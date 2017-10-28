Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mugabe sacks new prosecutor general

532 20

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe sacked Ray Goba as the country’s top prosecutor on Friday six weeks after appointing him, a government notice said.

Ray Hamilton Goba
Ray Hamilton Goba

Mugabe, 93, gave no reason for the decision. Goba was appointed when Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was in charge of the justice ministry, which oversees the office of the prosecutor general.

Mnangagwa, seen as a potential successor to Mugabe, was stripped of the ministry of justice in a cabinet reshuffle on Oct. 9. Goba could not be reached for comment. He was appointed on Sept. 13 after interviews by the judicial services commission. 

The government announced in an Extraordinary Gazette, General Notice 642 of 2017, that “it is hereby notified that the captioned General Notice that was published in the Gazette Extraordinary on the 13th September, 2017, is repealed.”

Mnangagwa has been linked to a faction of the ruling Zanu PF party known as Team Lacoste backing him to succeed Mr. Mugabe. The other faction, Generation 40, said to be led by First Lady Grace Mugabe, allegedly wants her to succeed the 93 year old president when he leaves the post.

Goba’s name was among the top three names that were recommended to President Robert Mugabe for appointment to the position of Prosecutor General following public interviews of seven senior lawyers by the Judicial Service Commission. This was however despite the fact that Goba had a previous conviction for a traffic offence while he was working in Namibia. Reuters/VOA

You might also like More from author

  • Akudzorera zvaakaitwa kuWHO

  • How was he sacked before he was sworn in You fool??
    #ignorancekills

  • He looks corrupt like Tomana though same like those who appointed him.Its just a circus.

  • A lady there who lost out in the first instance is finally getting the top post

  • Welcome to Africa where leaders think that from God they are the second.

  • Hiring and firing

  • maybe ndewe team Lacoste. or vanotya kuti angozoita the Kenyan way comes election time

  • Magandanga ndisu tinotonga nyika ino ndeyedu tinoita madiro

  • Kutsiva zvaakaitwa neWHO.

  • He is a lacoste,so he wants to find a G40 for that post.Mugabe is fueling functionalism in his party.

  • akutsivawoka zvaakaitwa neWho.😂

  • Kukara an iterllectual in true sense does nt accept an offer from this regime u got and maybe others hve learned the jsc is wasted taxpayer s money and who ever cornfimed his appointment is guity of abuse of office by approving a criminal

  • Here kuvernga hangu macomments

  • God’grace is finally on Zimbabwe. Sometimes when you have tried so much on your own & doesn’t work,just pray letting God intervene. So far so good, to me. Amen.

  • Who cares ; I onily pray that we one day live in a Zimbabwe where equality for all is not just written on paper but fully lived by all citizens of this beautiful land.

  • He is replaying the WHO fiasco

  • asi muLacoste kani?

  • Bornfree

    Go-bye….

    Government circus is in town