Another 1st for as Zimachievers Australia Successfully held

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) Australia got off to a remarkable start , as Zimbabweans from different parts of Australia converged to the South Australian City of Adelaide. The Inaugural Zimbabwe Achievers Awards was held on Saturday 28th October 2017 at the prestigious Hilton Hotel.
Before the proceedings began Honorable Walter Muzembi who is the new Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs gave a brief speech via an audio-visual recording. He said that he was ‘pained’ for not being able to attend the first edition in Australia but asked to be pardoned as he has been recently appointed to a new role. The Minister wished the best to the nominees and congratulated those who would walk away with awards on the night.
He acknowledged Honorable Zoe Bettison, Australian Minister of Communities and Social Inclusion and Senator Gichuhi, Australia’s first black African Senator, Mr Conrad Mwanza, the ZAA Chairman and the sponsors ‘for having the faith in the concept of celebrating our Zimbabweanness and excellence in various areas of our pursuit’.
Honorable Mzembi emphasized that under his new portfolio, the Diaspora Investment and Remittances Facilitation programme would be a major pillar of his foreign policy thrust. Very soon the Zimbabwean Diaspora would be hearing on how their home country’s government would work together with them.
One of the night’s major corporate sponsors WorldRemit also revealed that it would be working on easing the cash crisis in Zimbabwe. “As family and friends back in Zimbabwe are facing the challenge of how to get cash in the current cash crisis, WorldRemit is looking at new solutions to helping customers and will be guaranteeing cash for collection in Zimbabwe coming very soon,” said a statement.
The statement further stated, “Over the coming months WorldRemit will be working with the ZAAs to highlight these success stories of the diaspora and those back home and to help in working together to inspire others and show them what is possible.”
WorldRemit also expressed their pride in associating with the positive and inspiring work the Zimbabwe Achiever Awards is doing in connecting Zimbabweans across the globe.
Mr Conrad Mwanza further highlighted the significance of the Zimbabwean Diaspora. “The Zimbabwean Diaspora is an important constituency that the Zimbabwean government cannot afford to ignore and they need to engage more to be able to unlock its (vast) potential. Through ZAA we have been able to see a lot of successful Zimbabweans who are patriotic and they want to contribute, however, it is a case of finding ways to engage them,” he said.
Trevor Manyame, ZAA International Executive added “Congratulations To All The Winners & Nominees of The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Australia Edition! Many Thanks To All Our Major Sponsors Steward Bank WorldRemit Pacific One Drop SAMMY Bennett Foundation, Distinguished Guests Hon Senator Lucy Gichuhi, Minister for Multicultural Affairs Hon. Hon Zoe Bettison MP, Dr. Joseph Masika Doc Sammy Sika, ZAA Australia Local Partners Zimpride Australia & Many More, As Well As ZAA Australia Team, Mr Mutusva, Method Mukundu, Jaison Midzi & Many More. Words Cannot Express Our Gratitude! Let Us All Unite, Work Together & Make It Even Bigger Next Year!”
Meanwhile the ZAA US Edition will be held on Saturday 11th November at the Marriot Quorum, for more info and tickets visit www.zimachievers.com/usa
The 2017 ZAA Australia winners are
1. Business of the Year
Omasters Accountants
2. Female Entrepreneur of the Year
Ruby Lyn
3. Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Guardian Mashangwe
4. Professional of the Year
Dr Gerald Chitsunge & Dr Pethidia MangoCommunity Organization of the Year
Single Mother Foundation
6. Academic Excellence
Cephas Chiduku
7. Community Champion of the Year Female
Thembelihle Moyo Ncube
8. Community Champion of the Year Male
Japhet Ncube
9. Cultural Ambassador
Felix Machiridza
10. Event of the Year
Cancer Girls’ Night In
11. Musician/Artist of the Year
Tkay Maidza
12. Personality of the Year
Obey Chingoriyo (Terry Obza)
13. People’s Choice
Lucky Ngoshi
14. Sports Person of the Year
Amanda Chigeza
15. Music Video of the Year
Tkay Maidza
16. Media Personality of the Year
Joseph Muvengi (Papa Joze)
17. Trend Fashion & Design Award
Emily Jokwiro – (Klassic Designs By Emily) Melbourne
18. Young Achievers Award
Takudzwa Nyamvura
19. Friend of Zimbabwe Award
Senator Lucy Guchui
20. Life Time Outstanding Contribution Awards
Audius M’tawarira
21. Chairman’s Honorary Award
Ruth Pasi Magodo