Ngezi destroy Dembare, shoots to the top

Ngezi Platinum 2 – 0 Dynamos

Ngezi Platinum are top of the log after they floored Dynamos 2-0 at Baobab on Saturday.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges, who scored through Qadr Amini and Xolisani Moyo, are now on 60 points.

FC Platinum, who were held to a goalless draw by Harare City at Rufaro on Friday, are on the same points, but with an inferior goal difference.

Dynamos remain stuck on 58 points but still with a chance to recover as FC and Ngezi Platinum still have a match against each other.

At Baobab, suspected Dynamos fans invaded the pitch twice, forcing the match officials to stop play.

When play resumed for the second time, a Marshal Machazane’s effort was disallowed after referee Brighton Chimene adjudged that the Ngezi goalie had been fouled.

Television replay however revealed there was little contact. H Metro