Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Married woman beds co-tenant ‘by mistake’

17,522 86

By Tendai Rupapa

A Harare man who allegedly took advantage of his neighbour’s absence to sneak into his bedroom and became intimate with his unsuspecting wife who responded thinking it was her husband, appeared in court last week charged with rape.

Nkosilathi Sibanda (27) tiptoed from his bedroom while naked in the wee hours and got into the woman’s blankets while the light was off and started caressing and kissing her, the court heard.

The 25-year-old woman later discovered it was not her husband after she had sexual intercourse with him. The parties involved are co-tenants in Mabelreign. Sibanda will stand trial today before magistrate Mr Hosiah Mujaya.

Prosecuting, Mr Timothy Makoni alleged that on October 22 at around 3am, Sibanda who knew that the victim’s husband had not returned home, tip-toed into her bedroom while naked Sibanda quickly opened the door and saw the victim sleeping on the bed.

He allegedly crept into her blankets and started kissing and caressing the woman who then responded thinking it was her husband. It is the State’s case that Sibanda became intimate with the woman and at that moment she discovered that it was not her husband.

She pushed Sibanda away, jumped from the bed and rushed to switch on the light, the court heard.

The victim was shocked to see her co-tenant’s husband naked on her bed and screamed for help. She fought with Sibanda and slapped him twice in the face, but all he could do was to ask for forgiveness from the victim.

Sibanda, the State alleged, rushed back to his bedroom as the victim kept on screaming for help alerting neighbours.

The court further heard that people then gathered at the house and questioned Sibanda why he had committed the offence and he kept on apologising.

The victim, with the help of neighbours, went to the police station and reported Sibanda. The Herald

  • kkkkk aaaaaaa by”mistake”

  • Kunyepa ka uku murume wako umuziva nyangwe murima. Ichi chihure chete

  • Kunyepa.Vaidanana

  • Matsotsi aya

  • Please the courts cannot be respected if they believe in this goulash gooble de gook

  • Hmmm there z no such mistake, they knew each other, something went wrong for the deal to be exposed.

  • Akanga agara achizviita saka musi uyu akaudzwa kuti ambomira kuuya iye ndokuita nharo sezvo aiziva murume wake aiuya. Hapana mu nhu anopotsa muromo murima .

  • Hkuna zvakadaro

  • Kkkkk there’s no such mistake

  • nxxa

  • Haha this is insane

  • Ashley Bawa

    Hehehe

  • never ever in a million of years, it is impossible

  • by mistake how????

  • Veduwe kaaaa. Ungatadza kunzwa kuti haisiyo…mmmmm . apa yekedero. Aaaaaaaa. Ngavataure kuti they jad consensual sex, and have had it before

    • Taura hako ungatadza kuziva murume wako shuwa

    • 😂😂😂😂

    • thought woman know their scent for their husbands, they cant make that mistake, even the voice one can tell..these knew each other , its unfortunate they just git caught but they screw always

  • Even in the Movie you can’t get this one kkkk

  • Aaah hows that possible?

  • Hapana mistake apa

  • Blue lie

  • Mafunnies aya

  • Women know the touch, rhythm and the smell of their husbands. Mashura papurazi raSinyoro

  • Uku ndokunyepa chaiko

  • yekeyeke

  • Ndochakwadi chaicho, kana ini ndakatombozviitawo

  • maybe the wife is not use to her husband very or the man copied the husband styles on bed

  • maybe de guy did not pay, so this rape thing now ,

  • Nyaya dzemufirimu dzonakidza kuseni. You’ve made my day NEHANDA

  • Musada kutiita mabharanzi! Ungatadza kuziva murume wako? Nxa vanhu ava vaidanana mhani!

  • Haiwawo kuvhara ma 1uko coz vanga vabatwa. Vanotodanana.

  • Our prosecution is not serious!!!! Throw that case into the toilet !

    • Taura hako! Either ma pp akadhakwa or they are insane! Saka state ichi waster time and money on stupid matters that get dismissed by superior courts.
      Uchatoona magistrate achi convicta ipapa

    • Kkkkk

  • ko iye murume wako angangosvika kupinda mumagumbezi motoita mutambo pasina kumbotaura aaah.

  • Hahaha no rape here ,never never haurara nemunhu asiri iye

  • Ha ha ha ha havana nyaya ava it’a not even practical mudhara vanobva kwavange vaenda vongosvika mumba vokurura hembe and make love without even hie hie kwaaaaaaa tht’s impossible

  • 😞😲😲😲😲

  • hakuna zvakadaro…

  • she needs total deliverance..

  • Ndobva vadiki paya apa pfungwa yekuti vachabatwa yakanga isati yavapo vobva vatozoona paya kuti àaaaaah vato,,,,,,,,,😂😂

  • That’s bulshit

  • Aaaa vanodanana ava mhani

  • Its so sad how women can just turn on you and say RAPE!!!

  • Yaa vanhu link havavhuri zvekumanya

  • The man copied the style?wat do u mean, u mean the man is gay here.smthng might have takn place for the deal to be exposed

  • That’s very true

  • Ko kungogadha here pasina kana nyaya kunge munhu ari kukwira pabhasikoro. Response yamai ava inotyisa

  • Manyepo

  • Question,Did she expect her husband to just jump into sex without having greeted each other, before having his supper after having spent the whole day away at work.?? This is stranger than fiction

  • was the woman drunk? 😯😯

  • Vanhu ava vaizivana mukadzi anoziva chokwadi vasada kuvhara vanhu akuna zvakadai

  • idzi ndidzo nhema…. kubva kukiss chaiyo kana ruoko rwacho ruchikubata unotonzwa kuti hazvisi izvo….

  • Ko paipinda since aona sei kuti murume wake haapo uye aziva sei nguva yokudzoka kwe.murume wemkadzi

  • ….thinking it was her husband….

    Ngavasada kutijairira. Akapinda sei mumba?
    So ungangorega munhu achipinda murima, kana hes zvayo…? Ko kubatwa iwe ungatadza kunzwa kuti ummm hazvisirizvo.

    Some women are evil

  • lingabo sinyela la nxaaa

  • The deal went terribly wrong hatisi mabhambi to that extent

  • Total madness of this woman kuita kufungidzira kuti murume wako haaaaaa tholukuthi

  • Ini ndinoona kuti hazviite kuti munhu urare nomurume asiri wako uchitadza kuziva kuti uyu murume wako, paanotanga kukubata unotonzwa kuti ruoko urwu harusiriro runosindibata, chero kufema chaiko unotonzwa kuti hakusi kwemurume wako, chero smell yemuhapwa unoinzwa kuti hasiiye murume wangu, l am confused with this issue

  • Melisa Tafadzwa Nhambure

  • Inhema musatamba nepfungwa dzavanhuhakuna mukadzi asingazivimurume wake pabonde vakadzi vakangwarisa akaona kuti abatikidzwa murume ngaadzinge mukadzi itsotsi akaramba anaye achapiwa chirwere kana kuzvarirwa magora,

  • Kkkkk no comment

  • They definitely knew each other, in the middle of it all she didn’t realize it wasn’t hubby 🙄🤔

  • At least she realized it wasn’t her hubby at some point.🤷🏽‍♀️

  • Kkkkkk chero grade zero haidaro

  • Kkkl how can an alert woman accept another man not even recognize his odour/smell texture of skin even in darkness one of these and other factors could come to play

  • Ava ndivo vanonzi ma comedians asina kungwara shame on you nukadzi iwe nemfana wako. Musativhara nejira razara mutundo… Zwakamboyitika kunyika yaniko. Mmmmm

