glad to see that there are reasonable people on this post! 😂😂. It’s a lie! The whole thing doesn’t make sense. It’s just a smear campaign.

    • Ntombizodzwa I agree

    • Ntombizodwa ZoeNto are sexually attracted to Jah??

    • Phiri James Gordon what has my sexual preference got to do with the matter at hand?

    • It is clouding your judgement.Its like u want cry

    • The relatives only asked for the money he owed and he said i will call back which never did.The he had the nerve to pitch up at the last minute with his security shouting at people to move out of the way and allow JP to pass

    • @ Catherine mufi was no longer working for Jah

  • Sorry Jar ndiyo Zimbabwe yedu zvairi Mwari ngavakunzvengese pamweya iri kuda kukuparadza

  • Ko kubva zvakusona kudai munin’ina hauna chawakabata here chingangodai chavakukudzokera. Sorry hako zvinonzi zviwira vanhu. next time unoendawo kunhamo wakabatawo something ndicho chivanhu chedu nhaika.

  • MaZimba haadi kuona achibudirira

  • We do not know whether it was because we did not contribute anything towards the funeral or”… as a former employer he is wrong. Stoning him is also wrong nonviolence.

    • Vakamudaro ivavo haasi madinga ekuMasvingo here nxaaa

    • It is called little discipline to small boys like him.

    • koo Masvingo yapinda papi apa, tikuti non violence, no to tribalism, no to stereotype forward with peace- building.

  • A few days it was about Davido nw its Jah Prayzah zvirikubuda

  • Encouraging violence to anyone should be discouraged by right thinking people

  • He must have provoked them really bad.You do not make a grand entrance and try to grab all the attention panhamo.U can really see kuti people were pissed off with him.Hanzi ‘dziurai,dziurai Jah Prayzah vapinde….’

    • Hanzi twumonya twake twakasvika twuchi tyisa vanhu kuti vhurai nzira ndoopakatanga ma1 apa haana contribution yaakaita

    • Akatomama hauite senge une chako chaisa kuda kutoonekwa kuti wasvika Ndizvo zvakatoitika kuda kusvika munhu wese asvika kuti ndionekwe

    • 😂😂

  • Sorry Comrade kuguta kwe soko gudo hari fare dambudziko redu vatema abudirira tinouraya

  • imi vanhu musataura zvamusingazivi nyaya yakamamisirwa ndeye chisatanism akachekeresa hama yedu

  • Mupfanha ngaaende kumasowe apihwe Muteuro uyu ma1 atanga

  • Jah be very careful hondo iyi haina kupera as l see it there is a lot behind the scenes handei kusowe wavenge wataramuke awa coz maone…mwana we kumusha @47

    • Yaa twumatombo twemuteuro twunoshanda enda pasowe u are right baba

  • Eish didn’t know kut ukaita mari vanh vanoda ufe

  • JAH went there to bid his farewell at his convenience at zvakatokosha izvozvo. I want to believe that he wasn’t pretending to mourn… Rather to be ther vanhu pavanenge vakatarisira asi uri wefake.

    • I doubt he wanted to be there that is why he arrived last minute with his manager

    • Are pple bound be early for funeral. Is ther really stipulated time one must adhere to?

    • Yes.Its not like he was in London.I actually think his manager made him go to protect his image

  • Masvingo wakatemwa, Braii festival wakatemwa kunhamo ya bla Chris watemwa futi mweya werufu urikutenderera pauri kwira gomo

  • Hey

  • Ha ma1 mukomana murefu iyi ihombe iyi akapusa pusa inomukuvadzisa ngaauye kuKirawa ashandirwe dzekwake dzakasimuka

  • Ngatidzidze kunamata ko vaakafa navo zvainzi aive magirlfriends wani jar ndiye akamutuma kunyenga futi here.kana uchishanda rongeka vakarova JP ndoanonzi madofo enyika ino kugarira pfungwa chaiko

  • wakuwarira mukati.wazvinzwa tsotsi nyangwe ukandizonda hanya nani.kkkk.misodzi ya gonyeti yaakubara zvibereko

  • A poor society expects everyone to mourn for yu. Kana une twunhu twako yu Don care. Vanhu dzidzai kuita mafuneral policy not to depend on your employers.

    • That is an insult to the family.People are not stupid.Hanzi JP owed the guy money

    • So stoning him will pay for whatever balance he was owing him

    • Yesaya vaudze zvako iwe

    • Munashe people are not stupid sometimes you boil as you can see the same people who are so arrogant and disrespectful continues to do at circumstances like this. JP did not see any sympathy with the family at all in this regard in fact he is losing his humanity to people loyal to him. Two cents dzaaita ipapa akutoona aapalevel isina kana kumbosvikwa naani zvake!!! Dai vakanyatsomubvisa mazino izive hunhu, that’s my judgement.

    • Do yu knw how much he was paying this bouncer and how much he owed him?? Or u are just saying?

    • Imimi murikuti Jah afanirwa kunge akaita sei apa?

    • Yoh and all along i thot judgement is for the Lord and Lord alone Kenneth Gendi

    • Hanzi he was called about the money he owed which they needed and he said i will call back after any hour which he never did.The mourners then turned to Chiyangwa who assisted.Jah P then arrived at the last minute with his managers and bouncers and tried to make a grand entrance.His monyas were like ‘Dziurai,dziurai Jah vapinde….

    • Poor societies rest their deceased in a dignified manner papa, pliz don’t insult us, we don’t need even a cent from the rich. Burying a person doesn’t cost at all, even kumuviga negumbezi it’s ok. Zvako unozviti unemari tisiyeiwo. We don’t need or afford those policies.

    • Uyu anyora anotoda kurohwawo

    • Iyoyo yekut dziurai Jah vapinde tht was the cause of fracus. U don’t sick respect where it is not suitable apa u showed yo arrogance. Who was he at tht funeral tht warranty the respect yekuvhurirwa nzira panhamo. Ngaaite hunhu, instead was suppose to give respect to the mourners, munhu haade kunganiswa pfungwa aripanhamo fut. He was totally nothing at tht funeral, hapana kana respect yekuvhurirwa nzira yaida. Imi munot pipo shld hv policies heee chino chino, zvaasina kubvisa anything munhu haana kuvigwa here.

    • Wataura hama

    • Servias I agree with u Jah anoda kupiwa respect pese pese ku mashows akutanga nguva yaanoda vanhu vabhadhara mari dzavo

    • Ngaarowe

    • In as much as i know that place hakuvigwe ana svari zvavo, i wonder pple judging kuti policy this policy that

    • Phiri James Gordon the family insulted itself by allowing such to happen at the funeral of their relative… even if they are owed, is it something that you broadcast to the whole village? What was the purpose of the broadcast!

    • Jah aidei pafuneral when he clearly didn’t care?

    • but aifanirawo kuva nechekuita.kungobatsirawo munyange nekutenga coffin.akatadza murume uyu.ozoda kuuya all the arrangements dzapera.bad part of it monya raimuchengeta ndiro raanodaro hayi

    • Stix Masese did u knew their relationship at the time? Maybe vanga vasinhachahwanani

  • IPAPO PFUNGWA DZEKUTIZA DZANGA RZISATI DZAVAPO TANGA TICHIRI KUNHAMO TOBVA TADII PAYA

  • Ngabvise comouflage and become himself asiyane nezvechi brand ambassador yanaChiwenga, everything would be alright. Parizvino he smells like lacoste.

  • Bafuze bayenze kanje ku Bob sibone bazophumelela nna?

  • Tiza zvako kana kumugagawo vaitiza kana paipa asi soja haridaro dzokera Ku rerun wangu unokunda

  • misguided anger,if only u can channel that anger to th government that has been screwing and paying you peanuts.

  • Zivai zvakaitika first musati mataura Zvakadhakwa munhu hausvike uchiita senge parikusvika President. Sundurukai Jah apinde kuti pane chii chake chaabvisa haana kusvika munhu akufusirwa here saka help yake yamukutaura vamwe Ndeipi apa….

    • Iwewe vaivepo vakatenga sautiwo here… Kunzwe kwekukanda matombo.

  • HE THINKS HE IS A SOILDER EVERY WHERE HE GOES WELL IT BACK FIRED KKKKKKK

  • Vaimbi ava most of them havazive kuti mafans ndoanovaisa pavanenge vave saka manje havazoziva kwavanenge vabva.plus downfall yavo kuda kwemafans.look at macheso just a small issue nesmall house.chimbetu and Andy brown.kana wanga uchifarirwa maitain that.so vanhu vaifanirwa kumumhanyira panhamo ipapo kwete yakazoitika so there is no smoke without fire.

    • Macheso isimbi na nhasi Imbomira wakadaro

    • Macheso siyanai naye baba shero chibaba chiya ndochimdara musataure zvamusingazive wen waz yor last time pawakaenda ku show yake that man iz a genious

  • Havandishuvire rudo nerugare kut ndiro soldier rinosvika kure

  • Leticia Harvey

    • now it all makes sense–at a funeral though , that was uncalled for

  • SAKA SAVE VAKATOMANYA KAAVO

  • Vanhu vakadai ndovacha pedzisira vakuvhiringa mashows ake.vakukanda macan ane urine.

  • Siyanai naJAH…ndiye adii zvake

  • It’s a big wake up call for him.He has to look into the mirror and evaluate himself.

  • Tsvina dzevanhu musavenga munhu arikuzvishandira

  • Jah haana mhosva i politics idzo vanhu vatumwa na grace mugabe

  • It can be married,,,, chirungu chakadai mmm

  • kumbumura mhute

  • Kumhanya kwaro gamba.. Kumhanya kwaro gamba *singing*

  • Lol!

  • First Zimbabwe musician
    K u r o m b a

  • At first it was Generator, followed by Gonyeti, then Baba Harare, now the late Chris.Batai vanhu mushe, kana maita mari zivai kuti vanhu ivava makabva navo kure musati mave ne mbiri.

  • “Kutemwa kwaro “

  • The Kumamiswa kwaro hit maker is Zanu aligned and I don’t sympathise

  • Masatanist vapfanha ava ngavarohwe misoro neshamhu nematombo

  • ndi Satan, ndokukurudzirai kunamata seeking God’s protection

  • Violence is violence. We must say no to that.

  • Kambo ndokumbira mumuridzire Jojo kubva kuna Thomas Mapfumo kana ndiwe wakazviparira wega yaSystem Tazvida.

  • kutonga kwaro aaah kurohwa kwaro🤔🤔

  • People are stupid

  • Jah haana mhosva

  • Tiise maoko tikumbire mamboo!!!!!

  • Hanti ndiye akabatsira Sulu Kuimba kuti kana munhu anetsa batai munhu hanzi Tirikuchekerera tiriku kujamba makuva varikutitevera Mandimba ndimba kana munhu anetsa batai munhu

  • Bronco drunk people beat up Jah Prayzah

  • UNOFANIRA KUVA GIANT PAMUNYATI KWETE KUNGOVA MUNHUWO…..

  • Good

  • Sei kurova varikuita zvinhu zviome munyika makupedzera shungu yekushaya mabond notes kumunhuwo zvake .

  • Prosper the Comic Pastor

  • I dont like this assault

  • Pryzah, kukandirwa ma can katatu munzvimbo dzakasiyana muvhiki imwe. Ona zvekuita nezvazvo. Munyama wacho veH-town vanokubrotsa. 4 weekends without magig muHre ma1.

  • Jah was attacked by Thugs belonging to G4

  • Tora nzira yako musoja uyambuke

  • Zeze muchinjiko unorema inzwai mambo😢😢😢

  • Two wrongs can’t make a right who are these people to take the law in their filthy hands …..yes what ever happens is known to the people who chased him as l thought the was an agenda

  • Ukabatsra murombo unopedzsra wavengwa unourayiwa chero ukamtengera mota ruvengo aruperi

  • Kkkkkkkk ma1

  • Ngaarohwe

  • Vana Jah ava vanenge vakapinda muSatanism,

  • Apa jah hana mosva a big shame to the morners #kutemwakwaro-gamba

  • Saka jah prayza akangononoka akuto blacksemwa

  • Guys do you still remember song yajah ine malirics aya ” ndaimbumura mhute ndiri kumarinda….ndakange ndakakombwa nemandimba ndimba.” Ummm that guy is a prophet aaaaah vanoona jah prayzah vanga vazviona kudhara zvese izvi.

  • Ko iye akafa akanga asina funeral policy achitemba jah here? vanhu ava vari kuvengera jah mari dzake chete

  • Humility and decency are essential.

  • From Negative to Positive

    When Judas sold out Jesus he did not realise that he was helping Jesus to accomplish his mission on earth . When Joseph’s brothers sold him to Ishmaelites it looked like they were destroying his life yet they were sending the future Governor of Egypt on his way to his destiny. The point is that there are people who help you to get to your destiny by doing things that appear to be retarding your progress. Kukava datya kuri yambutsa wena. Remember that everything happens for a purpose and you must see the hand of God in all circumstances . What matters is not what happens to you but what comes out of that experience eventually . When you get dumped by someone , when you are fired from work, when you are delayed , always remember that God is at work to produce positive things out of the negative.

    2 Samuel 16:12 And perhaps the LORD will see that I am being wronged and will bless me….

    • Lost

    • not lost kukava datya kuriyambutsa. Watch the next step Jah is being just pushed to another level Vanhu vachifunga kuti vari kumukaurisa.

  • Nyaya dzelizwe wangu siyana nadzo

  • Akawacha jah wenyu. Dai vakatodzura zvidread izvo zviri mumusoro ndozviri kumunyengera kuti asabhadhare vashandi

  • Zvakaoma..u wonder how much he is worth that he now have bodygaurds. Zvinosiririsa.

  • What went wrong musoja

  • jah hana mhosva

  • Despite from whatever took place , his next journey is to make a tribute special SHAW , open up GoFund for his security Guard family .

  • Uri sando ukaona vanhu vakuti mutakei wavaremera mufana.Munamato wangu Jah akakutema achaora ruoko.Ndakutaridza nyika.

  • Good lesson

  • Vrry srry JP

  • Bayakunanka abantu ungabayimbulu!

  • ZANU/PF YOUTH ATTACKED JAH PRAYZAH,CAUSE HE DIDN’T MENTION DR CABLES ON HIS NEW SONG.

  • I would love if some of our gifted comedians reenact that cemetery drama. Titled : Hurdles in the Cemetary
    Kkkkkkk

