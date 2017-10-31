Money changer shot in robbery

By Whinsley Masara

FIVE armed robbers allegedly shot and robbed a suspected illegal money changer of R10 000 in Beitbridge on Saturday night.

“The gang shot Isaya Tadzembwa (34) of Rasboy Bill, Lutumba area under chief Sitaudze on the left ankle and the right arm.

He is admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

A source close to investigations said the robbers pounced on him as he arrived home at around 9PM and demanded cash before one of them produced a pistol

“The robbers who probably concluded Tadzembwa was resisting, shot him twice,” said the source.

The source said after shooting him, the robbers ransacked his car, took away R10 000, a cellphone and disappeared into the dark.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele said investigations into the robbery were underway.“I can confirm we received an incident of armed robbery and investigations are underway,” said Insp Ndebele.

Two weeks ago, a crack police team shot and killed a notorious armed robber and arrested four others in connection with a spate of armed robberies around Beitbridge town and at illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River.

The killed robber, commonly known as Kedah, was part of a feared gang that unleashed a reign of terror on Beitbridge residents.

Several other criminals are still at large.

Police have so far arrested eight armed robbery suspects linked to recent robberies in the border town.

One of the suspects arrested is Emmanuel Mpafumo (29) from Gutu who is alleged to have killed a taxi driver before driving away in his car.

Mapfumo is alleged to have later attacked and robbed a money changer of R30 000.

That incident was the sixth armed robbery in the border town in two weeks.

Mapfumo who is facing charges of robbery and murder appeared before Beitbridge magistrate, Mr Trevor Nyatsanza, who remanded him in custody to October 25.

Three other armed robbers were arrested during a ZRP and South African Police Services (SAPS) joint operation targeting cross border criminals operating along the Limpopo River. The Chronicle