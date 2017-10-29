Trae Yung does it easy

By Andrew Moyo

IN the male-dominated music industry, very few females have stood their ground. Trae Yung, real name Tracy Mbeulani, is doing just that in Zimbabwe.

The award winning rapper has been in the game for close to a decade and released her fourth album, “Easy Does It”, last weekend at a joint birthday party with longtime collaborator Noble Styles at The Volt in Harare.

The five-track album is a solid project that cascades from slow vibes with hard hitting social commentary to typical hip-hop club bangers.

The bonus track “Toziva Zvipi”, featuring Ba Shupi, asks why people rely on the arcane to acquire riches.

Other artistes who feature on the album include the lyrically gifted Noble Styles, Te3vo and Gze.

On the title track, which is getting favourable airplay, Trae Yung talks about her journey in the industry, saying she does not really care about the high life and prefers taking things easy.

“Pachi Corner”, “Switch Up”, “Switch Up Remix” and “Bag neBase” are the other songs on the album, which Mclyne Beats, Fun F and DJ Helm produced. The Sunday Mail