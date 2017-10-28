Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Ngezi destroy Dembare, shoots to the top

Ngezi Platinum 2 – 0 Dynamos

Ngezi Platinum are top of the log after they floored Dynamos 2-0 at Baobab on Saturday.

Lloyd Mutasa with the Dynamos technical team

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges, who scored through Qadr Amini and Xolisani Moyo, are now on 60 points.

FC Platinum, who were held to a goalless draw by Harare City at Rufaro on Friday, are on the same points, but with an inferior goal difference.

Dynamos remain stuck on 58 points but still with a chance to recover as FC and Ngezi Platinum still have a match against each other.

At Baobab, suspected Dynamos fans invaded the pitch twice, forcing the match officials to stop play.

When play resumed for the second time, a Marshal Machazane’s effort was disallowed after referee Brighton Chimene adjudged that the Ngezi goalie had been fouled.

Television replay however revealed there was little contact. H Metro

