Wicknell’s shoe fetish brag backfires

1,443 142

Pompous businessman, Wicknell Chivayo received a backlash on social media yesterday after he posted a picture of himself with eight pairs of shoes displayed on a kitchen table.

Wicknell with his shoes

With the caption: “If someone tells you that you have enough shoes, stop talking to them . . . You don’t need that kind of negativity in your life!!!”

Wicknell likely thought he was bragging about his riches as usual, but his followers could not take it as they bashed him for being immature and unhygienic.

“You can have money, but you can’t buy style . . . Imagine how unhygienic it is to put shoes on a table where you feast on. Money really doesn’t cure strong rural background,” posted one of his followers.

This is however not the first time, Wicknell, who clearly has a shoe fetish has posted his shoes as he did so last year and got another backlash as the shoes were haphazardly laid on his bedroom floor. Most suggested that he build a closet where he will nicely arrange them.

“You have extreme hygiene issues. First you had smelly shoes piled on a corner, now you have shoes on the kitchen table? Doesn’t matter how expensive your shoes are, enrol yourself in a personal hygiene and etiquette class.”

Others went personal and took a dig at the bulgy Wicknell saying he needed to focus on losing weight instead.

“If someone tells you that your body is OK, stop talking to that person because truly speaking, you look like a JoJo Tank.”

“My brother, I know you’ll call me poor and all but I want to understand your addiction to shoes. Does it have anything to do with your weight messing up the shoes or your foot kills the shoes fast?”Others said they felt pity for his wife who had to deal with such tendencies.

“I feel sorry for your wife who has to collect shoes in the bedroom to arrange them on the kitchen table, take a picture of you and then take back the shoes and pack them.”

“Wicknell’s wife is in trouble. This is the stuff she puts up with daily? Imagine the process of walking up and down the house with those shoes from the closet to lay them on a kitchen table just to take pictures.”

Some simply called him a fool.

“Why is it that whenever I see your posts, I get reminded of the parable of the rich fool. Indeed you’re one,” wrote another user.

“When pregnancy is delayed in marriage, couple starts crying, saying ‘’why us” and all that, thinking that God has forsaken them. Not knowing the delay is to prevent idiots like this from being born,” commented another.

Others suggested that Wicknell, who portrays himself as a rich businessman, needed to take notes from the likes of American business magnate, Bill Gates.

“After reading this update, I went to Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs pages and never saw shoes or clothes on display. Humility is very important. Realised common sense is not so common after all.” The Chronicle

  • kupiwa size ndidofo mufana uyu

  • Ma1 zvesure dzungu racho so rizonyanya

  • Humbavha humbavha

  • Sir Chivayo

  • mwana mudiki akanhonga 2 cents..iiiiiimi

  • Pm Tsvangirai vava sei? hatidi vanozoti bhilo yangu yapera

  • Dofo iri. Kungonotora ngochani mujere, isina kana grade 7 moipa mari

  • A sir of boots

  • Ndiwo mayouth acho. Ameno kuti nyika ichaendepi kana team iyi yaakutonga

  • Winknell Chivharo

  • dis boy is very pompus which is very childish,he has a wife now why does he want to embarrass his wife like dis,instead of giving yo wife quality tym vakuswera uri kutakura bustu frm closet 2 kitchen table honestly dis is bad,is he normal?

  • That one is Empty Tin

  • one pair of shoes 3 mombe or ka HONDA FIT you do the maths apo hona maje isu ana tumbuyu tato busy kumutuka nemarwadzo APO HAUNA CASH!!!

    • Asikuisa bhutsu pa table inoiswa chikafu?,ndo chiii ichocho

    • ukataura zveutsanana nyarara zvako Taku .handback yemkadzi wako inoiswa bhutsu nezvimwe zvisingataurike but time yozoiswa chicken kana yasara sooo case closed

    • Haizi nyaya ye cash bambo. Inyaya yechibhambi cha Wiknero kuisa bhutsu patable mukitchen. Takamboona bhutsu dza Bla Phidza dzakarongdzwa nicely on a shoe rack. That was class and style. Kwete chibharanzi ichi.

    • cant help that guy that he is being childish.unoda kurapiswa futi iwewe utori worse than him

    • The problem is when you are a fool you are a fool we can’t let act smart because you are a couple of millions ahead of us no,we may not have cash but we do have brains and respect for people how do you show off a lavish lifestyle in a country where everyone except you and your family is suffering mxxxxm beeches

    • Munayo here mari VA rich chaka haikona kungononga tumashoko tusingazadzisewo kuside renyu

    • @Prich u have brains and what did you do with them then,who told you that his relatives are sufferng

    • Andrew you are right handbag yemukadzi yakatengerwa kuiswa zvaanoda now that is a kitchen table haaa mukoma izvo hazviite

  • Chivhaya siyana nawo havana mari dzingori nharo ita yaunoda nerako vakuda kudhipisa kuti mari yake akaiwana sei ko iwe unei vakuda kutsvaga kuti akamboenda kujeri zvine basa rei hanzi uyu ndewe fraud ko ndiani asina chipande pataundi Chivhayo ane mamillion pounds vari kurwadziva batanai mukande round bvunza kana baba Tencen vanokuudza Wicknell ijekisen hapana zvamungamuita itai zvamanga muchingoita

  • Fat Fool

  • iri zidofo chairo ndikaita mwana dofo rakadai muclass yandodzidzisa ndorega basa pane kuinda kuchiporofita.kune vanhu vane udofo huricontagious zvokuti unovhumuka kana ukarota uripedo navo kkk

  • Bhutsu dzirikudei pakitchen table? Kana mapant ake anogona kuwanika mupoto

  • Businessman with small brains

  • Ko marwadziwa nei unfollow his page ka nhai kana zvichikubhowai

  • Dofo rikaita mari zvonetsa.

  • Khotso Kolobe kkkkk

  • Horaiti tadziona bhutsu dzako zvinotibatsira chii senyika

  • A grown up showing off shoes, shangu chaidzo here veduwe?

  • Body size is inversely proportional to brain

  • Mari haipedzi urombe asi urombe hunopedza mari

  • Ipwere iyo guys muregererei

  • Jojo tank kkkkkkk

  • Nxaaa ndochiii ufunde

  • Fat Phat Dolt

  • siyai munhu aite yaanoita neupenyu hwake .
    imii zvamoita show off netuma phone twenyu netumota twenyu makambobvunsiwa nani .

    #Wicky go on show dem what you worked for.

  • siyai munhu aite yaanoita neupenyu hwake .
  • siyai munhu aite yaanoita neupenyu hwake .
    • hapana kushanda apa tese toziva where he got is cash from otherwise hapana hapana joram goes to town

    • munedzungu tsano asi mukuda kupuwawo mari.felt shame fo u y cant u diff gud n bad habbits.u and him sem…speacial class nxaa

    • Akaiwana kupi mari nhai Grace ndiwudzewo handizivi shaz dnt even know the guy.

    • @Grace zvekuti yakabvepi siyanai nazvo tikada kutsvakiridza vazhinji vanasekuru wenyu vakakudzidzisai nemari dzezvikwambo saka easyyyyy .take a chill pill n get reluxed .

  • Gudo ranonga pemba

  • I think he is better than all of us akupai zvekuita, patari hapana kana anema shares efacebook, but tamukira kuona what’s on the gossip, media yaita mari nesu

    • better in what way, wakambonyatsonzwisisa where he gets his money from???

    • I knoe he is a trade, or whatever other way he gets his money he is able to buy shoes with the value of a fit, we as pple always show off if are to get on your gallery, you show off your friends , family, weekend outings, your Bae, your wedding etc , He is Showing off what has got

    • how does he make his money? he never says how he makes it he just shows off anogona kunge akaromba lol

  • bhutsu patable ye mukitchen chapa

  • work on your body size, dai wabuda nemota kwete bhutsu dzemubhero idzo

  • mari dzezvikwambo nekuchekeresa vanhu

  • Strong Rural Background !!!!!!.Bofu ranhonga roro.Zvakaoma.

  • leave him alone he is stupid…why worry about him after all…its his life

  • Anogwara

  • Big body vs childish brainz shammme

  • Shoe fetish manje? Ayaas

  • Thanx ndaona bhutsu dzako. Next tym ndoda kuona chemba yaunoshandisa.!

  • Ndomabasa eZANU PF but nguva ichakwana hayo.chingoma kana choririra ……

  • regai Wicknell akuitei mapenzi unenge uchifungei paunofollower page raWicknell.You his character but you still follow him

  • dako

  • Ndozvinota mari yekuba

  • Shoes on the table?! That’s bad luck coming. 😂

  • Bhutsu dzake he can show off if he wants to asi pa kitchen table here amana ko zvaane mari adii kuti ratidza iri walk in closet chaiyo

  • Saka pawakapedza kutorwa picture ndobva wadii,wobva watuta futi bhutsu kudzosera mucloset kkkk,saka Zimbabwe yacho tobudirira sei vanhu vatirikuti ndovachadzikisa unemployment rate vatipinza mabasa vapedza 1 hour reday kututa bhutsu kuisa kukitchen nekudzibvisa haaayas

    • Kkkkkkk shuwa iwe my question too

    • Hanty ndovane mari vacho vane macompany,on a monday munhu omuka kututa bhutsu kuisa kukitchen,odzosera,apa isu tripagate rekucompany kwake fo interviews and receptionist kachitoti boss not yet in,kuzoona aika boss varikututa bhutsu kkkkk

    • Better atenge kaRobot ka kanoita izvozvo iyo bhutsu inotsika pasi here amana

    • Kkkkkkkkk am not sure if there is inverse r/ship btn rich and intelligence kkkkk

    • U nailed it. Exposed the foolish side of the whole thing. Hilarious.Lols

  • Zvobatsirei kunzi tine ma billionaire apa nyika ichitambura …nxaaaa shame

  • Pamwe paakadzitenga akasvikira mukitchen ndokubva atanga aita iyoyi yaita iyi.

  • Dead fr days nemacomments ge ge ge

  • Mu kitchen here eish dirty pa table goosh b serious man and I feel sorry for the wife do like other businessman and even us celebrities, wakagara mu kitchen eating heavy breakfast, mu dressing room u show off yo shoe’s, suit’s, shirts, underwear, jeans, outdoor having a braai or having a snack just a tip off

  • Ana Strive Masiiwa pa page pake he’s doing a lot to help vari pasi kuti vasimukire. Iye basa kuita semwana weku creche. Nayewo mkadzi wacho zvaanenge munhu mukuruwo ngaabatsire baba kukura. Mari dzaanoshaina nadzo hadzina chadzinotipa nxah

  • Sir Wicknell thrives on controversy.Each time makes a controversial posts,his publicity is boosted

  • Kubva dai watiratidza mota, shangu!?

  • Zimbabwe ine namho tu business people twenzara shoes in plates .hupfumi wakanongwà neGudo

  • vana vadiki dzinenge pwere xuwa,hanzi ndokuti zvidiiko??

  • zvose ndezvepano pasi izvi zvinosara muvhu

  • Show off nebhutsu here nxaa ane mabhudhi uri wanga -ane 10k pairs -tese tine tsoka so pa6 feet down toenda netsoka not shoez isa hako patable dzinosara chete

  • Anomboita business rei dzetse uyu

  • Shoe fetish manje lol lol

  • Vanhu mukutaura kuti zvinobatsirei nyika imi murikuitei wo chinobatsira nyika remember kuti its your duty also to help our nepashoma pauinapo vamwe hatisati tambobatsira kana bofu zvaro ne $1 asikudakushora tikazvitarisa anezvakawanda zvaakaitira nyika

  • the biggest boys eg mr kwese tv,econet dont make noise like this but they can dresa u in a much better way than this.haaaaaaa

  • Gotta feel sorry for him…..shem shem shem…..

  • Akakura asina bhutsu.saka musiyei akadaro coz it’s a gr8 achievement kwaari!

  • haaaa icho chiboss chemari yacho let him enjoy success 1 dae ndozvika pamuri chete mdhara #SIR

  • Ndozvinoita mabasa emari yezvikwambo nekuba

  • When he becomes sick the nation will be asked to pray for him. Bt nw he is showing off

  • idzo bhutsu dzaunopfeka wakabatira kumadziro idzo

  • Apa haagoni kufamba nadzo bhutsu dzacho🤣🤣🤣 only for show off

  • Bhutsu mukitchen sadza modyirepii manje kana Zvadaii

  • Nehanda Radio asi chii nhai? Shuwa musadaro mukwasha wevanhu ka uyu. Mave kutoshoresa nekwaakaroorera vakomana musadaro. Dai tangataziva kuti muchainyora iyi taingokupaiwo ka $10000 zvatakaita kwaJah paya. Ndokutonga kwaro. Kutonga ne dollars ka 😂😂😂😂

  • Chibharanzi chakawandisa

  • Idzo bhutsu dzakazomboiswa patafura kupi, izvezvi mukadzi waakaroora manje manje ainzi tora mapikicha.

  • Bhutsu dzinodyawo breakfast ,lunch and as supper ndiyo mhiko yake dzikapedza kudya mari yotobuda

  • Ngakure manhi uyooo anongoti zidumbu nxaaa

  • 💩

