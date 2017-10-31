Charumbira calls on chiefs to back Mugabe

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


 Chief Fortune Charumbira, the president of the Chiefs’ Council, has called upon chiefs to campaign for President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party to ensure he wins the forthcoming election.

Charumbira told the official opening of the 2017 edition of the National Annual Conference of chiefs held in Bulawayo on Saturday that chiefs must back the 93-year-old because he recognises and respects traditional leaders.

“As chiefs, we agreed during the 2014 congress that Cde Mugabe is our candidate for the 2018 elections. We are all united and he is still our candidate. We have been supporting him and we can confirm that winning is guaranteed,” Chief Charumbira said.

He spoke after Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere announced that government had purchased 226 Isuzu twin–cab  vehicles for the 226 chiefs in Zimbabwe.

“There’s an Isuzu vehicle outside that I would like you to take a look at as you go out. Those are the vehicles that we have bought for you and so we kindly ask you to come with your drivers to Harare and pick up your vehicles in a fortnight,” Kasukuwere said. Daily News

  • Heard Mliswa wants to drag him to court lol.After getting cars bot uzng tax payers money.he starts supporting mugabe kuita as if mugabe is the only tax payer in zim smh!

  • Sabhuku vharazipi

  • Captured donkeys

  • Pasi ne ZANU PF . Enough z enough

  • Mukosho wake

  • CHIEFS Kikikiki seka zvako!

  • My vote my choice! It’s that simple nje…

  • I’m not bothered with what he is doing but my question is; after doing all what he is doing and they win the elections, what next for the people of Zimbabwe?

    • Good question i always ask myself , if zanu “wins’ , what’s next ,

  • Wakatadza kupa vanhu pokugara kuchingwizi ,nhasi wave kuda tutsigiro rwavanhu futi..Tichaona

  • Wat do we benefit from that…nhai chief?

  • Stupid thats only for a few bribes this moron wanna spread his lame propaganda to everyone

  • So you know this guy my fellow Zimbabwean ?kkkkkkkk

  • And we hear others saying we should respect this body of terrorists branded as chiefs. Greedy hounds!!

  • Ane face yedofo munhu uyu

  • Charumbira kumhata kwako haatidi maNyasa anotaura zvekumama

  • Fuck yu Fortune ..U can’t tell people where to vote .Makajaidzwa.

  • pakaipa

  • Im just asking,if zanu pf loss the election are ths cheafs remains there or what because the way thet act its lyk they will go with zanu pf

  • Replace please…not chief material

  • People have a ryt to choose who they want not someone with unknown benefits to tell them

  • Pamberi neZanu Pf. Pasi nenharadada dzeMdc dzikafa hadzioñi denga

  • Vote for him so that we will suffer more. These dudes must be insane

  • Why forcing people to do vote for him .may God kill all the chief s that get bribe by cars in Jesus name

  • Kurwara kwacharumbira kunonzwisa tsitsi

  • Gd for the chiefs…bt suffer continue as usual.

  • HIS FACE SAYS IT ALL ,LOOK AT HIM MXAAAAÀAA

  • chief .with much respect it is your opinion and wish .for your elder to win.but dont force or insight .or impose your favourite to others.any grown up man .has his own choice.your throne is from your fore fathers.and even smith government recognised you.what do you think might happen if your favourite loose.will you quit chieftaincy.no.so wise up

  • But aisafanira kusungwa nekuti haasiye akaba bhasikoro mushure mekunge vabvunza kut ndiyani apisa nyimo vakanga vatuka umwe ndivamwene saka imbwa dzofanira kubaiswa kuti kana mvura yonaya mombe dzisatunga mbudzi kana manchester United yakutamba ne Chelsea.haalleluuyaah!

  • The idea is to keep the masses poor while they enjoy the wealth of the nation on their own. Charumbira is singing for his meal from the Mugabes. Are we going back to the Gono era of 2008? Oh God not again. Let’s show these morons the exit.

  • Very stupid Pasi neZanu

  • And even the chiefs are blunt skunks coz all this past time they were languishing in pungent poverty or to be remembered when they want to be used, all things comes to an end, we will burn those isuzu cars, only time will tell

  • Remember u are their because of politics but u are not the correct chief to be on that position

  • haa regai vaedze

  • Duzvi

  • Your dirty ass

  • Hazvadzi yamai vangu chaiyo apa Sekuru mazondinyadzisa zvenyu better matoti tivhotere murimi

  • The look of a brain stuffed to the neck with propaganda

  • Check how obese h z…obesity and brains dont go hand n hand😂😂😂

  • Stupid chief

  • Be loyal to each and every candidate

  • Mr furtuner

  • Stupid thief not chief

  • Fotsek Charumbira

  • He is an IDIOT

  • uyo charumbira haasi chief ndipresident mkofera wemachief

  • empty shell

  • even if it were me would sing the same song ndapihwa mota nyowani nebooklet remacoupons plus magetsi pavillage dai president vangotenga zvinokwana munhu wese tongovavhotera tese this opposition thing is a lost and clueless thing what has it brought to povo since 1999 except division and needless sufferings to the masses and mass looting of state resources by a few . no offence meant

    • Were u born during the GNU?

    • no just after independence

    • Hw does the opposition loot resources? Do u really think president anogona kutenga mota dxonokwana munhu wese. Njere shoma

    • @ luvmore am saying instead of buying a few cars for the elite ynot buy maparacetamol muzvipatara they are a fraction of 1 cars price but can save a thousand lives

  • What’s new?!

  • Hede

  • Idiot

  • tambirai mota idzo munyerere,,Nyika vanhu at least Bob is on finishing line muchamama,Mundamurefu ,,Wawa and Chikurubi are all waiting for that is.

  • Dzungu netuma Isuzu twamakapihwa tunofamba mumapothoholes manje manje twunenge twapera basa. Don’t tell us whr to vote

  • Face yacho!!!richadonha richifamba

  • This man is a commisar for zanu

  • Ndidzo Mota zve

  • Asshole!

  • Stay away from politics madzishe tinokudai musina kwamakarerekera vanopikisa naivowo zvizvarwa zvenyika zvinoda kuchengetedzwa nemi vanotonga zvizvarwa zvinoda kuchengetedzwa nenki masango nezvisikwa zvirimunyika zvakamirira kukugwadamayi kwete kwete kumbunyikidza vamhu

  • Mabuda mugwara

  • Pamhata pake shit ye munhu

  • Fool

  • Edmore Charumbira why don’t you support him you fat face moron ?

  • Mhata ya Chief

  • Are u mad or u are made

  • His name….is a Mozambique hence akarumbira ZANU PF. Donkey and an asshole for the Robber’s and Muggers

  • zvekupenga izvo

  • 🚐🚗🚐🚗

  • Taizviziva hedu ndozvamakapiwirwa maIsuzu

  • Stupid charumbira

  • Chief Fortunate Charumbira is not a true Svikiro chosen Chief He is the same with the dethroned Negomo. Fired Exprosecuter General used to swear that he is a pureer zanu pf cader.What happened ,he was fired and now he is a street vendor.The Zimbabwe Constituition clearly states that Chiefs are non aligned leaders ,they should not coerce the people to vote for any party. Ask war vets ,they used to tske Mugabe as a small god but hell broke loose when he disowned them when he sent the black boots with tear gas and dogs to make them dispess in sixz and sevens .All this Charumbira does’nt learn of it.Charumbira Zimbabweans are watching you kusvika kumapena.

  • Look what this idiot is advocating for. Cant you see generations upon generations are perishing under this regime.

  • This guy is ignorant of his role and duties as chief.He doesn’t respect the constitution because of greedness and ignorance.He is now a Zanu pf activist and has lost respect as a traditional leader

  • Oky

  • D.not tl us wht to vote for bcse u want to drive (greed chap)

  • I’m not into politics zvangu but I don’t think that chiefs must take sides in politics, they just want all the villagers to fear and Obey their sidings, anyway that’s African politics.

  • idiotic chief

  • Stupidity we can’t allow that anymore

  • Kuzokurawo

  • Stupid and desperate

  • For the love of isuzu 4×4 twin cab.

  • Ndokurasika ikoko kuti zvadii

  • son f a b****

  • Ndokunonzi kupengazve uku munhu akavarairwa

  • Mbahva dzevanhu mota iyoyo inobatsira Zimbabwe yese here muriimbwa dzavanhu

  • Vote for zanu, get more cars, full stop

  • What does the constitution say about chiefs? Serious violation. Chiefs must be apolitical

  • I just don’t get this straight you know

  • rubbish

  • Matama kudaro vamwe vachiwonda pakopapera muface chief chief waani vawakapihwa nani you own humans Uri mwari here iwe unofamba uchiti vanhu vangu

