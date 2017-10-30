Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Kenyatta re-elected in disputed poll

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared winner of a controversial re-run of the presidential election.

Uhuru Kenyatta
Uhuru Kenyatta

He won 98% of the vote with turnout at just under 39% – less than half that recorded in August’s vote, according to the election commission.

The opposition leader, Raila Odinga, pulled out of the re-run and urged his supporters to boycott it.

Mr Kenyatta was also declared the winner in the August vote, which was annulled because of “irregularities”.

The re-run was suspended in 25 constituencies which are all opposition strongholds amid security fears. The commission said those results would not affect the final outcome so it could proceed with its announcement.

Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati described the latest vote as “free, fair and credible”.

Kenya’s opposition now has seven days to mount a legal challenge, and Mr Odinga says he will make an announcement on Tuesday.

About 50 people are reported to have died in violence since Mr Kenyatta was declared the winner in August’s election.

Mr Odinga had wanted the repeat ballot to be held at a later date, but a bid to delay the election re-run fell apart after only two of seven Supreme Court judges attended a hearing last week.

It’s not over yet

By Alastair Leithead, BBC News, Nairobi

There was a sense of relief, as well as déjà vu, at the national tallying centre, when the chairman of the electoral commission said Uhuru Kenyatta had won the presidential election – this time with a little over 98% of votes.

Kenyans are tired of political wrangling, legal challenges, and repeated elections, but it’s unlikely this will be the end of the matter.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who called on his supporters to boycott the ballot, is expected to reject the result – given the low turnout and continuing legal challenges.

The Supreme Court still has to consider a petition questioning the legitimacy of the poll, and given the ambiguities over electoral law and the way the constitution is interpreted, further legal arguments are expected.

There have been violent clashes between opposition supporters and police in parts of Nairobi and western Kenya and how Raila Odinga takes this defeat will determine Kenya’s path over the coming days and weeks. BBC News

  • Rigging

  • Shame shame Africa.

  • Ibenzi iro

  • Foolish re -election

  • Thats not the end of the story

  • Mhukahuru

    African politics.

  • This is not winning but true rigging and forcing people rubbish all this fucken shit national diologue ia needed for way forward

  • Saka amhanya ega akakunda ani?

  • Mabasa eh Democracy

  • Raila is a coward just like our own Morgan. Short changing people who have been supporting him through n through

    • Haunyare

    • Thanks

    • Everyone is entitled to his opinion

    • Another keyboard warrior spewing shit from the safety of a fake profile. Morgan didn’t let anyone down. We let ourselves down by not defending our vote. Did you really expect one man to face Mugabe’s goons single handedly while you cowered in your home?

    • Leader said no. Then

    • Wizzy wataura idi

    • Not yet celebration just peace

    • U said nothing that’s utter rubbish don’t follow politics if u don’t know what to say shame on you bro

  • Legitimacy is what counts. Where is AU to solve the crisis.

  • Viva Kenyatta viva

  • He declared himself a winner because he was competing by himself

    • Just emagin he got either mlln votes at first now he got less by almost a million ,craziness

  • he is not a winner

  • The same applies to mdc, voting for the opposition is wasting of time and resources, Revolutionary parties won’t give up powers easily

    • Don’t vote then. A revolution is the way to free yourself.

    • Which revolutionary party are talking about? KANU yakadyiwa kare hameno kuti iripi!

    • Zanu yakadyiwa but haibveka. zvinobatsirei kuswerovhotera mdc isingatongi. If u can’t beat them join them

    • @ Winnie stop advancing shallow or grade 2 dropout arguments here.You are young enough to reason better.

    • ok Jerome 2018 is approaching saka vhotai tione mukaitora nyika iyi.

  • Shame shame shame Africa

  • Shame on African politics elections are jst a formality nxaaa

  • Only ECOWAS did justice to west African nation Gambia

  • Pple accusing Raila O. are entirely missing the point, what was the point of going into those elections when the grievances which made the august elections nullified? Same with Tsvangirai, don’t just jump into pointing ur lil fingers

    • No reforms were made so vanhu vaida kuti Raila aite sei! Chirasha muri rite pple just jump into conclusions without prior knowledge of what made the original election to be nullified!

    • Exactly .. ryt now its all the noise and hullabaloo about “register to vote” .. when they know they are going to loose, hands down with the current playing field. As Mutambara said ..the opposition is doing a great jon legitimizing, and lengthening ZPF’s grip on power in Zim. Raila Odinga did the right thing…you dont play a game you know you already lost before the first whistle..that sheer foolishness

  • Simple mathematics 7million voted for Kenyatta 12 million boycotted the elections 1,2 million were intimidated and threatened not to vote

  • Uhuru is huge in Kenya Raila doesn’t stand a chance he knows thats why he boycotted.

  • Pane Mabasa andirikuona achiperera majudge vakati kuitwe re-run

    • Technically he can’t fire judges unless paita misconduct. Only age or death can retire them.

  • ku vhota ku tambisa time…

  • That marijuana smoker has been re elected??

  • Waiting to hear our Zim government and sekuru congratulate Kenyatta for a landslide victory 👂👂👂😂

  • Kenyatta welcome to dictators’ association. You are cursed young. Kenya is for Kenyans not u chiwawa

  • Africa must be recolonised we are failing our motherland

  • Tonga vanhu Uhuru

  • Wherever Mbeki touches is a Mess Up

  • One man race will always have an undisputed winner.Only a fool can celebrate such a victory.

  • Then there shall be no peace in Kenya! Pple will die !

  • Dzarumba dzega mutrack hadzitongi mark words

  • Another moving zombie like mgabe

  • is mbeki around

  • Africa.

  • He didnt win anything, u cant compete against yourself and declare yourself a winner its ridiculous.

  • Shame, shame Africa with shit and cheap politics. only Ecowas region did the right thing for its community.

  • I just think these leaders of ours must declare our nations a one party state y having opposition yet they don’t want to relinguish powers after having bn defeated
    Whites were better

  • Its amazing and one wonders why there are elections in Africa because the trend and characteristics and behaviours surrounding elections are the same .The winner is labelled to have rigged and the loosers will cry foul that they have been rigged and non admits defeat or rgging so why waste resources and putting pple s lives at risk

  • Nxaaaaaa why do you dictators take Africans for granted do u think we are your livestock, this is daylight robbery

  • Another African leader armtwisting the will of the people.

  • Leave the man alone. He won the election.

  • The kenyan election might have problem,but I dont see any appetite on the part of the West to create another Libya in that sensitive region.After all,Uhuru kenyata”s government has been so helpful in the fight against Al shabab terrorists in Somalia.Kenyatta is not hated like our Mugabe in the West

  • It’s time for africa to do their own things which is not under white pigeons control. They are not dictators but they protect africa from white goats interests.

  • Kenyatta rigged the election

  • Mr kinyatta lost election only less than half of the previous come to him

  • It’s time for africa to do our own things which is not under white goats control. African Leaders are not dictators but they protect africa from the white goats interests. Even when Mugabe dies it doesn’t mean white goats will do whatever they want in our land. We are so many who will follow the footsteps of Mugabe.

  • Odinga wants to negotiate his way into government because he knew he was not gonna win elections. Kenyans vote along tribal lines and the kenyata coalition commands the support of the largest tribes

  • Another stolen election,another sad day for democracy in Africa.

  • Africa we are remain lagging behind in terms Democracy how can he emerge winner while he ran the race alone

  • Chikiti

    The game of politics in Africa is the ruling party is also the referee

  • The MDC must just do the same coz there is no use participating in the so called election with a lot of irregularities. Ngavangotonga tione kwazvinosvika.

  • Wait for the repercussions soon

  • Itz just a waste of time to have elections in Africa.

