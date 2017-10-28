Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ReligiousFeaturedLocal

Mudzidzisi Mwazha turns 99

492 47

Dalai Lama once said: “Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.” 

Mudzidzisi Mwazha turns 99
Mudzidzisi Mwazha turns 99

These are the words that could keep lingering in the mind after an inspirational encounter with a man whose life has solely been dedicated to serving God through ministering the word, healing the sick and proclaiming success to multitudes.

With over three million ardent followers on the continent and beyond, Archbishop Paul Ernest Mwazha of the African Apostolic Church, who turned 99 on Wednesday, could have easily used his influence to amass wealth over the years. Surprisingly, he gave up his own commercial business entity to pursue clerical work and today the nonagenarian is not concerned with worldly possessions.

While some of his calibre and social standing are concerned with the latest makes of posh rides, Archbishop Mwazha does not even need the simplest of a cellphone! Selflessness, prayerfulness and humility are the hallmarks of persona.

He is a typical good man who would never harm or oppress another, a good man who would share his last morsel of food with others in need.

No wonder heavens have blessed him with so many years on the face of Mother Earth. “In life you should keep the law. You will only reap what you sow, I sow seeds of wellness and life to those in my church and God gives the same to me,” said Archbishop Mwazha in a one-on-one interview at his Hatfield home in Harare on Wednesday afternoon. Elderly, grey haired and frail in the eyes of many, Archbishop Mwazha’s energetic antics during the African Apostolic Church pilgrimages have proven that looks are deceiving.

Following proceedings throughout sessions with keen interest, instantly interjecting with authority whenever testimonies go out of way, standing up to intercede to God after every other testimony, giving spiritual and fatherly advice where necessary, at 99 Archbishop Mwazha still leads his church with so much energy and aplomb that leaves any neophyte in awe.

Asked about the secret behind having been able to keep his church intact at a time that power struggles and greed has seen some churches disintegrating, Archbishop Mwazha said:

“It is the work of the Lord.  The bishops and pastors give the right teaching to the people. Again it is also all about keeping the law.” A man is as fit as he feels and Archbishop Mwazha feels he still has the energy and zeal to work in his ministry.

“I am strong. I am not complaining about any part of my body. The truth of the matter is that we condemn heathenness and immorality in our church hence the gift of longevity,” he said.

To some, the secret to his longevity has been a riddle wrapped in mystery to many and Archbishop Mwazha’s grandchild, Shingirai, who shares the same birthday with him, shared insights into the well being of his elderly granddad.

“I think it all has to do with divine intervention. Archbishop is always in prayer. He is someone who has devoted his life to praying for his followers. I am one of his grandchildren and I am happy that even with a huge following in his church, he still has time to teach us morals as his grandchildren.

“He is a man who is highly favoured by God. His health is awesome. He is so energetic especially when he is in church maybe because that is where the presence of God manifests more.

“Apart from that there is also the issue of diet. He just does not eat anything anytime. He is so particular about what he eats. He relies more on traditional dishes and fruits,” he said.

Such is the inspiring life of a devoted church leader who has made a name for the good work he has done for his followers. Manica Post

You might also like More from author

  • Wish u many more Paul of Africa. Ndokuchengetwa namwari uku

  • Ngaararame Mutumwa Wamwari

  • Vapinda muzana

  • Hapi birthday man of God

  • how can he be concerned with material wealth wen he 90 yrs

  • The simplest man I have seen in Zim

  • Mutumwa waJesu tinaye happy happy birth day

  • Mudzidzisi machengetwa na She HBD

  • One of the best

  • makore enhema haazivi gore raakazvarwa

  • Gladys Tsitsi Dzivanyika Pudege

  • From Chirumanzu the blessed land Holly Cross

  • Jeso ndiye mutongi anopa chigaro kwete nyama pasi

  • Somebody with a twisted mind please attach Mugabe and his white farmers and the Zim economy to this story, please guys, come on.

  • Hbd Mudzidzisi,

  • Umm 99 is not a joke. Happy happy vaMwazha

  • Live long

  • He is a True Legend and a hero in his own time and right…

  • Abraham chaiye aive akapfuma zvisingaite ,saka vanhu vanosiyana ,hapana chakaipa kupfuma. Akati ukaita mari munhu waMwari unoenda kugehena ndiani ?

  • Tipei birth tione isu hedu tigutsikane ndopanotangira nhema apa

  • MUPOSTORI PAUL HAPPY BIRTHDAY .WISH YOU MANY MORE YEARS TO COME BY

  • This guy who claims to be the Messiah for Africans? I can’t believe y’all so naive and fall for this snake oil salesman tricks.

  • He should retire

  • God bless you and continue to do so.

  • chipiti chimwe chakasara pachamwa zvipuka zvese

  • Happy Birthday Mudzidzisi machengetwa nashe

  • Varikuti we wish you more murikunyepa. Arikutotapudzwa makore aya. Ngaatendeuke Mwazha time ichiripo. Coz Acts 17 v30 Ishe unoti anokanganwa mazuva ekusaziva asi anoraira kwese kwese kuti vanhu vatendeuke

  • kusangoziva kwedu vanhu motor dzavofamba nadzo vanotenga nei kungoti kumachurch ekare hakuna kudazve kuzviratidza kuti tisu .vane mari dzavo

  • Nayo nzara kubva paGuvambwa

  • Hbd mudzidzisi Mwazha

  • 99 umm,, it’s not a joke,, happy birthday ,,

  • Nhasi wafadza gen’a yekuvhara mabutton emashirt emaoko marefu ekusvika kuhuro nekabag kachena…kkkkk

    • All that not mandatory, just saying🤓🤓This is different postori mumwe wangu. How about let’s talk about teaching the word of God how are they? Sometimes let’s look at the positive!!

    • All that not mandatory, just saying🤓🤓This is different postori mumwe wangu. How about let’s talk about teaching the word of God how are they? Sometimes let’s look at the positive!!

    • Every church teach abt God mhanduwe

    • Every church teach abt God mhanduwe

    • Vanozonyanya kani zvimitemo mitemo..hee varume ngavapfeke mashirt ane maoko marefu wokopera button repahuro, havafanire kupfeka hembe ine mavara or yered
      Vakadzi vanofanira kupfeka zvinopfuura tsoka pluz no mavara. Ngavagare nedhuku.

    • Vanozonyanya kani zvimitemo mitemo..hee varume ngavapfeke mashirt ane maoko marefu wokopera button repahuro, havafanire kupfeka hembe ine mavara or yered
      Vakadzi vanofanira kupfeka zvinopfuura tsoka pluz no mavara. Ngavagare nedhuku.

    • Samanyika Wenharo hooo nhayi 🤓🤓🤓

    • Samanyika Wenharo hooo nhayi 🤓🤓🤓

  • Happy birthday mudzidzisi

  • Happy birthday Mutumwa weAfrica.

  • Happy birthday Mutumwa weAfrica.