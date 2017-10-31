Dan Tshanda returns to Byo

By Bongani Ndlovu

DALOM Music front man Dan Tshanda is excited to be returning to Bulawayo with his stable next month for a performance at the inaugural Splash Festival to revive the genre locally.

The music stable from South Africa, popularly known as Splash, was last in the country two years ago. At the festival taking place at Hartsfield Rugby ground on November 25, Tshanda will be performing alongside stable mates Matshikos, Peacock and Mpho Majika.

From Zimbabwe, they will be joined by Madlela Skhobokhobo, Clement Magwaza and afro-pop musician Ashleigh. DJs Mzoe, Jza, Wyqlif and Woza Dynamite from SA will take care of business on the decks.

Announcing his performance at the festival on his Facebook page, Tshanda promised fireworks saying he was excited to be returning to Bulawayo, a city he used to frequent years back when he used to perform at Amakhosi Cultural Centre.

X Mo Squad who are organising the gig said preparations for the event were going on well adding that they were sorting out the foreign artistes’ clearances. The Chronicle