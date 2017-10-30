Braai Day sets new records

Zimbabwe’s biggest braai event also attracted a record crowd of 16 000. Last year’s event was attended by 14 000.

The annual Castle Lager National Braai Day is a Delta Beverages’ corporate social responsibility event used as a vehicle to raise funds for Mpilo General Hospital in Bulawayo and Harare Central Hospital.

According to Delta Beverages marketing manager Patricia Murambinda, the annual event plays a critical role in supporting two hard-pressed national hospitals.

“For every kilogramme of meat consumed, Castle Lager will donate an equivalent amount that will be shared equally by Mpilo General Hospital in Bulawayo and Harare hospital.

“We are encouraging everyone to participate in this worthy cause remembering that for every glass of Castle Lager raised, the cheer goes way beyond the beer to help our brothers and sisters who are hospitalised especially during the festive season,” said Murambinda.

To gain entry into the Castle Lager National Braai Day venue, revellers paid a $5 entry fee that guaranteed them a braai pack and a litre of castle lager.

Though the braaing and the beer were big draw cards, revellers were also attracted to Zimbabwe’s biggest braai event by an attractive bill of top local artistes who included Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, ExQ and Freeman.

All participating artistes, along with equally good DJs, justified their selection by delivering top-drawer performances.

Jah Prayzah, who had earlier performed in a near-empty Harare International Conference Centre where he was part of the supporting acts for Jamaican star Tarrus Riley, appeared relieved to be finally performing before a big crowd.

The Uzumba-born artiste performed songs off his controversial latest album Kutonga Kwaro and several of his old hits.

Not surprising, Ammara’s performance attracted a lot of interest largely due to her latest hit Akiliz which is currently topping local charts. The single is part of Ammara’s debut album set to be released on November 10 at The Venue in Avondale, Harare. Daily News