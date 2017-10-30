Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Braai Day sets new records

By Vasco Chaya

 Revellers who attended the 2017 Castle Lager National Braai Day celebrations held at Old Hararians in Harare on Saturday consumed 15 132 kilogrammes of meat, surpassing  the 12 000kg braaied and eaten at last year’s edition.

File picture from 2016 of braai masters serving merrymakers at the Delta Beverages' Ultimate Braai at Alexandra Sports Club (Picture by NewsDay)
Zimbabwe’s biggest braai event also attracted a record crowd of 16 000. Last year’s event was attended by 14 000.

The annual Castle Lager National Braai Day is a Delta Beverages’ corporate social responsibility event used as a vehicle to raise funds for Mpilo General Hospital in Bulawayo and Harare Central Hospital.

According to Delta Beverages marketing manager Patricia Murambinda, the annual event plays a critical role in supporting two hard-pressed national hospitals.

“For every kilogramme of meat consumed, Castle Lager will donate an equivalent amount that will be shared equally by Mpilo General Hospital in Bulawayo and Harare hospital.

“We are encouraging everyone to participate in this worthy cause remembering that for every glass of Castle Lager raised, the cheer goes way beyond the beer to help our brothers and sisters who are hospitalised especially during the festive season,” said Murambinda.

To gain entry into the Castle Lager National Braai Day venue, revellers paid a $5 entry fee that guaranteed them a braai pack and a litre of castle lager.

Though the braaing and the beer were big draw cards, revellers were also attracted to Zimbabwe’s biggest braai event by an attractive bill of top local artistes who included Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, ExQ and Freeman.

All participating artistes, along with equally good DJs, justified their selection by delivering top-drawer performances.

Jah Prayzah, who had earlier performed in a near-empty Harare International Conference Centre where he was part of the supporting acts for Jamaican star Tarrus Riley, appeared relieved to be finally performing before a big crowd.

The Uzumba-born artiste performed songs off his controversial latest album Kutonga Kwaro and several of his old hits.

Not surprising, Ammara’s performance attracted a lot of interest largely due to her latest hit Akiliz which is currently topping local charts. The single is part of Ammara’s debut album set to be released on November 10 at The Venue in Avondale, Harare. Daily News

  • Then you hear some fake news sites saying pple are starving in Zimbabwe. ….!!!!

    • Iwe is the ordinary person eating such meat

    • Who is ordinary pple ????

    • Uko kunotoenda nevasina mari coz its pump price vane something vanga vari kwaTarrus Riley…

    • It’s ordinary people who consumed that meat

    • How many people attended the barbecue? How many people live in Zimbabwe? A majority of those who attended were just keeping up with the Joneses. large portion of our population requires food aid.

    • Everyday if you go to famous braai spots n fast foods restaurants always packed with Zimbos enjoying themselves. ……why is it these international artists flock into Zimbabwe (Teilys Reily) there is money……???

    • You’re missing the point. Those braaing are only a small percentage of the Zimbabwean population. Look beyond Harare. Chingwizi, Chinzou and all those other places where they can’t even get clean water to drink.

    • It has been like that even in 80s or before independence the poor will always be there!!!!! It’s even better these days the marginalised areas n population are catching up…..

    • Hehehede . People are suffering. The whole city is full of boreholes and wells! There are no proper roads. And you have to queue for five hours for fifty dollars in bond coins.

    • So wats wrong with boreholes n wells?? lm in Capetown one of most beautiful cities in Africa bt there lots of shack dwellings n no proper sanitation some pple still use buckets toilets in this era…….Zimbabweans are far much better now becoz many pple now own descent residential properties. ….

    • Taura hako! Merek has always been filled with ordinary people too. A lot of petty fraud in Zim is not much to do with hunger because most of that loot is spent kuleisure. Kudoro & hoes.

    • That’s why l earlier requested the definition of ordinary pple becoz l have never met pple like Fidza , Wicknero or one of our politicians kwaMereki,Zindoga or paChicken Slice….

    • People own residential stands… you mean illegal settlements sprouting everywhere which the city authorities will demolish? Settlements without sanitation. When were you last in Zimbabwe? You seem out of touch. Mumaguta imomo masewage arikudhubhuka, mvura haibude papombi. Ku Cape Town typhoid yanetsawo sezvayaita kuno here

    • Was in Zimbabwe in September 2017 n l travelled in many different places rural n urban the situation is not as bad as you wanna portray it……even here in Capetown sewage is the order of the day in townships…..

    • Was in Zimbabwe in September 2017 n l travelled in many different places rural n urban the situation is not as bad as you wanna portray it……even here in Capetown sewage is the order of the day in townships…..

    • Maybe you should relocate wonyatsoona kunaka kwenyika yedu urimuno

    • Yaaaah l juss admire the resilience of Zimbabweans who stayed behind n endured the economic turmoil most of them are now established more than us in SA n Diaspora …..thou most of govt institutions n infrastructure hve crumbled bt most Zimbos hve worked themselves up …..beautiful solar powdered houses n water pumps plus bumper harvest last season (Command Agriculture ) …

  • Ndozvamunogona ka izvi maZimba

    • Taura hako apo zvonzi cash hakuna,I bet the majority havana kana kuRegister to vote ipapa

  • Zvakatanga rinhi izvi?

  • Kufara ndiro dama…..regai vana Zimbabwe vawane kudya nekunwa, they deserve it we have been through a lot

  • Ko inenge ichingotsengwa mahara hini nyama yacho

  • Ko inenge ichingotsengwa mahara hini nyama yacho inoita mbiri kudero ,nekuti nyama inonetsa vanhu vazhinji mu africa

  • Saka food aid ingauye sei?

  • Gout,High Bp,obesity ,nyongo,clogged fatty bellies,hang over ,laziness in physical activity …then one day sudden heart attack will happen ….That’s what happens if you regularly eat such excessive fat dripping food plus beer.

