Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Ziyambi Ziyambi hammers Fadzayi Mahere

488 12

FORMER Home Affairs Deputy Minister and Zanu PF legislator Ziyambi Ziyambi has railed against lawyer and aspiring Mount Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere for allegedly convening a social football match in the Harare constituency without seeking police clearance.

Ziyambi Ziyambi
Ziyambi Ziyambi

The sports tournament was at Groombridge Primary School in Mt Pleasant last Saturday.

Mahere, also a rights activist, was given 5 minutes to call off the event before being arrested.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), she was later detained and interrogated for up to seven hours at Marlborough and Harare Central Police Stations.

Police later recorded a warned and cautioned statement from her after accusing her of breaching the provisions of the tough Public Order and Security Act (POSA).

Her charges are still pending.

But in a live radio discussion on elections on Monday, Ziyambi Ziyambi chided the young lawyer for allegedly going against the country’s security laws.

“You do not organise a football match without informing the police,” Ziyambi said.

“I am assuming that she didn’t inform the police because if she had the relevant clearances then it would not be possible for them (police) to go and stop that function.

Ziyambi said he was once an official with local premiership champions Caps United.

“I am saying it against a background whereby each time we had a football match…we would inform the police, have a meeting with them, agree on certain conduct on match day.

“So each time you have a crowd, it’s a requirement of our law that the police have to be informed. So, if that was not followed, it has nothing to do with elections; it has everything to do with public security,” said a legislator who was once in charge of the country’s police ministry.

The radio programme was organised by the Election Resource Centre (ERC).

Meanwhile, ZLHR has condemned Mahere’s arrest.

“The disruption of a legitimate sports tournament raise concerns on the sincerity of the authorities to uphold the rights to freedom of association and assembly as well as other fundamental rights as provided in the Constitution and ahead of the 2018 general elections,” ZLHR said in a Monday statement.

“The disruption of such a gathering, which is guaranteed in the Constitution due to the imprudent application of POSA is of great concern to ZLHR as it was done in a very heavy handed manner in
defiance of the rights of those affected including participants at the sports tournament.

ZLHR said it was disturbing the incident happened in front of the children.

Such a heavy-handed manner of disrupting a sports tournament is not in the best interests of the children.

ZLHR is distressed that ZRP officers as the law enforcement agents continue to conveniently misinterpret the provisions on gatherings provided in POSA.

The top lawyers group urged police to immediately drop charges against Mahere.

zimbabwestar.co.zw

 

You might also like More from author

  • They are just magnifying Mahere, and I’m sure this young energetic lady will clinch Mount Pleasant very easy

  • He must be drunk

  • so ma social soccer ese akuda police clearance kkk joke of the year

  • maboozer akazoda police clearance here?

  • Kana maboozer akuda police clearance they can as well declare the country a police state. Talk of misplaced priorities you buy expensive cars for chiefs , chase away vendors from the street umm the list is endless we need people who fear God to lead not those who want to cling to power at all costs

  • mhata yake Ziyambi wacho since when does people need police clearence for a social event /gathering next people will need police clearence to hold a funeral or church service. Where is the difference between Zanu regime and Smith regime?

  • Zanu Pf is js a wasted thing. Asazi khonale

  • Mozvidzvanyirira vanhu vatema munyika yenyu mega mega.Its very sad now we can’t even go Kuma zimbabwe grounds for a football game without police clearance

  • KKKKKK was it a rally kkkk lets be serious guys boozer match police clearance for wat kkkk

  • A social soccer match requiring police clearance, are we in North Korea?

  • I think those laws were not a surprise during the Smith regime. That government then feared black people uprising. Now we are in free Zimbabwe we still have these draconian laws. So what has really changed…Only a black man as president. We would imagine back then was better because we can still see the development; The roads, The bridges written “opened 1960” Although they are now in deplorable state because of neglect

error: Content is protected !!