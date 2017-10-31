Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


‘MDC Alliance has full confidence in Tsvangirai’

By Farai Machamire

 Principals of the MDC Alliance have thrown their full weight behind MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai despite his ill-health.

Morgan Tsvangirai and Welshman Ncube
Tsvangirai has openly disclosed that he has cancer of the colon and has been undergoing treatment in neighboring South Africa.

Last month, he was airlifted to South Africa after he had fallen critically ill, spending almost a month hospitalised before returning to Zimbabwe early October.

On Wednesday last week, he was again flown to a South African hospital.

Tsvangirai’s aide Eddie Cross has said the former prime minister was in excruciating pain, raising concern over his fitness to lead a coalition ahead of the make or break elections.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said yesterday Cross has neither the mandate nor the medical expertise to purport to speak authoritatively and competently about Tsvangirai’s health.

“Those of us who have been in constant interaction with the president are worried stiff about the needless and unnecessary innuendos that are being thrown around concerning his health,” Tamborinyoka said.

“There is absolutely no reason for anyone, let alone a senior member of the party, citing nameless and ill-informed third parties, to trigger a national alarm not based on objective facts.

“True, like all mortal beings, MT is winding up his health issues and is currently on a short break but he is well out of danger and will be back home soon. I have just spoken to him and he is in fine health. Yes, we are unrepentant democrats; but certainly, indiscipline does not constitute democracy.”

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube said they still have faith in Tsvangirai and he still remained the opposition’s best foot forward in the 2018 polls.

“We have consistently said that president Tsvangirai is our candidate. All the seven parties signed that he was and will be our candidate. And when we signed the agreement, we were all aware of the health situation and the treatment that he is going through,” Ncube told the Daily News yesterday.

“So there is nothing at all that has changed. We are still praying for him to get well soon and hope that he will be back in the trenches as soon as possible. We would want him to rest and recuperate and get back to full fitness.”

Another MDC Alliance member, People’s Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti, felt the discourse around Tsvangirai’s health was misplaced.

“Why is that question being asked against Tsvangirai who is 65 and not Mugabe who is 93? It’s a foolish question. Why are people trying to play God? Don’t give manure to rubbish. We are an alliance and we are forging ahead,” Biti said. Daily News

  • They dont hv plan b

  • But 4 the why bantu🤔🤔

  • It’s because they have brains, anyone who doesn’t understand that Tsvangirai is a brand is a fool!!!

    • I would rather be a fool

    • Umm nemiwo makangofanana naivo vaya futi tiitirei mushe

    • Break away from him or form your own party or let anyone take over from him then, & only then will you realise what l’m talking about!!! Those not happy with his leadership why not vote or join other parties??? There are more than 50 political parties in Zimbabwe, for crying out loud!!!

    • Madonsela usufuna ukudonsela wonke umuntu kulokhu okucabangayo. Hayi bo ungangeni nge heart

    • Ngokuthi unguNgwenya uMadonsela ususidonsela lathi. Hayi ungangeni nge heart bafo.

    • What brains, He abandoned us when we wanted to finish ZANU pf

    • @ Nyamadzawo, how many were thinking like you?? Are you sure these cowards l see every weekend braaing & drinking as if nothing is wrong were ready for the final push? Zimbabweans are a pathetic lot if you haven’t realised, as we speak an amazing number has not registered to vote, the people you & l see everyday @ the bar or church meeting s have no time to go & register to vote, just one day, what a pathetic lot!!!!

  • Yibrand yangaphi umuntu ezicubela nje, abantu kabavuli ngqondo babone ukuthi bakhetha umuntu o fit hatshi ozabelala emhlanganweni njalo eqeda imali emtholampilo yaphetsheya.

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk zvimwe zvinhu so

  • Simple straight forward bathi abantu besintwini abala chance ku Parliament

  • save imbozorora

  • Kkk wambozororaka

  • 😎

  • Save isimbi yebasa

  • From a silent observer.If its Mugabe,people talk a lot.Now its Tsvangirai people change goal posts.Tsvingirai is sick like Mugabe,both should retire.As some people are taking advantage of Mugabe likewise some people are taking advantage of Tsvangirai.There is only on person who is concerned about Tsvangirai its Eddie Cross,he is telling the truth,,,Tsvangirai is in massive pain and should consider retirement.What was happening to Mugabe is now happening to Tsvangirai and people are changing colours

  • This is politics…most MDCT supporters who are celebrating the endorsement of Tsvangirai as the sole Presidential candidate are blind and dumb. These former MDC members who rejoined Tsvangirai are learned individuals who now k ow its the right time to take over without quarrels…they see a bigger picture ahead knowing that Tsvangirai’s health is hanging by a thread….soon he will be gone and it will be time for the professors and lawyers to come as vigilantes in the MDC party. Like vultures…Ncube and company are keeping a close eye hovering on top of Tsvangirai for the inevitable to happen.

  • Let us back Tsvangirai period

  • That’s good.if others have own candidates they must vote for them.

  • Full confidence in a critically ill someone! I understand that he is a brand name.but at this point the MDC-T needs.someone who is strong enough to campaign and mobilise!!!

  • Applaudable

  • But why can’t he hand over power, another Bob in the making!!.

  • One party supports an icon mearnt for the museum an oooold man who needs to be helped..and the other supports an ill man who should be sitting on the terraces..so zim needs either old or sick people to lead us…I am gonna start campaigning for presidency cause I got flu

  • These guys know what they are doing. There is hope

  • Mr Welshman Ncube thatha iskhundla.

  • In a civilized world whats happening in Zim is taboo and loathsome! We have some people jostling to vote a 93 year man to lead them and an alliance of opposition parties proping up a sick man to challenge that nonegarian.

  • Fish l love you , you are my president

