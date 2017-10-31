Russia-linked posts ‘reached’ 126m Facebook users in US

Facebook has said as many as 126 million American users may have seen content uploaded by Russia-based operatives over the last two years.

The social networking site said about 80,000 posts were produced before and after the 2016 presidential election.

Most of the posts focused on divisive social and political messages

Facebook released the figures ahead of a Senate hearing where it – together with Twitter and Google – will detail Russia’s impact on the popular sites.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it attempted to influence the last US presidential election, in which Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

The latest figures released by Facebook have been seen by Reuters news agency and the Washington Post newspaper.

The 80,000 posts were published between June 2015 and August 2017.

Facebook said they were posted by a Russian company linked to the Kremlin.

“These actions run counter to Facebook’s mission of building community and everything we stand for,” wrote Facebook’s general counsel Colin Stretch, Reuters reports.

“And we are determined to do everything we can to address this new threat.”

Key recent developments: