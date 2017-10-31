Youth leader suspended over $400k stands scam

Zanu PF has suspended its Manicaland provincial youth chairperson Mubuso Chinguno, who is facing charges of misappropriating over US$400 000 mobilised to service youth residential stands in Chipinge.

National Youth League executive member Beauty Dhliwayo has been appointed interim provincial chair. The party’s Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzanai Chipanga, confirmed the development yesterday, but refused to shed light on the matter.

“Yes, Cde Chinguno has been given a prohibition order to pave way for investigations into the matter relating to embezzlement of funds meant to service stands in Chipinge that he is facing.

“This was done after presentation of a report by a probe team that we sent to Chipinge over the weekend,” he said.Zanu-PF Manicaland youth chair under fire

The probe team that was led by the league’s secretary for security, Tungamirai Mutonhodza, will receive reports from party youths at Checheche Growth Point tomorrow, after which it will submit a detailed report to the league’s management committee next Monday.

Other members of the team are Letwin Dombodzvuku, who is the deputy chair of the probe team; Idah Garakasha, deputy secretary for finance in the Youth League; and Nqobile Ndlovu deputy secretary for legal affairs.

The team is accompanied by the party’s youth director, Blessed Ziome, who will be taking minutes. The youths allege that Chinguno misappropriated money to service stands collected through two companies linked to him.

Although President Mugabe counselled that Government should consider building flats for the youths, it’s not clear how Chinguno got large tracts of land, stretching over 300 hectares, to sell to the youths.

Zanu-PF youths protested against Chinguno last week, pleading with the party to take action against him. The protesters were led by Mubuso’s deputy, Harrison Tuso, and provincial youth league members Memory Baiwa, Elisha Madhlazi and Douglas Chibhamu.

About 21 youths lodged complaints to the police. The youths said at least 2 500 people paid the developers registration fees of $10 each in the district, but only 500 stands were partially serviced.

They further alleged that Chinguno forced the registered youths to pay monthly subscriptions of $35. Ward 24 youth chairperson Tonderai Ngwendu went into a trance while addressing the crowd.

“In my ward, there is chaos as close to 6 000 youths were duped to believe that they will get the stands, and (they) are knocking on our doors everyday, demanding their stands,” he said.

“They had been religiously paying monthly subscriptions and remember we have relatives who perished in an accident on their way from the official launch of these stands on September 25, 2016.”

Some of those who lodged reports with the police were Joyce Muyambo, Tonderai Ngwendu, Douglas Mlambo, Plaxcedes Muringami, Elisha Mandhlazi, Gilbert Kombo, Memory Baiwa, Pamela Waeni, Dakarai Matongo and Trust Dunguni. The Herald