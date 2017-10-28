Fungisai denounces violence

GOSPEL sensation Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave has publicized her disapproval for any form of violence in society urging people to desist from the habit of physically abusing each other.

Fungisai posted a message on her Facebook page accompanied by a video showing a man who is ruthlessly assaulting a woman with a piece of wood and in her words she emotionally expressed her disapproval against such behavior.

“Looking at those two incidences bled my heart. I don’t know what pain you have been subjected to. Have u suffered violence? Is it bereavement, illness or maybe a heartbreak or money matters? We all got issues to take to God in prayer. Whatever your situation is, never give up on God.”Fungisai quoted a verse from the book of Romans 8 v 35-39 and she urged people who are facing such problems in life to put their hope and trust in God if they cannot share with anyone.

“Sometimes it’s just impossible to share your issues with people, just write a personal letter to God if u have to and sing to him…kuda kwenyu ngakuitwe ndichimirepo pakutenda, Tariro yangu iri mamuri Mwari…”

In an interview with H-Metro the singer who is the founder of the Woman Development Trust believed that she was called by God to influence multitudes of people.

“I have been empowered to be the mouthpiece for the voiceless, how can I command a fan base of close to a hundred thousand people.

“I have the opportunity to be heard by millions of people and fail to draw their attention to the social ills affecting our society.”

Fungisai added that she was against any form of violence that is being faced by people in the society.

“I denounce any form of violence perpetrated on vulnerable groups of people, women, children and marginalized groups in our society.

“It is my responsibility therefore to encourage good behavior and promote peace in our society. H-Metro