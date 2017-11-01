1,2m voters registered

During the exercise, a total 28 515 potential registrants were turned away due to various reasons which included production of wrong documents such as a driver’s licence, being under age, failure to produce proof of residence and presentation of defaced documents.

“This figure does not reflect the actual number of people who failed to register since some of them later returned to the registration centres with the requisite documents and were registered,” Zec said in a statement.

“Areas covered by the first phase were mainly the flood prone regions which are difficult to reach during the rainy season such as Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Chipinge, Chimanimani, Mudzi, Mutoko, Muzarabani, Mbire, Hurungwe, Kariba, Gokwe, Binga and Insiza.

“All in all, the Commission established 2 528 voter registration centres and deployed 2 697 BVR kits including the static 63 district centres earmarked for continuous voter registration.

“In order to bring awareness to the electorate on the exercise, the Commission employed various strategies which included face to face meetings, addressing gatherings, road shows, distribution of flyers, pamphlets, posters, radio and television programmes and adverts as well as disseminating information on the Zec website.”

Several Civil Society Organisations were also accredited to augment the Commission’s voter education exercise while a total of 2 091 people were accredited to observe the voter registration exercise

The commission established a Call Centre to receive queries from the general public.

“The Toll Free Numbers are 08080265 for Econet line users, 08010265 for NetOne users and 265 for Telecell line holders.”

Phase two scheduled to run from October 29 to November 13 has begun while Phase three will be conducted between November 16 and December 1.

Phase four will run from December 4 to 19. Daily News