Duo arrested over electricity cables

404 17

By Judith Nyuke

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cutting electrical cables in Hatfield. Kudakwashe Mupedzazvose, 27, and Partson Makamelo, 26, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with contravening the Electricity Act.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court and the matter was remanded to November 11.

Circumstances are that on October 24 at around 3am, a vehicle (Honda Fit) was spotted parking along Twenty Dales Extension Road in Hatfield near a power line.

The pair was reportedly seen cutting an electricity cable by the informant who proceeded to make a police report.

When the police arrived at the scene, the pair sped away with approximately 66 meters of copper cables which they had reportedly cut valued at US$1 000.

Some pieces of cable insulator were reportedly recovered from the scene.

The registered owner of the vehicle was subsequently arrested following a Central Vehicle Registration check and he assisted the police with investigations leading to the arrest of the pair. H-Metro

