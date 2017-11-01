Conversations on the acceptability of a Mnangagwa presidency

By Moses Tofa

This article is not expressing the view that Emmerson Mnangagwa will be Zimbabwe’s next President. It is not about who will be successful in the elusive fight to succeed President Robert Mugabe. After all, it is not true that the candidate who will be successful in succeeding President Mugabe will become Zimbabwe’s next President. It is possible that such a candidate may succeed President Mugabe only at party level and not as the President of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is not ZANU-PF.

It is therefore possible that Zimbabwe may not be ruled by a ZANU-PF leader after Mugabe. The issue of Zimbabwe’s next President has to be decided by the people of Zimbabwe in and through the ballot but of course, we are witnesses of the emptiness of electoral politics under an authoritarian regime. This article focuses on Mnangagwa because he is one of the candidates who are touted as standing the chance of being Zimbabwe’s President, whether next, or after the next one.

However, after a torrent of attacks on Mnangagwa by the G40 faction (including President Mugabe himself) in recent months, and the recent cabinet reshuffle in which President Mugabe removed part of the ground from under Mnangagwa’s feet, many of those who are following the succession conundrum have been persuaded to believe that the crocodile has been dragged out of water.

This view has tended to be validated by ZANU-PF’s extraordinary congress which is scheduled for December 2017. This congress is widely believed to be intended to seal Mnangagwa’s political fate. There are two ways of achieving this goal. The harshest and Machiavellian way would be to fire Mnangagwa and his core support base the same way Joyce Mujuru was dealt with in December 2014.

However, this option would be high risk behavior given the potential backlash, especially considering that elections are due next year. Being the shrewd and cunning politician he is, President Mugabe would not want to fight his last fight in the midst of a violent storm. That would be a terrible way of coming to the end of a long, hard, and tortuous haul on which Mnangagwa was always on his side, sometimes showing him the way during his darkest moments.

One of the languages in politics is that there is no permanent friendship but permanent interests. However, there is a kind of friend whom one cannot afford to drop completely, even when interests collide. The second option would be to retain Mnangagwa but further weaken and isolate him by removing the soil which is surrounding his roots.

This would be simply strengthening and extending the reach of the salvo which was shot during the cabinet reshuffle. However, I argue that whether President Mugabe takes option one (which is highly unlikely) or option two, the crocodile would still live to fight another day. Mnangagwa might be taking the strategy of the proverbial little bird.

The power of the G40 is in President Mugabe while the power of Mnangagwa is packed in time. What it simply means is that while the G40 appears to be more powerful at the present moment and has gained and could gain more ground, its power is bound to dwindle as time passes by because it is attached to a body which is giving away second in and second out.

Mnangagwa could have realized that the horns of the proverbial owl have been turning into ears and he is waiting for the opportune moment to fight a good fight. Thus Mnangagwa needs to be calm and patient in the storm knowing that one day; the G40’s borrowed garment will be taken away.

On the other hand, the G40 faction needs to do everything as fast as possible while the borrowed garment is still in its possession so that by the time the garment will be taken away, it would have mended its own. It was probably at the behest of the G40 that the extraordinary congress was called for. There is no doubt that President Mugabe’s health has carved in because of advanced age and that one day, whether he likes it or not, he will simply wither away.

President Mugabe might superintend the transitional process but once he is out of the picture, the crocodile may have the chance to strike back. The point I am making here is that despite the twists and turns in ZANU-PF’s succession race, it is still relevant to critique the acceptability of a Mnangagwa Presidency in Zimbabwe.

The argument I make in this article is that the succession battle in ZANU-PF has been followed primarily on the basis of trying to weigh the challenges and opportunities of each faction to take over from President Mugabe. While I believe that this should be examined, I think that we should go beyond that and concern ourselves more with the question of how the succession race relates with the future which we want as a people and as a nation.

We need to know that whether one supports ZANU-PF or one of its factions, the MDC, or any other political party, the succession race in ZANU-PF is of national interest. For those who want to see a transition from authoritarian to democratic rule, they should critique the challenges and prospects which are offered by the succession race. But it is not essentially a matter of critiquing, but of whether the opposition is willing and able to take full advantage of the prospects.

I argue that instead of focusing on the succession race, we should focus on the candidates who have the potential to take over from Mugabe (within and without ZANU-PF) and examine whether they can represent the Zimbabwe we want should they take over. It is from this perspective that I critique the acceptability of a Mnangagwa presidency. In future, I will critique the acceptability of other potential candidates as well.

There are many real and perceived factors which make a Mnangagwa presidency unacceptable for many Zimbabweans, especially those who desire a transition from the cultures of terror and impunity to democracy, human rights and respect for human life and fundamental freedoms. First, Mnangagwa is widely perceived as a god of evil cards. He is regarded as one of the people who superintended the Gukurahundi massacres in which an estimated 20 000 civilians were killed.

Scores were raped, maimed, tortured and displaced while whole villages were burnt down. Mnangagwa is alleged to have referred to dissidents as “cockroaches” which should be fumigated using DDT: a synthetic chemical which was used as a pesticide.

In 2017, Mnangagwa drew widespread criticism when, speaking at the funeral of ZANU-PF Midlands Deputy Provincial Chairperson, Kizito Chivamba, he was quoted as saying that Chivamba had died at a time when ZANU-PF was fumigating itself from elements bent on weakening and destabilising it ahead of the 2018 elections. Mnangagwa’s tendency to use this language shows someone who is ready to disregard human life and dignity. This is the language which was used by Muammar Gaddafi during the Libyan uprisings when he referred to the revolutionaries as cockroaches. No matter how much we may differ, we should never think about “fumigating” each other.

Aware of the entrenched perception that Mnangagwa is a cruel leader; his rivals in ZANU-PF have sought to drive this perception home in many ways. They have labeled him a “Gukurahundist”. In recent months, Mugabe told a rally in Bindura that Jonathan Moyo came up with an encyclopedia of criticism against Mnangagwa and that many of the allegations show that Mnangagwa is a cruel leader.

Mugabe cited the case of Majonga in which Moyo alleges that Mnangagwa found Majonga in a flat of his girlfriend and forced him to choose between sitting on a red hot stove and jumping to his death from the third floor of a high rising building in Harare. Majonga is alleged to have chosen the option of jumping out and he became paralyzed and wheelchair bound for life.

Apart from these allegations, iniquitous human rights abuses have taken place under Mnangagwa’s watch. As a result, there are strong fears that should Mnangagwa become the President of Zimbabwe, the country would witness the most evil violations of human rights. There is a widely shared perception that Mnangagwa out-distances President Mugabe in terms of cruelty.

Second and linked to the first point is the perception that Mnangagwa has been the greatest hurdle to the fight for a democratic Zimbabwe. He has walked a long walk with Mugabe: from the revolutionary trenches to sharing the cake for the last 37 years of post-independence history.

Alex Magaisa, writing in one of his Big Saturday Reads, stated that “Mnangagwa has been an ever-present lieutenant, the water-carrier who has dutifully performed the ugly work for his master”. Eddie Cross, writing in an article entitled “life is not fair” stated that “so often in the past 50 years, Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken the heat for Mr. Mugabe”. Mnangagwa is widely regarded as the main actor who has refused Morgan Tsvangirai the legitimate right to become the President of Zimbabwe since the 2002 Presidential elections.

In particular, it is widely believed that in 2008, Mugabe had thrown in the towel but it was Mnangagwa who picked it and gave it back to his boss through the curse of 27 June. The regime withheld the presidential results for more than four weeks in order to manipulate them. It is widely believed that Tsvangirai had won the election with a wide margin.

27 June was a sham election whose terror factor broke the spirits, the euphoria, promises, expectations, and hearts and minds of opposition supporters. The terror was characterised by the hacking of limbs, torture, beatings, gouging out of eyes, burning of homesteads, destruction or confiscation of livelihoods, and widespread displacement of opposition supporters.

I do not seek to evaluate whether these perceptions about Mnangagwa are true or false because this is not important. What is important is that the perceptions have the power to shape public opinion about Mnangagwa. In politics, perceptions have more influence than the truth. Because of these perceptions, many opposition supporters are happy to see Mnangagwa being attacked by the very hyena whose life he saved more than once. They want to see him being attacked and ridiculed, not for G40 to prevail, but for ZANU-PF to simply collapse and give way to democratic transition.

Third, Mnangagwa does not seem to have the energy, willingness, strategies and capabilities to turn around the Zimbabwean economy should he become president. His main interest is simply to pass through the state house. He represents the old order which is anchored on the empty, exhausted, blind-alley but shamelessly stubborn narrative of the patriotic history.

As far as he is concerned, his strategies and capabilities to turn around the economy of Zimbabwe should he become President does not matter. After all, he was sculpted by a political party which quotes Lucifer’s very words in Paradise Lost, an epic poem by John Milton which relates that after he was deposed from heaven, the fallen Lucifer assured his followers that “Here we may reign secure, and in my choice to reign is worth ambition though in hell: Better to reign in hell than to serve in heaven”. What ZANU-PF wants is to reign, even in the midst of fields of graves.

Mnangagwa comes from the school of thought that does not believe in building strong, democratic and functioning institutions but in institutionalizing individuals through the infrastructure of terror. No state can ever develop without investing in institutions. After close to two decades of living under brutish economic conditions, the most important priority for a post-Mugabe Zimbabwe is the restoration of the economy. Mnangagwa has never exhibited any signs of ideological orientation.

Ideologies are important because they are visions of societies and social developments and they contain explanations, shared values, and goals for past, present and future developments. They inspire and justify political and social action and orientation.

Because Mnangagwa does not have any ideology, it is unclear as to what his policies would be should he become Zimbabwe’s next president. So far, he has used virtually all his energy in the succession race to prove that his loyalty to Mugabe is unrivaled and that he has walked the long and hard journey and that his opponents have joined along the way when the job had already been done. It appears that Mnangagwa has failed to transform from history to vision. People cannot rally around history, but around a great idea and vision for society.

Fourth and related to the third point is that because he represents the old order, Mnangagwa cannot be expected to transform Zimbabwe to the new order. His presidency is therefore likely to be characterised by continuities of the old order in terms of repression, exclusion, corruption, patron-clientelism, policy paralysis, winner-take-all politics, and the scarce inability to build a modern state.

Mnangagwa believes that what entitles him to the presidency of Zimbabwe is not what he can offer, but his role in the liberation struggle. He exhibits the belief that those who joined the journey along the way have no right to lead, at least as long as the “founders” live. This ranks as one of the worst characteristics of a leader. In fact, any person with such a characteristic is not leadership material.

Mnangagwa needs to understand that no journey can ever be completed without others joining and taking over the reins along the way. I will cite one of my favorite quotations from Amilcar Cabral which says “for a man who has an achievement that only he can carry on has not yet done anything. An achievement is worthwhile only to the extent that it is an achievement of many and if there are many who can take it up and carry it on even if one pair of hands is taken away”.

The factors discussed above explain why scores of Zimbabweans regard a Mnangagwa presidency as unthinkable. However, I argue that there are those who have been or could be persuaded that although a Mnangagwa presidency is unacceptable, it is/could be “circumstantially necessary”.

First, the defeat which the opposition suffered in 2013; coupled with the attendant splits and factionalism, the setbacks in the efforts to form a grant coalition, and the revelations that Tsvangirai (the doyen of opposition politics) is suffering from a cruel form of cancer; have burdened scores of opposition supporters and sympathizers with fatigue and frustration.

Linked to these factors is how the opposition conducted itself during the Government of National Unity, especially that it exhibited ZANU-PF cultures such corruption and personal aggrandizement. Some analysts have regarded this as the “zanufication” of the opposition.

As a result, the euphoria which characterised opposition party politics in the early years of the MDC has died (but it should be noted that the terror factor and the repeated open rigging of elections played a big role). Under these circumstances, some opposition supporters and sympathizers have started to regard Mnangagwa as the chief opponent of Mugabe.

As a result, some have started to sympathize with him and this sympathy may turn into passive and eventually active support. However, the problem with this view is that Mnangagwa has never sought to oust Mugabe. All he wants is to take over once Mugabe has left voluntarily or because of circumstances beyond his control. Mnangagwa has never challenged Mugabe. Instead, he has been at pains to explain his loyalty to Mugabe.

Second, after his poisoning, Mnangagwa attracted sympathy from different constituencies of the Zimbabwean society. Although they do not want Mnangagwa to be Zimbabwe’s next president, some of these sympathizers believe that the way in which Mnangagwa has been treated in ZANU-PF is grossly unfair given his history in the party.

This view tends to disregard (sometimes for a moment) the aforesaid perception that Mnangagwa has blocked the legitimate democratic transition in Zimbabwe.

This is the view which was expressed by Eddie Cross of the MDC when, writing in an article titled “life is not fair”, he stated that “and if you think that is a tough situation – just think about Emmerson Mnangagwa who in the past two weeks has just recovered from being poisoned at a ZANU-PF rally, been lambasted publicly on several occasions by the so called ‘First Lady’ and now humiliated in public by the President – someone whom he has loyally supported all his life”.

Cross also remarked that Mnangagwa is “an effective, even brilliant organizer” who is “one of the very few ZANU-PF Ministers whose hands are relatively clean of corruption”. These sentiments show that there are some opposition leaders, supporters and sympathizers who do not perceive Mnangagwa as entirely bad.

I conclude that it is the fear that Mnangagwa will perpetuate the old order that makes his potential presidency unacceptable for many Zimbabweans. It is against this background that I argue that there is one form of a potentially acceptable Mnangagwa presidency: that is when he functions as a transitional president.

But of course, the factors discussed before do not show that he has the potential to be one. This is a form of presidency in which Mnangagwa mixes the new and the old with a view to transform Zimbabwe from the old order to the new order.

One of the chief reasons why a democratic transition in Zimbabwe has been vehemently resisted is because it seeks to quickly destroy the old order root and brunch. Zimbabwe needs a departure from the patriotic history to the patriotic present and especially the patriotic future.

But as long as the old order believes that this departure will be characterised by retribution, sudden changes and naming and shaming; it will continue to resist the new order. I argue that what is needed is the guarantee that the old will be accommodated but the new will slowly but surely take over.

It is a transition which requires the new and the old to work together before the latter completely disappear from the political radar. It is a transition which requires painful compromises, just as the nationalist leaders painfully compromised during the Lancaster House Agreement. They agreed to retain land in the hands of a few whites, knowing that the land question will be dealt with latter; incrementally or radically. A Mnangagwa presidency has the potential to facilitate this form of transition. All it will require is the willingness to do so.

This old-new mixture can take place when Mnangagwa voluntarily forms a coalition with other political parties in which for example, Tsvangirai (or his successor) and possibly someone from civil society will be appointed Vice Presidents. Government posts will be shared with other political parties, social movements, and people from civil society.

The unity government would then reform state institutions (which have been wired to serve and defend Mugabe’s rule); especially the security establishment, traditional leaders and election management bodies. The purpose of the unity government would be to wholeheartedly put Zimbabwe first by eliminating the entrenched cultures of partisanship, corruption, violence, and impunity and promote the cultures of tolerance, inclusivity, accountability, transparency, democracy, and human rights.

I argue that should Mnangagwa take this route, he would eventually be regarded as a two-pronged patriotic hero—a patriot of the liberation struggle and a “late patriot” of post-independence political, social and economic struggles. He can eventually go with a legacy which is far beyond that of Mugabe.

My signature argument is that whether Mnangagwa will be widely accepted as Zimbabwe’s next President or not will depend not so much on what he has said and done in the past, but on the walk which he will take from the very time which he would have taken over as Zimbabwe’s President.

In the final analysis, the door towards the acceptability of his presidency is hard, closed and firmly locked but it has the potential to open wide. Mnangagwa simply needs to know where there keys are, and it is not too late.