Dembare hooligans turn violent

Violence marred Ngezi Platinum’s 2-0 Win over fellow title aspirants Dynamos at Baobab stadium.

Dynamos fans

Dynamos fans turned violent a few minutes after Xolisani ‘Scara’ Moyo scored to cushion a Quadr Amin goal scored two minutes earlier.

The visiting fans, with their beliefs steeped in juju were incensed by the antics of a ball boy who threw the ball into the net when the match was stopped briefly as a player was being treated on the field.

The fans started attacking Ngezi Platinum fans chasing them away from their bay. The home fans regrouped and started attacking the Dynamos fans. The Dynamos fans later invaded the pitch causing a lengthy stoppage of the game before it resumed.

Late in the first half, emotions ran high even before the second half disturbances with both coaches Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Mutasa clashed on the touch line. Goalkeepers coaches Gift ‘ Umbro’ Muzadzi and Zondai Nyaungwa also clashed moments later.

Meanwhile the win took Ngezi Platinum to the top on 60 points at par with FC Platinum but with a better goal difference. Soccer24

  • Hope zifa wont blame and fine Bosso for that!!

  • disgraceful lot

  • Waiting. for zifa to say. Something

  • Dynaloss didn’t pay bribe today

  • Thats what they specialize in vele, violence!

  • Terrible and horrid scenes for our beautiful game. They deserve a painful whip to scare away such idiocy.

  • On what basis do you label deMbare supporters as “hooligans?. Mind your terminology or language. Isn’t it noble to say “deMbare supporters/fans turn violent?” As a reporter be objective as much as possible. Nehanda Radio.

    • Wakamboona kupi ma supporters anita pitch invasion kuti team ibhadhariswe heavy fine? Ndo anonzi mazi hooligan iwayo. Ma supporters haaite violence

    • Terrence Handira Shava your statement lacks energy. It is just dull & I cannot reply to what you have said.

    • Once you become violent you become hooligans. There is no other word to describe them.

    • When it’s Dembare doing it we are taught the definition of , ” hooligans”….kkkkk

    • Dont try to be smart, dembare fans a hooligans

    • No they are robbers

    • It’s not abt labelling the Dembare supporters hooligans, any supporters can be hooligans depending on how they hv turned violent. Bosso supporters caused the match to be stopped was hooliganism, same as Caps United supporters the match was abandoned in Shaban bcz of their hooliganism. So let’s accept any result wch come our way. It’s a game of football u win some, lose some n draw some. This year was a year tht we supporters tarnished the image of our league. Violence in football is unacceptable let’s control our emotions and temper.

    • Haha hooligans are hooligans you motherfucker…doesnt matter wether they are from highlanders,demboro or kepekepe

    • Dmbare bhoraaaaaaa

  • Dembare hooligans😂😂😂😂

  • Mhata dzeanhu vakajaire zvisina basa

  • what will Zifa do

  • There was no violence

    • Invasion of the pitch is violence caz supporters were nt where they were nt supposed to be, thats hooliganism

    • Kkkkkkkk there was pitch invasion.

  • Zvinyadzisa mhani
    Bhora mutambo mhani

  • Uzwe kuthiwa i Bosso this and that,,,,,

  • Violence or not Dembare bhooooorrrrrraaaaa

  • The Shona Tribal hatred in this Article cannot be missed by any rational being. Its time people of Zimbabwe know who is on their side and who isnt

    • What are talking about? Did u read the article or u are just commenting for the sake of commenting? Where does shona fit here in this football issue?

  • Thats why thina abebosso sihamba lenduku eBF. . .ezi abadume ngazo ezi

  • Beaten double in the ground and outside.2-0 in play and $5000 fine outside. Nyika yese muvafaro chete.two hours half time zvikaramba .Ngezi shapa dzvinyu shapa

  • Majaira kutambirwa bhora ZIFA nhac dzvinyu razvamburwa kwaaaaaaa

  • Nxt tym musadherere Ngezi munorohwa mukamhanya

  • If you slap me and I slap you back we are both charged with public fighting so it’s wrong and mischievous for you to say Dembare fans are hooligans…

  • Mind yours too

  • The juju believers were incensed by a ball boy, kikkik, lt seems in Zimbabwe we now have a serious problem of ball boys & referees,, kikijiiki, hayaaas!!!

  • What a shameful episode!