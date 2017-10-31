Murder probe after fake

By Whinsley Masara

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Binga is suspected to have been murdered before his body was dumped by a road side to fake a hit and run incident.Matthew Mudenda of Thomas Mudenda’s homestead, Siabangana village, under chief Sikalenge, was found dead about two kilometers off the road at the Siabuwa turn-off along the Binga-Kamativi Road.

A passerby, Mr Lazarus Musaka (40) of Siabe village, who was coming from a beer drink at Siabangana Business Centre on Monday at around 3AM, discovered the body.

The father of the deceased, Mr Jameson Mudenda (60), said his family is puzzled by Matthew’s death.

“We wish we could get answers of what really happened to my son, although it’s clear he was killed. We were not aware there were such mean people out there who had the guts to end his life in such a manner. We pray the killers get caught and rot in jail. We appeal to anyone with clues of what may have happened to Matthew to approach my family or the police,” he said.

A source close to investigations said police suspected murder and a postmortem which was done at Mpilo Central Hospital had indicated that Mudenda had deep cuts in the head, bruises on his back and deep wounds under both feet.

“The post mortem results indicated that Mudenda could have been killed before being placed on the road so that he could be run over by vehicles. Pools of blood were also found at three different spots. The Chronicle