Charumbira calls on chiefs to back Mugabe

Chief Fortune Charumbira, the president of the Chiefs’ Council, has called upon chiefs to campaign for President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party to ensure he wins the forthcoming election.

Charumbira told the official opening of the 2017 edition of the National Annual Conference of chiefs held in Bulawayo on Saturday that chiefs must back the 93-year-old because he recognises and respects traditional leaders.

“As chiefs, we agreed during the 2014 congress that Cde Mugabe is our candidate for the 2018 elections. We are all united and he is still our candidate. We have been supporting him and we can confirm that winning is guaranteed,” Chief Charumbira said.

He spoke after Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere announced that government had purchased 226 Isuzu twin–cab vehicles for the 226 chiefs in Zimbabwe.

“There’s an Isuzu vehicle outside that I would like you to take a look at as you go out. Those are the vehicles that we have bought for you and so we kindly ask you to come with your drivers to Harare and pick up your vehicles in a fortnight,” Kasukuwere said. Daily News